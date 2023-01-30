Read full article on original website
Related
newsymom.com
February Tuscarawas County Events
Be sure to click on events you're interested in to unlock more details from the event host!. 3:00 PM – Dover Public Library – Teen Tuesdays: Creative Chaos – (Teens)
Has "shrinkflation" come to Swenson's?
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
newsymom.com
February Stark County Events
Be sure to click on events you're interested in to unlock more details from the event host!. 6:00 PM – Massillon Public Library – The Underground Railroad in Ohio Meet the Author (All Ages)
Boardman mom charged after kids found alone outside
She was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday
hourdetroit.com
This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio
Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
2 dogs dead, 1 man hospitalized in Canton house fire
Two dogs have died and one person was taken to the hospital after a home caught fire in Canton late Wednesday night.
Volunteers 'desperately needed'; Ohio Red Cross hosts information session Feb. 9
The Nothern Ohio Red Cross will host an information meeting Feb. 9 for potential volunteers to hear about the many volunteer opportunities available.
spectrumnews1.com
As temperatures plunge, Akron Overnight Emergency Shelter prepares to open
AKRON, Ohio — With temperatures expected to plunge into the teens the next few nights, Akron’s Overnight Emergency Shelter plans to open this Wednesday through Friday. The overnight shelter, located at 111 E. Voris St., provides a safe place for the area’s unsheltered residents to sleep when winter temperatures become dangerously cold. It operates from about 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. on nights it's opened.
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
Melt Bar and Grilled Closes Canton and Dayton Stores
The closures drop the total number of stores to six
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
WHIZ
Dog of The Week: Meet Diego
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is a one year old that is full of puppy playfulness. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid says that because of his puppy nature, Diego needs a family to work with him and give him stability. “He seems to be dog...
New cookie shop opening in Medina this week
Crumbl Cookies has built a business around pushing the boundaries of one humble baked good.
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
whbc.com
Family Successfully Collects Funds for Fire Victim
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of the fire victim in Alliance last week has set up a GoFundMe account. They’ll be able to pay for cremation expenses now for 55-year-old Frank Rowan, with the account raising more than its original $2000 goal. Rowan could...
Akron Leader Publications
Council learns Animal Control plans
DOWNTOWN AKRON — Summit County Council approved on first reading a one-year contract with Good Life Veterinary Preventative Care for veterinarian services at the Animal Control Facility for a cost of $104,000. Animal Control Office Manager Carrie Goffee told Council Jan. 30 this contract will provide on-site spay and...
How to score free burritos on Groundhog Day
While it may not be clear if Punxsutawney Phil has ever tasted a burrito, Moe's Southwest Grill is giving away free burritos to those who purchase a burrito in his honor on Feb. 2.
Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting
AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
Woman killed in Akron fire identified
One victim was killed and several people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening.
Comments / 0