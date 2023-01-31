Read full article on original website
Related
Stanford Daily
Kyla Zhao ’21 on finding inspiration and her debut novel, ‘The Fraud Squad’
“My clearest memories of Kyla are about her thoughtfulness and her penetrating questions. She was sensitive, in the best sense of the word; an old soul,” says public policy and psychology professor Laura Carstensen. Kyla Zhao ’21 M.A. ’21 graduated from Stanford in the midst of much pandemic-related uncertainty....
Stanford Daily
Excerpt: Autumn, grief, loss and other things
Notes: This is Kyla’s last article as the Managing Editor for the Grind, and is an excerpt from a long essay where the author goes a little too in-depth on her experiences with grief in her life and what has led her to this exact moment in time. For now, enjoy her hyperfixation on “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Comments / 0