Read full article on original website
Related
easportstoday.com
True 1-on-1
JACKSONVILLE — The game gave fans one last guaranteed chance to see Piedmont’s Alex Odam on the floor he’s going to call home in college for the next four years, but it turned out he was upstaged by a No. 1 on the other side. Fort Payne...
easportstoday.com
Taking charge
Hunt lines up former teammate for big foul in big moment, helps Alexandria take down Jacksonville to avenge recent loss at home; Ohatchee’s Crook goes for 61 against PV, and more. THURSDAY’S GIRLS GAMES. Alexandria 40, Jacksonville 38. Cedar Bluff at Ashville. Cherokee County 58, Piedmont 39. Clay...
easportstoday.com
Showing some heart
JACKSONVILLE – The last time Jacksonville played a No. 1 basketball team in the state the Golden Eagles looked terrible and had their effort questioned by an outsider. Nobody was questioning their effort Tuesday night – especially the way they came out after halftime. Three days after being...
easportstoday.com
Propst picks Wolves
PIEDMONT – One of Thomas Propst’s fondest memories growing up in a football coach’s family was the annual rite of winter known as National Signing Day. Every year, he couldn’t wait to watch the elite players – 255 of them total – on his father’s teams parade to the front of the room in all those brightly colored ball caps and sign with all those different programs across the country.
easportstoday.com
‘J-Money’ picks AU
Anniston standout cites relationship with Auburn staff holdover Etheridge, wants to use next year to recruit others to Tigers. There was a time when Jayden “J-Money” Lewis needed talking into staying with Anniston High School. Now, the junior defensive back/return man hopes to spend a year talking other...
easportstoday.com
County Golf Tour
The road to determining this season’s Calhoun County Player of the Year starts at Silver Lakes. The Calhoun County Golf Tour kicks off its 17th season May 6-7 with the RTJ-Silver Lakes Championship and basically follows an every-other-week schedule. There are eight tournaments for player points that conclude with the 87th Calhoun County Championship in its traditional mid-August slot at Anniston Municipal.
Comments / 0