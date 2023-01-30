ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

tourcounsel.com

College Square Mall | Shopping mall in Morristown, Tennessee

College Square is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Morristown, Tennessee. College Square is owned by Time Equities Inc and managed by Urban Retail Properties. It features approximately 50 stores and restaurants including AMC College Square 12. Opened in 1988, College Square is the only shopping mall in an...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Cockfighting derby raided in Union County

Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or “SHARK.”. Cockfighting derby raided in Union County. Union County Sheriff Billy...
UNION COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues

ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Yee-Haw Brewing Co. Officially Opens Tomorrow

It’s taken a long time to get here, but the day has finally arrived. The highly anticipated Knoxville location of Yee-Haw Brewing Company officially opens Friday at 11 am after several nights of soft-opening run-throughs. Tonight will be service industry night for local breweries. The primary surprise for some...
KNOXVILLE, TN

