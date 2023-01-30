ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Hill

Elizabeth Vargas joining NewsNation

Television journalist Elizabeth Vargas is joining cable network NewsNation, the outlet announced on Tuesday. Vargas will anchor “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” an hour-long weekday evening news program debuting April 3 at 6 p.m. from a new state-of-the-art studio in New York City, the network said.  Vargas, currently host of “iCrime,” a half-hour syndicated crime series that…
Oscar

First TV broadcasting in USA

TV broadcasting in the United States began in the early 1920s, but it wasn't until the late 1940s that it became a mainstream form of entertainment. The first regular TV broadcasts were experimental, and were primarily used for educational and government purposes.
Popculture

Morning Show Anchor Announces Retirement After 30 Years

An iconic face of the morning news scene in Los Angeles is retiring. KTTV Los Angeles anchor Tony McEwing announced during Wednesday's broadcast of Good Day LA, which he co-anchors alongside Araksya Karapetyan, that he is retiring after 30 years at FOX 11 Los Angeles and following a career that has spanned more than four decades.
OK! Magazine

Axed 'GMA' Anchors T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Already 'Old News' As Attention Turns To Who Will Replace Them

ABC staffers have already moved onto the next chapter after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ scandalous affair ultimately brought their career at the network to an end.The axed GMA3 stars are “old news,” as employees of the famed talk show have quickly switched their gossip over to who might be appointed co-anchors for the third hour of Good Morning America in replacement of Holmes and Robach’s open positions.While DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally — who have been filling in for the controversial couple during their nearly two-month-long suspension — “seem like the automatic go-to” for the vacant spots, numerous other...
suggest.com

ABC Losing Emmy-Winning Reporter To CBS’ ’60 Minutes’

It looks like ABC is losing one of its star reporters to rival network CBS. Apparently, award-winning journalist Cecilia Vega will be saying goodbye to ABC after more than ten years and joining CBS’s 60 Minutes. On Thursday, 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens broke the news. “Cecilia Vega...
Popculture

'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Relationship Reportedly Irritated Major ABC Anchor

There's been plenty of talk about Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach as of late. Their relationship has caused a significant stir behind the scenes, as Page Six reported that one of their colleagues is less than pleased by the coverage it has been getting. According to the outlet, Robach's 20/20 co-anchor David Muir is "upset" over the situation.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Makes Major Programming Announcement

Cable news outlet CNN is continuing to attempt to change up its programming under new management, including new CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over the network last year. It was announced on Thursday that CNN has obtained the rights to exclusively air the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The event has in the past aired on PBS and has for 20 years.
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Cancels Popular Primetime Show

CNBC is reportedly canceling one of its most popular primetime shows due to a significant schedule shift in its programming lineup, as the channel's parent company, NBCUniversal, looks to shake things up in their lineup.
New York Post

‘The View’ is the biggest source of misinformation in America

Barbara Walters died last week at 93, but the legendary journalist’s legacy lives on: “The View,” the daytime-TV talker she created in 1997, is the most-watched — and most-talked-about — show in its genre. Some legacy, though: What Walters envisioned as “women of different generations, backgrounds and views” discussing “the topics of the day, mixing humor with intelligent debate,” devolved after she departed as co-host in 2014 into a four-against-one daily catfight with few laughs and even fewer smarts. The New York Times calls it “the most important political TV show in America.” If so, America is in trouble — because “The...
Popculture

CNN Swipes Major Talent for Correspondent Role, Report Says

CNN is acquiring a new reporter with valuable political experience. Puck News reports that Alayna Treene, Axios's star congressional reporter, will join CNN as a correspondent, per sources familiar with the matter. Since she helped launch Axios as a founding member of the company in 2017, she is co-author of the weekly Axios Sneak Peek newsletter and covers Capitol Hill, the Biden administration, and elections. Reporting on both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Treene has interviewed several political leaders for the Axios on HBO show and been featured on various outlets, including MSNBC, CNN, CBS, Fox News, New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. Treene, 28, grew up in Skillman, Montgomery Township, New Jersey, and graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in journalism and mass communications in 2016.
Popculture

Gayle King Courted by CNN With Major Offer

Gayle King may be appearing in a new primetime role. As CNN suffers its worst ratings in a decade, with profits down more than 25 percent from the Zucker-Trump heyday, the company's chairman and C.E.O., Chris Licht, is planning to beef up the network's vacant primetime schedule. Puck News reports that Licht recently approached King, a CBS Mornings star, about hosting or co-hosting a weekly CNN show. Licht brought King to CBS' morning show a decade ago, when he was executive producer, and the two remain close, sources familiar with the discussions told the outlet. Under the current proposal, King would anchor CBS Mornings while hosting CNN's new weekly program.
nexttv.com

Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Knocks ESPN Off Top of Primetime Chart

Fox News Channel found its way to the top of primetime cable charts during the last week of January, stopping ESPN’s month-long, first place run. Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of January 23-January 29, ending ESPN’s three-week winning streak on the chart, according to Nielsen. MSNBC was second with 1 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 928,000 viewers, ESPN’s 916,000 viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 827,000 watchers, said Nielsen.
Radio Ink

CNN Audio Names Lickteig Executive Producer

Steve Lickteig has joined the network as the Executive Producer of podcast and audio content, managing production and strategy. Lickteig will report into Katie Hinman, CNN’s Vice President of Development. Lickteig is the co-founder of Small Good Thing, a podcast consulting and development company. Prior to that, he was...
nexttv.com

Fox Nation Lines Up Roseanne Barr Comedy Special

Fox Nation premieres the comedy special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! Monday, February 13. The one-hour program marks Barr’s first stand-up comedy special in nearly 20 years, Fox Nation said. The special was filmed at the Cullen Theatre in Houston. It “features Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety...
nexttv.com

Newsmax IDs Its List of America's 23 'Liberal News Networks' -- Topped by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN ... and The Weather Channel?

As it rhetorically battles DirecTV in what has somehow become the Carriage War of the Century, Newsmax calls out the conservative bonafides of America's mainstream TV networks. Has Newsmax drifted so far right that even the most centrist channels look like they should be broadcast out of Berkley, Calif. with a hammer and sickle inserted into their logo?

