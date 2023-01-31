Read full article on original website
Alaska Health Fair is searching for volunteers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Health Fair happens across the state. In Juneau three events are seeking volunteers. One of the events in Juneau is a private fair for the legislative session on Feb. 15, but it's still in need of two more volunteers. Then there will be a...
Diabetes in Southeast Alaska lower than rest of state - but Alaska Native cases are increasing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Diabetes is a growing problem in the country and Alaska too, especially among Alaska Natives. Cynthia Gordon was on Action Line on KINY Tuesday, Jan. 31. She is the diabetes education program manager for Bartlett Regional Hospital. She has been a nurse for 24 years and began her career as a nurse in Kodiak at the Kodiak Area Native Association.
Cathy Muñoz named Acting Labor Department Commissioner
Dr. Ledbetter was appointed as Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development at beginning of the Dunleavy Administration in 2018. “I am very much looking forward to spending time with my family, traveling abroad and welcoming the birth of our first grandchild,” said Dr. Ledbetter. She...
Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium plans to welcome Juneau Youth Services to network
In recent years, Juneau Youth Services, like many not-for-profits, has struggled with regulatory and administrative burdens, higher operating and infrastructure expenses, COVID pandemic challenges, and an extremely tight labor market. These issues combined have made it exceptionally difficult for JYS to continue to carry out its mission. “This is a...
Juneau avalanche warning set to moderate through tomorrow morning
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Urban Avalanche Advisory was set to moderate this morning following the cooling temperatures after days of rain. The advisory was set to moderate after several days of rain and snow. Emergency Programs Manager Tom Mattice said that while the danger is moderate, if an...
Update: Juneau Police Department still investigating Fred Meyers, but no longer believes there's a threat
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Feb. 1st, at about 2:27 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report from Kroger Inc., located in North Carolina, regarding a possible threat at the Juneau Fred Meyer store. Update: 02/02/2023: 1:12 PM. JPD has released more information surrounding the investigation. A 70-year old...
