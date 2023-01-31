Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Related
Stanford Daily
The Daily takes the aux: January 2023 music staff picks
Don’t know what to listen to? The Stanford Daily is here to help. We have compiled a playlist of our staff’s latest jams. Listen to our picks, and check out our article to learn more about the recommendations. Blvck Hippie — If you feel alone at parties (Recommended...
Stanford Daily
Photo Gallery: Lake Lagunita Lives!
Photos by Leo Glikbarg, Megan King, Ananya Navale, Audrey Nguyen-Hoang, Monique Ouk, and Avni Vats. Lake Lagunita draws the attention of the Stanford community to its banks, being full of water after more than 20 years. The lake brings an abundance of wildlife and becomes a new source of entertainment on campus.
Stanford Daily
Professor finds abnormally high concentrations of carbon dioxide in classroom
Director of the Program of Science, Technology & Society Paul Edwards claims to have detected 1650 parts per million (ppm) of carbon dioxide in Braun Geology Corner classroom 320-109, well above the generally accepted safe limit of 1000 ppm. The University has since identified a broken supply fan as the potential source of the issue and is working to remedy the problem.
Stanford Daily
Stanford Myanmar community holds vigil to honor victims of coup
“The people united will never be defeated.” Upwards of 25 Stanford students and surrounding community members gathered in White Plaza on Wednesday night, chanting these words to honor all who have passed since the start of the military coup in Myanmar. Feb. 1 marked two years since the coup’s beginning.
Stanford Daily
Photo Gallery: Throwback — Stanford amidst drought
With the current climate and downpour of atmospheric rivers for weeks on end, it becomes difficult to remember that our school and state were ever in a drought. On Oct. 1, 2022, California entered its fourth year of extreme drought; all counties in the state, including Santa Clara County, are under drought emergency proclamations, according to the official website of the State of California.
Stanford Daily
Letter to the Editor: Cyclists and people with disabilities
I became disabled several months ago and must now use a wheelchair. On two recent visits to campus I saw something a bit discouraging. To wheel from place to place required crossing some bike lane marked paths, such as next to the Quad, or streets that cyclists were using. In trying to cross these paths, I found literally every single cyclist unwilling to yield to a wheelchair or even slow down. Riders on scooters behaved the same. Many tried to pretend they didn’t see me, looking away as they sped past.
Stanford Daily
GSC mourns the loss of Tyre Nichols, develops plans to boost enrollment in Stanford’s Teaching Kitchen
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) honored the memory of the late Tyre Nichols and discussed strategies to boost graduate student engagement with Stanford’s Teaching Kitchen classes during its Tuesday meeting. Emily Schell, GSC co-chair and fifth-year developmental and psychological sciences Ph.D. student, opened the meeting by observing a moment...
Stanford Daily
January recap: Here’s what you need to know from the Undergraduate Senate
The Undergraduate Senate (UGS) unanimously passed two resolutions addressing on-ramp STEM courses and sexual violence and harassment from faculty during their January meetings. On-ramp STEM courses. In their first meeting of winter quarter, the UGS unanimously passed a resolution introduced by former Senator Cayla Withers ’24 in May 2022 calling...
Stanford Daily
Texas Takedown: Stanford defeats A&M, advances to ITA Indoor Championships
On Monday, No. 18 Stanford men’s tennis (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) took down Texas A&M (1-2, 0-0 SEC), securing their spot in the 2023 ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championship, which will be held in Chicago on Feb. 17-20. To claim the championship, Stanford will have to win four...
Stanford Daily
Police Blotter: Vandalism, hit-and-run, burglary
This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 22 to Jan. 31 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. Sunday, Jan. 22. Between 12:01 a.m. and 1:00...
Comments / 0