mixfmalaska.com
Alaska Health Fair is searching for volunteers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Health Fair happens across the state. In Juneau three events are seeking volunteers. One of the events in Juneau is a private fair for the legislative session on Feb. 15, but it's still in need of two more volunteers. Then there will be a...
mixfmalaska.com
Cathy Muñoz named Acting Labor Department Commissioner
Dr. Ledbetter was appointed as Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development at beginning of the Dunleavy Administration in 2018. “I am very much looking forward to spending time with my family, traveling abroad and welcoming the birth of our first grandchild,” said Dr. Ledbetter. She...
kinyradio.com
Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium plans to welcome Juneau Youth Services to network
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) announced it has entered into a letter of intent to transition Juneau Youth Services (JYS) programs to SEARHC. In recent years, Juneau Youth Services, like many not-for-profits, has struggled with regulatory and administrative burdens, higher operating and infrastructure...
mixfmalaska.com
Diabetes in Southeast Alaska lower than rest of state - but Alaska Native cases are increasing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Diabetes is a growing problem in the country and Alaska too, especially among Alaska Natives. Cynthia Gordon was on Action Line on KINY Tuesday, Jan. 31. She is the diabetes education program manager for Bartlett Regional Hospital. She has been a nurse for 24 years and began her career as a nurse in Kodiak at the Kodiak Area Native Association.
ktoo.org
Douglas Island second crossing faces opposition to proposed routes through Mendenhall Wetlands
Juneau’s Mendenhall Wetlands make up the third largest tidal salt marsh area in Southeast Alaska. The wetlands are considered key habitat for hundreds of species of shorebirds and migratory waterfowl, and an essential spawning ground for salmon and other fish. “It’s an extraordinarily important piece of habitat that we...
mixfmalaska.com
Historic true crime series resumes with ‘When Love Turns to Murder’
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In honor of Valentine’s Day, historic crime researchers Betsy Longenbaugh and Ed Schoenfeld bring a program about love and murder to Juneau audiences. Logenbaugh and Schoenfeld were featured on Capital Chat last Monday. “When Love Turns to Murder,” 3-5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, is the...
Brewbound.com
Newest Alaskan Release Showcases Fresh Flavors and Balance
JUNEAU, ALASKA – As the seasons begin to heat up, so is the Alaskan Brewing Company as it announces the return of its award-winning Pilot Series, the Jalapeño IPA. Brewed with fresh Jalapeños, hand selected by brewers from Alaskan’s Brew Crew and combined with a blend of Centennial, Sterling, Magnum, and Apollo hops in balance with Munich and Crystal malts. The Jalapeño IPA pours a brilliantly clear reddish amber in color with earthy, light caramel, and herbal hop notes blending with the spice from the peppers on the nose; followed by a nice spice heat, citrus, pine, and an alcohol warming sensation upon taste.
mixfmalaska.com
Update: Juneau Police Department still investigating Fred Meyers, but no longer believes there's a threat
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Feb. 1st, at about 2:27 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report from Kroger Inc., located in North Carolina, regarding a possible threat at the Juneau Fred Meyer store. Update: 02/02/2023: 1:12 PM. JPD has released more information surrounding the investigation. A 70-year old...
mixfmalaska.com
Juneau avalanche warning set to moderate through tomorrow morning
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Urban Avalanche Advisory was set to moderate this morning following the cooling temperatures after days of rain. The advisory was set to moderate after several days of rain and snow. Emergency Programs Manager Tom Mattice said that while the danger is moderate, if an...
