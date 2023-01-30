Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Fulham, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
It’s half-time on the season and it’s NIL-NIL, lads! Let’s win the half!. The idea that it’s feels like a fresh start for Chelsea has already entered trite cliché territory, though that doesn’t necessarily make it incorrect. And a win tonight against Fulham would only further support that notion.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: High-Flying Watford
Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They currently sit in sixth place in the Championship, following 12 wins, eight draws and nine losses so far this season. Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins,...
SB Nation
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Liverpool travel to Molineux to once again take on Wolves. They’re playing in the Premier League, hoping to get a precious three points at a time when they are languishing mid-table. PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH. Full Match Preview: Wolves vs. Liverpool. Television: no listing (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus...
SB Nation
Reading vs Watford: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading are back in Championship action today as they prepare to host promotion challengers Watford, who lost an FA Cup tie here earlier this month. Considering Slaven Bilic’s side put out a weakened side and were suffering heavily with injuries at that point, that clash shouldn’t be used as encouragement for the Royals coming into this afternoon’s game.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Leicester City w/ Rob Tanner of The Athletic!
Prior to Leicester City and Aston Villa’s fixture postponement in September, Seb and Rob had discussed how that match could be Brendan Rodgers’ last in charge of The Foxes, but then came 8 wins from 11 in all competitions prior to the World Cup. With Rodgers’ side now winless in their last 6 matches, what has Rob made of Leicester’s season as a whole?
SB Nation
Shelvey, Darlow, and Wood out of Newcastle's last official 25-man squad
Already in February and about to host West Ham for the Premier League’s Matchday 23 game, Newcastle just made official the team’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season. No shockers when it comes to who and who did not make the cut, although...
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will look to boost their top-four hopes in the Premier League when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday. The two teams are separated by 15 points and eight places in the current standings, with the Red Devils sitting in fourth spot and the Eagles down in 12th position.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
BBC
Max Bird: Derby County midfielder ruled out for up to five weeks
Derby County midfielder Max Bird could be out for up to five weeks with a groin injury, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old, who has featured in every game for Derby this season, was injured in the second half of Monday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by West Ham. The...
BBC
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. It confirmed...
SB Nation
How do the Everton youth squads look after the January transfer window?
Over the turbulent month of January there has been much change, some of it temporary among the youth ranks at Finch Farm. Managerially, until the arrival of new head coach Sean Dyche, there was a temporary promotion to the first team for youth coaches Paul Tait and Leighton Baines. In turn that gave opportunity for two other former Blues youth players, Keith Southern and Scott Phelan, to take the Under 21 reins whilst to complete the reshuffle, Kieran Driscoll, who has been a development coach for the likes of Manchester City and Wigan Athletic for over 10 years, took the Blues’ lower Under 18 age group.
SB Nation
Everton vs Arsenal: Predicted Line-Up | Iwobi off DCL up top?
A fortnight ago I suggested Frank Lampard might consider a 4-4-2 for his visit to West Ham. He didn’t and Everton limped to a 2-0 defeat. This weekend, I’d be astonished if the new Everton manager, Sean Dyche, didn’t line-up in his patented 4-4-2. Dyche-ball it is...
SB Nation
Enzo Fernández already has one thing in common with Chelsea legend Papy Djilobodji
Enzo Fernández has been with us for barely 48 hours, and he already has one thing in common with a Chelsea legend, namely Papy Djilobodji! I know!. What? You don’t remember Papy? I guess we never got around to building that statue for the man with the immaculate, flawless, spotless Chelsea career. A perfect one-minute. The world watched in awe. Even the angels cried.
SB Nation
Chelsea take full advantage of Premier League rules to register every new signing
Chelsea will be faced with a few tough squad decisions for the knockout stages of the Champions League as UEFA rules allow us to register only three new players, and we acquired like three times as many in the past month, but we have no such concerns in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Pedro Porro’s presence in Tottenham’s lineup only improves Dejan Kulusevski’s potential
It took a long time and there were many twists and turns in the tale, but Tottenham Hotspur eventually signed Pedro Porro. This is important because ahead of this month, the right wingback position had not improved during Antonio Conte’s tenure. There was a brief period towards the latter end of last season where Matt Doherty was in good form but a nasty injury in the Aston Villa match led to him missing the rest of the season. Like in any window, Spurs were linked to a variety of players in the summer. And while they brought in Championship standout Djed Spence, Conte mentioned at the start of the year that Spence was a clear “club signing”. Even so, Spurs went into the season with Doherty and Emerson Royal as their primary options for the right wingback role.
SB Nation
Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fixture:. (1) After securing their place in the EFL Cup finals on Thursday by routing Nottingham Forest on aggregate, Premier League football returns to the Old Trafford as Manchester United host Crystal Palace. Both sides face each other in the league within the span of a month, the previous encounter ending on frustrating terms for Man United after a 90th-minute Michael Olise equalizer dented their winning run.
SB Nation
Do Everton Have a Hope of Staying Up?
After a disastrous January transfer window which saw Everton sell its joint-top goalscorer to Newcastle United while being the only club in the Premier League not to sign a player, the Toffees’ squad has gone from bad to worse with the club still sat in 19th. Upon Sean Dyche’s...
NBC Sports
Newcastle vs West Ham: How to watch, stream link, team news
Newcastle United can become the third Premier League team this season to cross the 40-point marker when it meets West Ham on Saturday at St. James’ Park (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Magpies have been terrific at home in all competitions, including at...
SB Nation
Vote For Your January 2023 Player Of The Month
We won’t beat around the bush: this was a pretty naff month for Reading. Three losses, a draw and a win doesn’t constitute awful form - at least in contrast to last January - but there was little to get excited about performance-wise. So picking out a player...
SB Nation
FA Cup Fairytale: Charlie comes-a-calling as Sunderland take on Hurley’s Reading in Fourth Round tie
It's 1973, and the country is in the grip of the winter of discontent. The region is badly affected by industrial action and strikes; the streetlights are being switched off to save power, and the phrase “it’s grim up North” never seemed so apt. Recovery, however, was...
