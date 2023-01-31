ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Scott says Democrats are to blame for the failure of police reform legislation

By Alexander Bolton
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybWeC_0kX3MUX000

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the lead Senate Republican negotiator on police reform, on Monday signaled he’s willing to have another go at the tough issue in the wake of Tyre Nichols’s death at the hands of Memphis police, while criticizing Democrats for blocking his reform bill in 2020 for not going far enough.

Scott pushed back on Democratic colleagues, such as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (Ill.) and Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), for suggesting that Republicans were the reason Congress hasn’t yet passed a major police reform bill.

Scott criticized Durbin’s opposition to his Just and Unifying Solutions To Invigorate Communities Everywhere Act (JUSTICE) Act, which would have ended the use of police chokeholds and created a “duty” for officers to intervene when they see a colleague use excessive force against a suspect.

“Yesterday on ABC’s ‘This Week,’ Sen. Durbin asked Sen. Booker and I to come back to the table and start talking about policing in America. I never left the table,” Scott declared on the Senate floor.

“But it was Sen. Durbin who filibustered my JUSTICE Act. It was Sen. Durbin who called the effort to make de-escalation training more available a token piece of legislation,” Scott said.

Scott, the only Black Republican senator, appeared to hold lingering frustrations that Democrats blocked consideration of his bill in June of 2020, a month after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, sparking angry protests across the nation.

He emphasized that his bill included more resources for police training “because we want only the best wearing the badge in every location” and blamed the failure of his bill to advance on “politics.”

“Politics too often gets in the way of doing what every American knows is common sense,” he said. “Here we find ourselves again … having the same conversation with no action having happened so far.”

One of the biggest sticking points between the two parties on police reform is the issue of qualified immunity, which shields law enforcement from liability in most civil lawsuits. Democrats have insisted that qualified immunity get the ax in reform legislation, but Republicans have dug in to defend it.

Scott noted that he doesn’t often speak on the Senate floor but has stood up in the chamber 10 times over the past eight years to call for police reform and signaled h e will not abandon the issue .

He suggested that other incidents of police brutality were foreseeable and could have been prevented if Democrats didn’t filibuster his legislation.

“When I said … that day, June 24 of 2020, that trouble is coming, I referred to the good book, the Bible, and reflected on Ezekiel 33:6 that says when you see trouble coming and you say nothing, you do nothing, the blood that comes is on your hands,” Scott declared Monday evening.

He said that lawmakers should be able to rally around a bill to provide more training to help police de-escalate dangerous situations and create a duty for officers to intervene with colleagues using excessive force, but questioned whether Democrats are really open to meeting Republicans in the middle.

“I know that when a conservative Republican starts talking about policing in America, some people seem to just turn the channel,” he said.

He voiced hope that when the media attention surrounding Nichols’s death fades and “the issue is no longer on the front pages” that senators will put aside their partisan labels and “do what needs to be done.”

“It’s what the people deserve,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Senate Democrats look for way forward on marijuana banking bill

Senate Democrats are giving marijuana banking legislation another look only weeks after it hit a wall with Republicans and was not attached to a year-end spending package. A handful of Senate Democrats met with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday to “ponder the path” to passage this Congress, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said, […]
ALASKA STATE
WNCT

House GOP advances resolution to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

House Republicans advanced a resolution on Wednesday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, sending the measure to the floor for debate and bringing Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) one step closer to fulfilling a longtime pledge. The House approved the rule, which allows the chamber to kick off debate on the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
SheKnows

Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday. McConnell and McCarthy in their statement lauded Sanders, who will give her remarks from Little Rock as the nation’s youngest […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WNCT

GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US

Republicans have seized on the news that a Chinese surveillance balloon is flying over the northern U.S. to cast President Biden and the Defense Department as failing to protect national security. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) quickly called for a briefing for the Gang of Eight, the top members of Congress who receive classified intelligence from […]
WNCT

Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance

Florida Democrats are scrambling to claw their way back from the brink of irrelevance after an unsparingly brutal midterm election cycle that saw some of the last vestiges of the party’s power in the Sunshine State slip away. Their challenges are steep. The Florida Democratic Party, now without a chair, has been mired in financial […]
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Advocates warn NC House rule change could undermine voters

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina civil rights advocates denounced a House rule change Tuesday that could allow Republicans to override vetoes on contentious bills with little notice, saying it subverts democracy and the will of voters. Republicans pushed through temporary operating rules this month that omitted a longstanding...
WNCT

Kinston police arrest two after drug investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged two men after a three-month drug trafficking investigation. Members of the Kinston Police Department’s Violent Criminal Action Team (VCAT) and Narcotics Detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office concluded a three-month drug trafficking investigation. The investigation ended with the execution of two early-morning search warrants that […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

North Carolina Supreme Court hears felony voting rights case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s newly seated Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday on whether people convicted of felonies — tens of thousands statewide — should be permitted to vote if they aren’t in prison but still are serving probation or parole or have yet to pay fines. The justices listened to their first high-profile […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport hires new operations manager

NEW BERN, N.C. – Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has hired Patrick Manzo as its new Airport Operations Manager. Manzo, who held the interim operations manager position, will be primarily responsible for Airfield and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Operations. “We are excited to have Patrick in this position,” said Airport Director Andy Shorter. “He has […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy