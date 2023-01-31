ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Public Library expanding ‘Homework Help’

Homework Help, The Seattle Public Library’s free after school tutoring service (spl.org/HomeworkHelp), will add two locations and increase hours in February. Starting the week of Feb. 6, the South Park Branch will offer two afternoons of Homework Help a week, and the Columbia, High Point and Rainier Beach branches will increase their weekly Homework Help hours …
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday arrives, with wind alert

Rainy and windy, high around 50, with a Wind Advisory alert for 10 am-7 pm – possible gusts up to 45 mph. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (Still waiting to hear from Metro about how the bus repairs are going.)
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Thursday

6 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 2nd. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (We have an inquiry out to Metro asking how the bus repairs are going.)
VACCINATION: Flu, COVID shot clinic in West Seattle on Sunday

The Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW) is hosting another community vaccination clinic this Sunday – here’s the announcement:. All approved COVID vaccines for 6-months+ olds! Pediatric (starting at 6 months) and adult flu vaccines, but no high-dose geriatric flu vaccines available. Preregistration encouraged: tinyurl.com/2p8yz32m. We...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: February’s first morning

Some sun is expected again today, high in the upper 40s. (Tuesday’s high was 41, eight degrees below normal for that date.) –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (We’re checking this week on how the bus repairs are going.)
SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: The last 747

GF February 1, 2023 (6:25 pm) M February 1, 2023 (6:58 pm) Was that taken from West Seattle? It flew out of Everett and so it would be facing the other direction if it was flying through Seattle unless it did a flyby loop over Boeing field. Steve Rice February...
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Stolen Subaru found; owner wants you to know where, and what was in it

On Monday morning, we published Scott‘s report about his stolen Subaru. Tonight, he says it’s been found, and he has advice for others:. This car was recovered. Police notified me of the location at 8th Ave SW & SW Trenton, next to Westcrest Park. It had a lock between the clutch and steering wheel as if the thief intended to return and continue driving it. The lock had wear that makes me believe this isn’t the first time it has been used. The ignition and door locks were undamaged. Please let others know, if their car is stolen, to look around Westcrest Park area, I did not do that when I looked for this car.
Remembering Marilyn Masterman, 1932-2023

Family and friends are remembering Marilyn Masterman, and sharing this remembrance with the community:. Marilyn’s smile and laughter would light up any room she entered. She had a quick wit and ready comment for anyone who crossed her path. Marilyn was quite a character and not easy to forget. When Marilyn began her adult life, she moved to Seattle in 1950 and witnessed much of the city’s music and comedy history in her 90 years. Marilyn had many friends throughout her life and times.
CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School girls bowling today in state championships

Congratulations to the West Seattle High School girls-varsity bowling team – after winning their fourth consecutive Metro League championship last weekend, they are bowling in the state-championship tournament starting today in Tukwila. (Thanks for the tips!) Here’s who’s in the tournament:. State roster:. Jasmine Bachmeier-Emswiler. Malia Barker.
Remembering Jane Kennedy Leyva, 1949-2023

Family and friends are remembering Jane Kennedy Leyva and sharing this with the community:. Jane Kennedy Leyva passed away January 31, 2023, with her daughters Lisann and Jen present in loving support. Jane was a pioneer for Title IX sports. She played softball, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. She was accepted...
