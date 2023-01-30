ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Related
Jake Wells

Has "shrinkflation" come to Swenson's?

If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
AKRON, OH
newsymom.com

February Stark County Events

Be sure to click on events you're interested in to unlock more details from the event host!. 6:00 PM – Massillon Public Library – The Underground Railroad in Ohio Meet the Author (All Ages)
STARK COUNTY, OH
hourdetroit.com

This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio

Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

As temperatures plunge, Akron Overnight Emergency Shelter prepares to open

AKRON, Ohio — With temperatures expected to plunge into the teens the next few nights, Akron’s Overnight Emergency Shelter plans to open this Wednesday through Friday. The overnight shelter, located at 111 E. Voris St., provides a safe place for the area’s unsheltered residents to sleep when winter temperatures become dangerously cold. It operates from about 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. on nights it's opened.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Dog of The Week: Meet Diego

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is a one year old that is full of puppy playfulness. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid says that because of his puppy nature, Diego needs a family to work with him and give him stability. “He seems to be dog...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio American Legion catches on fire

The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Family Successfully Collects Funds for Fire Victim

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of the fire victim in Alliance last week has set up a GoFundMe account. They’ll be able to pay for cremation expenses now for 55-year-old Frank Rowan, with the account raising more than its original $2000 goal. Rowan could...
ALLIANCE, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Council learns Animal Control plans

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Summit County Council approved on first reading a one-year contract with Good Life Veterinary Preventative Care for veterinarian services at the Animal Control Facility for a cost of $104,000. Animal Control Office Manager Carrie Goffee told Council Jan. 30 this contract will provide on-site spay and...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
AKRON, OH

