Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo starred against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. He scored 34 points — on 14-for-24 shooting from the field — grabbed 18 rebounds, and dished out four assists in the 124-115 Bucks win, their fifth in a row. So when Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Fiserv Forum to play the Bucks on Thursday night, every Bucks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO