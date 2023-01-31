Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Teresa Mosqueda wants to move from Seattle City Council to King County Council
Mosqueda announced this morning that she is campaigning for the seat that District 8 County Councilmember Joe McDermott is leaving after more than a decade. The newly remapped district stretches from downtown Seattle to Burien, also including West Seattle, White Center, and Vashon and Maury Islands, among other neighborhoods (see the map here).
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: Aegis Living plan for 5252 California SW sails through first Southwest Design Review look
(Massing rendering of Option 3 for 5252 California SW, by Ankrom Moisan) In their second online meeting of the night – after months with no meetings at all – the Southwest Design Review Board gave the Aegis Living plan for 5252 California SW approval to move into the next phase of the review process.
westseattleblog.com
Pool closure, store opening, music, trivia, more on the Wednesday list, plus West Seattle from the sky
Thanks to Anne Higuera from longtime WSB sponsor Ventana Construction for that cool aerial view looking northeast across our peninsula and beyond. (If you’re viewing WSB on desktop/laptop, you can click the photo to open a larger version.) Meantime, here’s what’s happening around, and of interest to, the peninsula today/tonight:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool open for ‘limited operation’ the rest of the day
3:28 PM: As noted in today’s event list, Southwest Pool was to be closed today for natural-gas conservation. Now the pool has announced it’s open for limited operation the rest of the day:. Limited Operation for the remainder of Wednesday, Feb 1st. Lap 3-4:30. Lap 5-6:30. Deep WX...
westseattleblog.com
Seattle Public Library expanding ‘Homework Help’
Homework Help, The Seattle Public Library’s free after school tutoring service (spl.org/HomeworkHelp), will add two locations and increase hours in February. Starting the week of Feb. 6, the South Park Branch will offer two afternoons of Homework Help a week, and the Columbia, High Point and Rainier Beach branches will increase their weekly Homework Help hours …
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday arrives, with wind alert
Rainy and windy, high around 50, with a Wind Advisory alert for 10 am-7 pm – possible gusts up to 45 mph. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (Still waiting to hear from Metro about how the bus repairs are going.)
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Thursday
6 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 2nd. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (We have an inquiry out to Metro asking how the bus repairs are going.)
westseattleblog.com
VACCINATION: Flu, COVID shot clinic in West Seattle on Sunday
The Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW) is hosting another community vaccination clinic this Sunday – here’s the announcement:. All approved COVID vaccines for 6-months+ olds! Pediatric (starting at 6 months) and adult flu vaccines, but no high-dose geriatric flu vaccines available. Preregistration encouraged: tinyurl.com/2p8yz32m. We...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: February’s first morning
Some sun is expected again today, high in the upper 40s. (Tuesday’s high was 41, eight degrees below normal for that date.) –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (We’re checking this week on how the bus repairs are going.)
westseattleblog.com
SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: The last 747
GF February 1, 2023 (6:25 pm) M February 1, 2023 (6:58 pm) Was that taken from West Seattle? It flew out of Everett and so it would be facing the other direction if it was flying through Seattle unless it did a flyby loop over Boeing field. Steve Rice February...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Stolen Subaru found; owner wants you to know where, and what was in it
On Monday morning, we published Scott‘s report about his stolen Subaru. Tonight, he says it’s been found, and he has advice for others:. This car was recovered. Police notified me of the location at 8th Ave SW & SW Trenton, next to Westcrest Park. It had a lock between the clutch and steering wheel as if the thief intended to return and continue driving it. The lock had wear that makes me believe this isn’t the first time it has been used. The ignition and door locks were undamaged. Please let others know, if their car is stolen, to look around Westcrest Park area, I did not do that when I looked for this car.
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Marilyn Masterman, 1932-2023
Family and friends are remembering Marilyn Masterman, and sharing this remembrance with the community:. Marilyn’s smile and laughter would light up any room she entered. She had a quick wit and ready comment for anyone who crossed her path. Marilyn was quite a character and not easy to forget. When Marilyn began her adult life, she moved to Seattle in 1950 and witnessed much of the city’s music and comedy history in her 90 years. Marilyn had many friends throughout her life and times.
westseattleblog.com
BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts West Seattle HS, honors Seahawk seniors
Big night at the Chief Sealth International High School gym as basketball season winds down:. (WSB photos by Patrick Sand) Last regular-season home game for the boys-varsity team, so they celebrated Seahawk seniors – nine on the roster – here they are in numerical order:. #1 – Tyler...
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School girls bowling today in state championships
Congratulations to the West Seattle High School girls-varsity bowling team – after winning their fourth consecutive Metro League championship last weekend, they are bowling in the state-championship tournament starting today in Tukwila. (Thanks for the tips!) Here’s who’s in the tournament:. State roster:. Jasmine Bachmeier-Emswiler. Malia Barker.
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Jane Kennedy Leyva, 1949-2023
Family and friends are remembering Jane Kennedy Leyva and sharing this with the community:. Jane Kennedy Leyva passed away January 31, 2023, with her daughters Lisann and Jen present in loving support. Jane was a pioneer for Title IX sports. She played softball, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. She was accepted...
