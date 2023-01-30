Read full article on original website
Related
rmef.org
Hatfield Knob Forage Openings Tennessee – Restoring Elk Country
Enhance it and they will come. The southern stretch of the Cumberland Mountains is Tennessee elk country, and Hatfield Knob is its epicenter. About 50 miles north of Knoxville, the knob and its viewing tower is the most popular spot in the state for elk and those who like to view them.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 3-5
The rainfall has been off and on in East Tennessee as we enter into February, however, there are still ways to have some free fun during the rain or sun.
tourcounsel.com
College Square Mall | Shopping mall in Morristown, Tennessee
College Square is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Morristown, Tennessee. College Square is owned by Time Equities Inc and managed by Urban Retail Properties. It features approximately 50 stores and restaurants including AMC College Square 12. Opened in 1988, College Square is the only shopping mall in an...
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
Knoxville couple seeks refund after $10k deposit for home renovations that never started
Two families have shared the same story. They hired Sunrooms Express to enclose their screened-in porches with glass windows. Now, the contractor claims negotiations are underway with the couples, however, there is no specific timetable for payments.
Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
South Knoxville site sells for $8 million, could be home to 300 apartments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City leaders hope a pedestrian bridge some day will connect the University of Tennessee over Fort Loudoun Lake with South Knoxville. Developers are already making plans nearby. Records filed with the Knox County Register of Deeds Office show the Ready Mix USA site sold for $8...
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
How common are counterfeit goods in East Tennessee?
Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Nike are all well-known and expensive brands that are often copied. So, just how common are fake goods in East Tennessee?
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
wvlt.tv
Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
Sevier Animal Care Center 'out of space,' adoption fees waived
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier Animal Care Center said they were out of space on Friday, and said they needed people to foster or adopt some of the animals in their facility as they prepared to take in a "large animal control case." They said authorities responded to...
wvlt.tv
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier Animal Care Center in Sevierville is asking for help after an animal abuse bust sent more dogs their way. “As I type this post, we getting in a large animal control case. Many of the dogs are injured and some may have already passed away on the property,” center officials said on social media.
Missing Knoxville man located in Kingsport
A Silver Alert has been requested for a Knoxville Man who has been missing since around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
KaTom sends letter to Gov. Lee asking state to build 'Exit 408' off I-40 in Sevier Co.
KODAK, Tenn. — KaTom, a restaurant supply company based in Kodak, asked Governor Bill Lee and the Commissioner of TDOT to build a new exit off I-40 because it's anticipating much more traffic from the planned Buc-ee's in Sevier County. The letter comes after a traffic study anticipated 15,000...
WATE
Cockfighting derby raided in Union County
Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or “SHARK.”. Cockfighting derby raided in Union County. Union County Sheriff Billy...
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
insideofknoxville.com
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. Officially Opens Tomorrow
It’s taken a long time to get here, but the day has finally arrived. The highly anticipated Knoxville location of Yee-Haw Brewing Company officially opens Friday at 11 am after several nights of soft-opening run-throughs. Tonight will be service industry night for local breweries. The primary surprise for some...
Comments / 0