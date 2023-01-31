ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

Related
mixfmalaska.com

Alaska Health Fair is searching for volunteers

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Health Fair happens across the state. In Juneau three events are seeking volunteers. One of the events in Juneau is a private fair for the legislative session on Feb. 15, but it's still in need of two more volunteers. Then there will be a...
JUNEAU, AK
mixfmalaska.com

Diabetes in Southeast Alaska lower than rest of state - but Alaska Native cases are increasing

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Diabetes is a growing problem in the country and Alaska too, especially among Alaska Natives. Cynthia Gordon was on Action Line on KINY Tuesday, Jan. 31. She is the diabetes education program manager for Bartlett Regional Hospital. She has been a nurse for 24 years and began her career as a nurse in Kodiak at the Kodiak Area Native Association.
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Cathy Muñoz named Acting Labor Department Commissioner

Dr. Ledbetter was appointed as Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development at beginning of the Dunleavy Administration in 2018. “I am very much looking forward to spending time with my family, traveling abroad and welcoming the birth of our first grandchild,” said Dr. Ledbetter. She...
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium plans to welcome Juneau Youth Services to network

In recent years, Juneau Youth Services, like many not-for-profits, has struggled with regulatory and administrative burdens, higher operating and infrastructure expenses, COVID pandemic challenges, and an extremely tight labor market. These issues combined have made it exceptionally difficult for JYS to continue to carry out its mission. “This is a...
JUNEAU, AK
mixfmalaska.com

Juneau avalanche warning set to moderate through tomorrow morning

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Urban Avalanche Advisory was set to moderate this morning following the cooling temperatures after days of rain. The advisory was set to moderate after several days of rain and snow. Emergency Programs Manager Tom Mattice said that while the danger is moderate, if an...
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy