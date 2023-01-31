Read full article on original website
Maya Mexican Restaurant must pay $42,000 after U.S. Department of Labor investigation
QUINCY — Maya Mexican Restaurant, 4420 Broadway, must pay $42,000 in unpaid wages, damages and penalties after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act in which the business shortchanged the pay of 11 workers of overtime and minimum wage for a two-year period.
Quincy getting $4 million state loan for wastewater treatment
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency recently announced the City of Quincy has received a $4 million loan for wastewater treatment to reduce sewer overflows being discharged into the Mississippi River. Quincy will use the funding for the second phase of a three-phase project. The project will consist of improvements to...
Public invited to see latest in knee replacement technology at Blessing Health Center open house
QUINCY — It’s estimated as many as 1.5 million total knee replacements will be done in the United States this year. As demand has increased due to an aging population and growing obesity epidemic, so has the technology used. Blessing Health invites the public to see the latest...
Quincy Police Department blotter for Feb. 1, 2023
Woodrow R Fuller (38) of Maywood MO, citation for Expired Registration at 6th and Broadway. PTC 155. Zakila S. Wiskirchen (23) of 426 So 12th for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle at 8th and Maine. NTA 161. Jessica J. Wells (48) of 649 Harrison Drive for Expired Registration, DWLR, and Operating...
Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club donates $1,000 to Foster Adopt Connect
HANNIBAL, Mo. — President-elect Cassie Smith recently presented a check on behalf of the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club for $1,000 to Tamitha Ague, branch director for Foster Adopt Connect. These funds will be used to help provide clothing, food, toys and other necessary items to foster children and...
Quincy couple pleads guilty to Jan. 6 related charges
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two years after being arrested, a Quincy couple pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges stemming from the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christina Gerding and Jason Gerding pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building. They will be sentenced...
Hannibal School District to hold educational meeting for parents next week regarding Signs of Suicide training for students
Hannibal, Mo – This spring, all students from Hannibal Middle School and Hannibal High school will have the opportunity to receive one evidence-informed training session that has grade level adapted content to help students enhance their awareness and understanding of different facets of mental health. Parents will have the...
Admiral Coontz Recreation Center to be site of Teen Health Fair Saturday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Teenagers can learn about healthy lifestyle choices while having fun at a teen fair Saturday. The 26th annual Teen Health Fair will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with 36 booths present and providing information to the teens. There also will be a disc jockey with music, a photo booth, free prizes for participating teens and free food for all visitors.
Hannibal attorney will go to trial on charges of tampering with a victim
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the case against Hannibal attorney Tyler White — accused of attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution — will move forward to trial on a date to be announced. White allegedly approached Kaylee O’Toole before...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 23-27, 2023
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Connor D. Cramsey and Hannah J. Cramsey of Quincy sold a...
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Jan. 24-29, 2023
On 01/25/2023 at 4:29 AM Samuel D. Hetrick of Roodhouse was traveling South Bound on Il 99 @ 300N, left the roadway due to icy conditions and struck the guard rail. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/27/2023 at 7:30 AM Madison F....
Salvation Army of Quincy to serve as warming shelter during cold weather advisories
QUINCY — As cold weather threatens local residents, The Salvation Army of Quincy will offer the community the opportunity to seek warmth at The Kroc Center when cold weather advisories are issued for our area. Those who need to get out of the extreme cold are welcomed. The Kroc...
Judge denies continuance, sets Feb. 14 as start of trial for former nightclub owner who allegedly assaulted QU student
QUINCY — Judge Mark Vincent denied a request for a continuance in the case of the former owner of a Quincy nightclub accused of assaulting a Quincy University student in April 2021. He then set Feb. 14 as the start of what is expected to be a four-day trial.
QPD Blotter for Jan. 30, 2023
Lisa Freeman, Coatsburg, for Arrest Warrant Possession of Meth. Lodged 122. Tyler R. Smith (25) West Point, Illinois FTA DWLS, FTA Speeding, DWLS, Suspended Registration, Operate Uninsured Vehicle, lodged 147. Michael G. Peters (68) Quincy, Illinois for Expired Registration, NTA, 107. Paulla L. Meyer (39) Ursa, Illinois for Operate Uninsured...
Looking for your pocket knife? Your phone? Your wallet? Check this list of recovered property from QPD
The following items recently have been recovered by the Quincy Police Department. To inquire about any recovered property, call QPD evidence department at 217-228-4489. Please refer to the ID number when calling. Pink/Purple Mongoose Bike1/5/2023330. Blue and Silver Bike1/13/2023919. Teal Mongoose Bike1/28/20232093. Black Bike1/17/20231249. Multiple Phones & Wallets found together1/6/2023407.
Quincy man turns himself in Thursday after fight on Sunday at Harrison Pub; victim in medically induced coma
QUINCY — A Quincy man turned himself in to the Quincy Police Department on Thursday morning in connection to an incident early Sunday morning at the Harrison Pub. Officers with the Quincy Police Department and Adams County EMS were dispatched to the bar at 1701 Harrison at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to an ambulance call. Upon arrival, the officers and ambulance personnel found an unconscious male lying on the ground outside of Harrison Pub.
Bench trial set for early May for Quincy woman charged with killing four in August 2020 crash
QUINCY — A Quincy woman facing four counts of first-degree murder after a 2020 accident killed four people has chosen to have a bench trial, which has been set for May 1-3. Natasha McBride, 39, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning with her attorney, Public Defender Todd Nelson, before Judge Tad Brenner.
Prisoner in Adams County Jail now facing felony charge after failed escape Sunday night
QUINCY — A prisoner in the Adams County Jail has been charged with attempted escape after failing in a Sunday night venture. Ian Havermale, 36, has been charged with escape of a felon from a penal institution and criminal damage less than $10,000 to government property, both Class 3 felonies. Public Defender Shelby Hoiness has been entered as Havermale’s counsel. Judge Tad Brenner set his bond at $150,000 on Monday and set a preliminary hearing for Monday, Feb. 6.
HLGU Hagerman Art Gallery to feature work of graphic design instructor on Friday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University Hagerman Art Gallery will feature the work of HLGU marketing coordinator and graphic design instructor Todd Damotte titled “The Holy Ellipsis …”. A gallery reception unveiling Damotte’s pieces will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in the Hagerman...
