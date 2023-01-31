PIEDMONT – One of Thomas Propst’s fondest memories growing up in a football coach’s family was the annual rite of winter known as National Signing Day. Every year, he couldn’t wait to watch the elite players – 255 of them total – on his father’s teams parade to the front of the room in all those brightly colored ball caps and sign with all those different programs across the country.

