Elizabeth Vargas joining NewsNation
Television journalist Elizabeth Vargas is joining cable network NewsNation, the outlet announced on Tuesday. Vargas will anchor “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” an hour-long weekday evening news program debuting April 3 at 6 p.m. from a new state-of-the-art studio in New York City, the network said. Vargas, currently host of “iCrime,” a half-hour syndicated crime series that…
First TV broadcasting in USA
TV broadcasting in the United States began in the early 1920s, but it wasn't until the late 1940s that it became a mainstream form of entertainment. The first regular TV broadcasts were experimental, and were primarily used for educational and government purposes.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Popculture
Morning Show Anchor Announces Retirement After 30 Years
An iconic face of the morning news scene in Los Angeles is retiring. KTTV Los Angeles anchor Tony McEwing announced during Wednesday's broadcast of Good Day LA, which he co-anchors alongside Araksya Karapetyan, that he is retiring after 30 years at FOX 11 Los Angeles and following a career that has spanned more than four decades.
Axed 'GMA' Anchors T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Already 'Old News' As Attention Turns To Who Will Replace Them
ABC staffers have already moved onto the next chapter after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ scandalous affair ultimately brought their career at the network to an end.The axed GMA3 stars are “old news,” as employees of the famed talk show have quickly switched their gossip over to who might be appointed co-anchors for the third hour of Good Morning America in replacement of Holmes and Robach’s open positions.While DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally — who have been filling in for the controversial couple during their nearly two-month-long suspension — “seem like the automatic go-to” for the vacant spots, numerous other...
suggest.com
ABC Losing Emmy-Winning Reporter To CBS’ ’60 Minutes’
It looks like ABC is losing one of its star reporters to rival network CBS. Apparently, award-winning journalist Cecilia Vega will be saying goodbye to ABC after more than ten years and joining CBS’s 60 Minutes. On Thursday, 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens broke the news. “Cecilia Vega...
Popculture
'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Relationship Reportedly Irritated Major ABC Anchor
There's been plenty of talk about Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach as of late. Their relationship has caused a significant stir behind the scenes, as Page Six reported that one of their colleagues is less than pleased by the coverage it has been getting. According to the outlet, Robach's 20/20 co-anchor David Muir is "upset" over the situation.
Megyn Kelly knocks CNN considering comedian as prime-time host: ‘It’s not going to go very well’
Former Fox News host and conservative pundit Megyn Kelly scoffed this week at the idea that CNN would hire a comedian or some other entertainer to host a show in prime time on the network. “It would be amazing if in this era where they think they’re appeasing Republicans and trying to get Republican viewers…
Alan Komissaroff dead at 47: ‘Fox News original’ who helped launch network in 1996 mourned after sudden death
ALAN Komissaroff, the Senior Vice President of News and Politics at FOX News, has died at age 47. Dubbed a "FOX News Original," Komissaroff joined the network as his first job out of college back in 1996 when FOX News Channel launched and grew into a respected leader, mentor, and beloved friend.
CNN Makes Major Programming Announcement
Cable news outlet CNN is continuing to attempt to change up its programming under new management, including new CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over the network last year. It was announced on Thursday that CNN has obtained the rights to exclusively air the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The event has in the past aired on PBS and has for 20 years.
CNBC Cancels Popular Primetime Show
CNBC is reportedly canceling one of its most popular primetime shows due to a significant schedule shift in its programming lineup, as the channel's parent company, NBCUniversal, looks to shake things up in their lineup.
‘The View’ is the biggest source of misinformation in America
Barbara Walters died last week at 93, but the legendary journalist’s legacy lives on: “The View,” the daytime-TV talker she created in 1997, is the most-watched — and most-talked-about — show in its genre. Some legacy, though: What Walters envisioned as “women of different generations, backgrounds and views” discussing “the topics of the day, mixing humor with intelligent debate,” devolved after she departed as co-host in 2014 into a four-against-one daily catfight with few laughs and even fewer smarts. The New York Times calls it “the most important political TV show in America.” If so, America is in trouble — because “The...
'GMA3' Subtly Acknowledged T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach's Exit On Air
Good Morning America's silence was deafening when it came to what the program makers didn't say about the former co-anchors and their public affair.
Popculture
CNN Swipes Major Talent for Correspondent Role, Report Says
CNN is acquiring a new reporter with valuable political experience. Puck News reports that Alayna Treene, Axios's star congressional reporter, will join CNN as a correspondent, per sources familiar with the matter. Since she helped launch Axios as a founding member of the company in 2017, she is co-author of the weekly Axios Sneak Peek newsletter and covers Capitol Hill, the Biden administration, and elections. Reporting on both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Treene has interviewed several political leaders for the Axios on HBO show and been featured on various outlets, including MSNBC, CNN, CBS, Fox News, New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. Treene, 28, grew up in Skillman, Montgomery Township, New Jersey, and graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in journalism and mass communications in 2016.
Popculture
Gayle King Courted by CNN With Major Offer
Gayle King may be appearing in a new primetime role. As CNN suffers its worst ratings in a decade, with profits down more than 25 percent from the Zucker-Trump heyday, the company's chairman and C.E.O., Chris Licht, is planning to beef up the network's vacant primetime schedule. Puck News reports that Licht recently approached King, a CBS Mornings star, about hosting or co-hosting a weekly CNN show. Licht brought King to CBS' morning show a decade ago, when he was executive producer, and the two remain close, sources familiar with the discussions told the outlet. Under the current proposal, King would anchor CBS Mornings while hosting CNN's new weekly program.
nexttv.com
Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Knocks ESPN Off Top of Primetime Chart
Fox News Channel found its way to the top of primetime cable charts during the last week of January, stopping ESPN’s month-long, first place run. Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of January 23-January 29, ending ESPN’s three-week winning streak on the chart, according to Nielsen. MSNBC was second with 1 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 928,000 viewers, ESPN’s 916,000 viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 827,000 watchers, said Nielsen.
Radio Ink
CNN Audio Names Lickteig Executive Producer
Steve Lickteig has joined the network as the Executive Producer of podcast and audio content, managing production and strategy. Lickteig will report into Katie Hinman, CNN’s Vice President of Development. Lickteig is the co-founder of Small Good Thing, a podcast consulting and development company. Prior to that, he was...
nexttv.com
Fox Nation Lines Up Roseanne Barr Comedy Special
Fox Nation premieres the comedy special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! Monday, February 13. The one-hour program marks Barr’s first stand-up comedy special in nearly 20 years, Fox Nation said. The special was filmed at the Cullen Theatre in Houston. It “features Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety...
nexttv.com
Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Family Feud’ Dominate
Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud led the games and all of syndication in the week ended January 22, which included the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday on Monday, January 16. CBS Media Ventures’s just-renewed Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune topped everything during the week. Jeopardy! stayed put with...
nexttv.com
Newsmax IDs Its List of America's 23 'Liberal News Networks' -- Topped by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN ... and The Weather Channel?
As it rhetorically battles DirecTV in what has somehow become the Carriage War of the Century, Newsmax calls out the conservative bonafides of America's mainstream TV networks. Has Newsmax drifted so far right that even the most centrist channels look like they should be broadcast out of Berkley, Calif. with a hammer and sickle inserted into their logo?
