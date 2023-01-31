I became disabled several months ago and must now use a wheelchair. On two recent visits to campus I saw something a bit discouraging. To wheel from place to place required crossing some bike lane marked paths, such as next to the Quad, or streets that cyclists were using. In trying to cross these paths, I found literally every single cyclist unwilling to yield to a wheelchair or even slow down. Riders on scooters behaved the same. Many tried to pretend they didn’t see me, looking away as they sped past.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO