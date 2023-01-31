Read full article on original website
Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land
Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
Umatilla Electric Cooperative to receive nearly $90M for eastern OR power grid
OREGON — The Umatilla Electric Cooperative will receive almost $90 million in a federal loan for the expansion and improvement of northeastern Oregon’s electric grid, according to an announcement from Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) The funding will go toward a three-year plan ensuring the UEC’s ability to invest and serve in the area through intensive projects and continued service.
Deputies: Child dies in crash involving bus carrying youth group
HALFWAY, Oregon (CBS2) — Baker County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a youth group bus in Halfway, Oregon on Monday at approximately 5:55 p.m. According to Baker County Sheriff's Office, initial reports indicated there were multiple injuries. Law enforcement from Baker County...
