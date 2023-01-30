ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkfreenews.com

CCS’ Love Thy Neighbor Luncheon Is Feb. 23

WARSAW — Combined Community Services’ Love Thy Neighbor Luncheon is set for Thursday, Feb. 23. People are welcome to learn more about the social services organization and its future plans through the event from noon to 1 p.m. at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road. People can celebrate stories of Kosciusko County residents receiving food, warmth, stability and more and meet CCS staff and its board and guests.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Genova Jennings

Genova Jennings, 86, Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born Sept. 5, 1936. Genova married Kenneth Lee Garrard Sr. on Feb. 14, 1959; he died May 26, 1978. She then married Joseph Jennings, and he died July 9, 1981. She is...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lurene Garst

Lurene Garst, 94, North Manchester, formerly of rural Somerset, died at 9:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Oct. 23, 1928. Lurene married Clarence “Chunk” Garst on Sept. 16, 1950; he died May 8, 2006. She is survived by two...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carol Alexander — PENDING

Carol Alexander, 89, Winona Lake, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ezma Louise Gaff

Ezma Louise Gaff, 97, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home in Larwill. She was born July 24, 1925. On April 9, 1944, she married Tony L. Gaff. He preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Ronald (Jenny) Gaff, Larwill and Jeanette...
LARWILL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Frank Unruh — UPDATED

Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Jan. 29, 2023. Frank was born Feb. 17, 1925, in Warsaw, to Ernest and Ethel (Watkins) Unruh. Born and raised on the farm east of Warsaw, he loved the farm and the work that was done there. He was the youngest of three siblings. His sisters, Evelyn Long Sechrist and Mildred Cronkhite, preceded him in death. On Dec. 31, 1948, he married the love of his life, Violet Grubbs, in Warsaw. Frank and Violet made their home in North Webster and Warsaw. They watched their family grow with the addition of three children, Diana Long, Warsaw, Stephen Unruh, Milford and Dale Unruh, who preceded him in death in 1975.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

John H. Carlson

John H. Carlson 72, died at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at home, surrounded by family and friends. He was born March 8, 1950. On July 11, 2010, John took Kathy Thomas as his wife. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Jerry (Stephanie) Carlson, Kouts, Julie (Gabe)...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robert ‘Bob’ Hardin

Robert “Bob” W. Hardin, 82, Warsaw, died 7:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Gary, to Virginia Juanita (Smith) Hardin-Knight and Robert William Hardin. Bob spent most of his childhood in Logansport and graduated from Logansport High School in 1958. At the young age of 19, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Barbara “Barb” Pickens. They were married on March 13, 1960. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, South Main Street, north of East South Street, North Webster. Driver: Janet F. Brindle, 77, EMS W25 Lane, North Webster. Brindle’s vehicle hit a snow embankment. Damage up to $5,000. 5:48 a.m....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jerry Wayne Beaird

Jerry Wayne Beaird, 76, Rochester, died at 10:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Sept. 5, 1946. On Nov. 21, 1964, he married Janet Thomas, and she survives. Survivors include his wife, Janet Beaird, Rochester; children, James Eugene (Amy) Beaird, Niles, Mich., Forrest...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Files For WL Clerk-Treasurer

WARSAW — A second candidate is running for Winona Lake clerk-treasurer. Heather James, who currently represents Ward 4 on the Winona Lake Town Council, filed Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31. She joins current Winona Lake Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Renier in running as a Republican for the position. James also withdrew her...
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Osceola Man Arrested After Burglarizing Quonset Hut In Syracuse

SYRACUSE — An Osceola man was recently arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Quonset hut in Syracuse. Damian Lee Cassidy, 24, Osceola, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; theft, a class A misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor; and sentence enhancement theft, a level 6 felony. On...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Laurette Elizabeth Ritz

Laurette Elizabeth (née Conover) Ritz, 97, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. She died in the loving care of Grace Village Health Care. She was born at home to a large family on Jan. 8, 1926, in Whig Lane, Salem County,...
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

County BZA Pursues Legal Action On Barbee Lake Property

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals has filed a civil plenary in Kosciusko Circuit Court regarding a Barbee Lakes property in violation of the county’s flood control ordinance. The plenary’s listed defendants are Jason and Crystal Grafton, Alexandria. The Graftons own the property at 36...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jerry Wayne Long

Jerry Wayne Long, 79, Wabash, died at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Feb. 3, 1943. He married Lana A. Ball on Feb. 29, 1964. He is survived by his wife, Lana Long, Wabash; five children, Stephanie (John) Stambaugh, Wabash,...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Schools Celebrates Bert Rodriguez’s Retirement

WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School custodial staff and co-workers, along with Warsaw Community Schools’ administrators, gathered on Friday, Jan. 27, to wish Bert Rodriguez well in his retirement after his 24 years of service. Rodriguez has been a custodian since 1999, where he served Leesburg Elementary School...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Parrett Retires After 24 Years As WWFT Firefighter

WARSAW — Moving to the Warsaw area, Fred Parrett wanted to help his new community. “I was actually looking into being with the (Kosciusko County) Sheriff’s Department or the … fire department,” he said. “The … fire department won.”. That led to 24 years...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

APC Approves Preliminary Plans for Milford Residential Development Project

WARSAW — Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission approved preliminary plans for a residential development in Milford at its Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting. Kosciusko Development petitioned for the preliminary plat approval for a residential development on a 19.58-acre tract of ground. The property is located on the south side of...
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Commissioners Hear Crows Nest Drive Drainage Concerns

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Commissioners have heard concerns regarding drainage into Lake Wawasee. At the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Carson LLP Attorney Andy Boxberger spoke. He represents Jim Marcuccilli, who lives at Woodys Lane, Syracuse, by the lake. Marcuccilli is concerned about silt along the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two-Vehicle Wreck Occurs Along Winona Avenue

WARSAW — A two-vehicle wreck occurred along Winona Avenue in Warsaw. It happened around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at Washington Street. No other information is known at this time. Responding to the scene were the Warsaw Police Department, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy