IRVING, Texas – No. 2 Women's Swimming and Diving swept the Big 12 Conference weekly awards, the league announced on Wednesday. It marked the fifth time this season that Texas has swept the weekly conference honors. The Longhorns were dominant in a pair of home dual meet victories against No. 4 NC State last week, winning 124-62 on Friday followed by an 93-53 victory on Saturday.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO