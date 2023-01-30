ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Clippers?

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo starred against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. He scored 34 points — on 14-for-24 shooting from the field — grabbed 18 rebounds, and dished out four assists in the 124-115 Bucks win, their fifth in a row. So when Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Fiserv Forum to play the Bucks on Thursday night, every Bucks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Clippers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets hold off Pelicans 122-113

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists as the Western Conference leaders improved to...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy