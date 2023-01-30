ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Fulham, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

It’s half-time on the season and it’s NIL-NIL, lads! Let’s win the half!. The idea that it’s feels like a fresh start for Chelsea has already entered trite cliché territory, though that doesn’t necessarily make it incorrect. And a win tonight against Fulham would only further support that notion.
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: High-Flying Watford

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They currently sit in sixth place in the Championship, following 12 wins, eight draws and nine losses so far this season. Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins,...
SB Nation

Reading vs Watford: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading are back in Championship action today as they prepare to host promotion challengers Watford, who lost an FA Cup tie here earlier this month. Considering Slaven Bilic’s side put out a weakened side and were suffering heavily with injuries at that point, that clash shouldn’t be used as encouragement for the Royals coming into this afternoon’s game.
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Leicester City w/ Rob Tanner of The Athletic!

Prior to Leicester City and Aston Villa’s fixture postponement in September, Seb and Rob had discussed how that match could be Brendan Rodgers’ last in charge of The Foxes, but then came 8 wins from 11 in all competitions prior to the World Cup. With Rodgers’ side now winless in their last 6 matches, what has Rob made of Leicester’s season as a whole?
SB Nation

Shelvey, Darlow, and Wood out of Newcastle's last official 25-man squad

Already in February and about to host West Ham for the Premier League’s Matchday 23 game, Newcastle just made official the team’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season. No shockers when it comes to who and who did not make the cut, although...
BBC

Max Bird: Derby County midfielder ruled out for up to five weeks

Derby County midfielder Max Bird could be out for up to five weeks with a groin injury, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old, who has featured in every game for Derby this season, was injured in the second half of Monday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by West Ham. The...
SB Nation

How do the Everton youth squads look after the January transfer window?

Over the turbulent month of January there has been much change, some of it temporary among the youth ranks at Finch Farm. Managerially, until the arrival of new head coach Sean Dyche, there was a temporary promotion to the first team for youth coaches Paul Tait and Leighton Baines. In turn that gave opportunity for two other former Blues youth players, Keith Southern and Scott Phelan, to take the Under 21 reins whilst to complete the reshuffle, Kieran Driscoll, who has been a development coach for the likes of Manchester City and Wigan Athletic for over 10 years, took the Blues’ lower Under 18 age group.
SB Nation

Everton vs Arsenal: Predicted Line-Up | Iwobi off DCL up top?

A fortnight ago I suggested Frank Lampard might consider a 4-4-2 for his visit to West Ham. He didn’t and Everton limped to a 2-0 defeat. This weekend, I’d be astonished if the new Everton manager, Sean Dyche, didn’t line-up in his patented 4-4-2. Dyche-ball it is...
SB Nation

Enzo Fernández already has one thing in common with Chelsea legend Papy Djilobodji

Enzo Fernández has been with us for barely 48 hours, and he already has one thing in common with a Chelsea legend, namely Papy Djilobodji! I know!. What? You don’t remember Papy? I guess we never got around to building that statue for the man with the immaculate, flawless, spotless Chelsea career. A perfect one-minute. The world watched in awe. Even the angels cried.
SB Nation

Pedro Porro’s presence in Tottenham’s lineup only improves Dejan Kulusevski’s potential

It took a long time and there were many twists and turns in the tale, but Tottenham Hotspur eventually signed Pedro Porro. This is important because ahead of this month, the right wingback position had not improved during Antonio Conte’s tenure. There was a brief period towards the latter end of last season where Matt Doherty was in good form but a nasty injury in the Aston Villa match led to him missing the rest of the season. Like in any window, Spurs were linked to a variety of players in the summer. And while they brought in Championship standout Djed Spence, Conte mentioned at the start of the year that Spence was a clear “club signing”. Even so, Spurs went into the season with Doherty and Emerson Royal as their primary options for the right wingback role.
SB Nation

Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fixture:. (1) After securing their place in the EFL Cup finals on Thursday by routing Nottingham Forest on aggregate, Premier League football returns to the Old Trafford as Manchester United host Crystal Palace. Both sides face each other in the league within the span of a month, the previous encounter ending on frustrating terms for Man United after a 90th-minute Michael Olise equalizer dented their winning run.
SB Nation

Do Everton Have a Hope of Staying Up?

After a disastrous January transfer window which saw Everton sell its joint-top goalscorer to Newcastle United while being the only club in the Premier League not to sign a player, the Toffees’ squad has gone from bad to worse with the club still sat in 19th. Upon Sean Dyche’s...
NBC Sports

Newcastle vs West Ham: How to watch, stream link, team news

Newcastle United can become the third Premier League team this season to cross the 40-point marker when it meets West Ham on Saturday at St. James’ Park (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Magpies have been terrific at home in all competitions, including at...
SB Nation

Vote For Your January 2023 Player Of The Month

We won’t beat around the bush: this was a pretty naff month for Reading. Three losses, a draw and a win doesn’t constitute awful form - at least in contrast to last January - but there was little to get excited about performance-wise. So picking out a player...

