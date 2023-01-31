ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Quincy getting $4 million state loan for wastewater treatment

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency recently announced the City of Quincy has received a $4 million loan for wastewater treatment to reduce sewer overflows being discharged into the Mississippi River. Quincy will use the funding for the second phase of a three-phase project. The project will consist of improvements to...
QUINCY, IL
Quincy Police Department blotter for Feb. 1, 2023

Woodrow R Fuller (38) of Maywood MO, citation for Expired Registration at 6th and Broadway. PTC 155. Zakila S. Wiskirchen (23) of 426 So 12th for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle at 8th and Maine. NTA 161. Jessica J. Wells (48) of 649 Harrison Drive for Expired Registration, DWLR, and Operating...
QUINCY, IL
Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club donates $1,000 to Foster Adopt Connect

HANNIBAL, Mo. — President-elect Cassie Smith recently presented a check on behalf of the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club for $1,000 to Tamitha Ague, branch director for Foster Adopt Connect. These funds will be used to help provide clothing, food, toys and other necessary items to foster children and...
HANNIBAL, MO
Quincy couple pleads guilty to Jan. 6 related charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two years after being arrested, a Quincy couple pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges stemming from the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christina Gerding and Jason Gerding pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building. They will be sentenced...
QUINCY, IL
Hannibal School District to hold educational meeting for parents next week regarding Signs of Suicide training for students

Hannibal, Mo – This spring, all students from Hannibal Middle School and Hannibal High school will have the opportunity to receive one evidence-informed training session that has grade level adapted content to help students enhance their awareness and understanding of different facets of mental health. Parents will have the...
HANNIBAL, MO
Admiral Coontz Recreation Center to be site of Teen Health Fair Saturday

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Teenagers can learn about healthy lifestyle choices while having fun at a teen fair Saturday. The 26th annual Teen Health Fair will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with 36 booths present and providing information to the teens. There also will be a disc jockey with music, a photo booth, free prizes for participating teens and free food for all visitors.
HANNIBAL, MO
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 23-27, 2023

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Connor D. Cramsey and Hannah J. Cramsey of Quincy sold a...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
QPD Blotter for Jan. 30, 2023

Lisa Freeman, Coatsburg, for Arrest Warrant Possession of Meth. Lodged 122. Tyler R. Smith (25) West Point, Illinois FTA DWLS, FTA Speeding, DWLS, Suspended Registration, Operate Uninsured Vehicle, lodged 147. Michael G. Peters (68) Quincy, Illinois for Expired Registration, NTA, 107. Paulla L. Meyer (39) Ursa, Illinois for Operate Uninsured...
QUINCY, IL
Looking for your pocket knife? Your phone? Your wallet? Check this list of recovered property from QPD

The following items recently have been recovered by the Quincy Police Department. To inquire about any recovered property, call QPD evidence department at 217-228-4489. Please refer to the ID number when calling. Pink/Purple Mongoose Bike1/5/2023330. Blue and Silver Bike1/13/2023919. Teal Mongoose Bike1/28/20232093. Black Bike1/17/20231249. Multiple Phones & Wallets found together1/6/2023407.
QUINCY, IL
Quincy man turns himself in Thursday after fight on Sunday at Harrison Pub; victim in medically induced coma

QUINCY — A Quincy man turned himself in to the Quincy Police Department on Thursday morning in connection to an incident early Sunday morning at the Harrison Pub. Officers with the Quincy Police Department and Adams County EMS were dispatched to the bar at 1701 Harrison at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to an ambulance call. Upon arrival, the officers and ambulance personnel found an unconscious male lying on the ground outside of Harrison Pub.
QUINCY, IL
Prisoner in Adams County Jail now facing felony charge after failed escape Sunday night

QUINCY — A prisoner in the Adams County Jail has been charged with attempted escape after failing in a Sunday night venture. Ian Havermale, 36, has been charged with escape of a felon from a penal institution and criminal damage less than $10,000 to government property, both Class 3 felonies. Public Defender Shelby Hoiness has been entered as Havermale’s counsel. Judge Tad Brenner set his bond at $150,000 on Monday and set a preliminary hearing for Monday, Feb. 6.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

