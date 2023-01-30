Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
CCS’ Love Thy Neighbor Luncheon Is Feb. 23
WARSAW — Combined Community Services’ Love Thy Neighbor Luncheon is set for Thursday, Feb. 23. People are welcome to learn more about the social services organization and its future plans through the event from noon to 1 p.m. at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road. People can celebrate stories of Kosciusko County residents receiving food, warmth, stability and more and meet CCS staff and its board and guests.
inkfreenews.com
Genova Jennings
Genova Jennings, 86, Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born Sept. 5, 1936. Genova married Kenneth Lee Garrard Sr. on Feb. 14, 1959; he died May 26, 1978. She then married Joseph Jennings, and he died July 9, 1981. She is...
inkfreenews.com
Lurene Garst
Lurene Garst, 94, North Manchester, formerly of rural Somerset, died at 9:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Oct. 23, 1928. Lurene married Clarence “Chunk” Garst on Sept. 16, 1950; he died May 8, 2006. She is survived by two...
inkfreenews.com
Carol Alexander — PENDING
Carol Alexander, 89, Winona Lake, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Ezma Louise Gaff
Ezma Louise Gaff, 97, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home in Larwill. She was born July 24, 1925. On April 9, 1944, she married Tony L. Gaff. He preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Ronald (Jenny) Gaff, Larwill and Jeanette...
inkfreenews.com
Frank Unruh — UPDATED
Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Jan. 29, 2023. Frank was born Feb. 17, 1925, in Warsaw, to Ernest and Ethel (Watkins) Unruh. Born and raised on the farm east of Warsaw, he loved the farm and the work that was done there. He was the youngest of three siblings. His sisters, Evelyn Long Sechrist and Mildred Cronkhite, preceded him in death. On Dec. 31, 1948, he married the love of his life, Violet Grubbs, in Warsaw. Frank and Violet made their home in North Webster and Warsaw. They watched their family grow with the addition of three children, Diana Long, Warsaw, Stephen Unruh, Milford and Dale Unruh, who preceded him in death in 1975.
inkfreenews.com
John H. Carlson
John H. Carlson 72, died at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at home, surrounded by family and friends. He was born March 8, 1950. On July 11, 2010, John took Kathy Thomas as his wife. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Jerry (Stephanie) Carlson, Kouts, Julie (Gabe)...
inkfreenews.com
Robert ‘Bob’ Hardin
Robert “Bob” W. Hardin, 82, Warsaw, died 7:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Gary, to Virginia Juanita (Smith) Hardin-Knight and Robert William Hardin. Bob spent most of his childhood in Logansport and graduated from Logansport High School in 1958. At the young age of 19, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Barbara “Barb” Pickens. They were married on March 13, 1960. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, South Main Street, north of East South Street, North Webster. Driver: Janet F. Brindle, 77, EMS W25 Lane, North Webster. Brindle’s vehicle hit a snow embankment. Damage up to $5,000. 5:48 a.m....
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Wayne Beaird
Jerry Wayne Beaird, 76, Rochester, died at 10:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Sept. 5, 1946. On Nov. 21, 1964, he married Janet Thomas, and she survives. Survivors include his wife, Janet Beaird, Rochester; children, James Eugene (Amy) Beaird, Niles, Mich., Forrest...
inkfreenews.com
James Files For WL Clerk-Treasurer
WARSAW — A second candidate is running for Winona Lake clerk-treasurer. Heather James, who currently represents Ward 4 on the Winona Lake Town Council, filed Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31. She joins current Winona Lake Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Renier in running as a Republican for the position. James also withdrew her...
inkfreenews.com
Osceola Man Arrested After Burglarizing Quonset Hut In Syracuse
SYRACUSE — An Osceola man was recently arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Quonset hut in Syracuse. Damian Lee Cassidy, 24, Osceola, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; theft, a class A misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor; and sentence enhancement theft, a level 6 felony. On...
inkfreenews.com
Laurette Elizabeth Ritz
Laurette Elizabeth (née Conover) Ritz, 97, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. She died in the loving care of Grace Village Health Care. She was born at home to a large family on Jan. 8, 1926, in Whig Lane, Salem County,...
inkfreenews.com
County BZA Pursues Legal Action On Barbee Lake Property
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals has filed a civil plenary in Kosciusko Circuit Court regarding a Barbee Lakes property in violation of the county’s flood control ordinance. The plenary’s listed defendants are Jason and Crystal Grafton, Alexandria. The Graftons own the property at 36...
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Wayne Long
Jerry Wayne Long, 79, Wabash, died at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Feb. 3, 1943. He married Lana A. Ball on Feb. 29, 1964. He is survived by his wife, Lana Long, Wabash; five children, Stephanie (John) Stambaugh, Wabash,...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools Celebrates Bert Rodriguez’s Retirement
WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School custodial staff and co-workers, along with Warsaw Community Schools’ administrators, gathered on Friday, Jan. 27, to wish Bert Rodriguez well in his retirement after his 24 years of service. Rodriguez has been a custodian since 1999, where he served Leesburg Elementary School...
inkfreenews.com
Parrett Retires After 24 Years As WWFT Firefighter
WARSAW — Moving to the Warsaw area, Fred Parrett wanted to help his new community. “I was actually looking into being with the (Kosciusko County) Sheriff’s Department or the … fire department,” he said. “The … fire department won.”. That led to 24 years...
inkfreenews.com
APC Approves Preliminary Plans for Milford Residential Development Project
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission approved preliminary plans for a residential development in Milford at its Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting. Kosciusko Development petitioned for the preliminary plat approval for a residential development on a 19.58-acre tract of ground. The property is located on the south side of...
inkfreenews.com
Commissioners Hear Crows Nest Drive Drainage Concerns
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Commissioners have heard concerns regarding drainage into Lake Wawasee. At the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Carson LLP Attorney Andy Boxberger spoke. He represents Jim Marcuccilli, who lives at Woodys Lane, Syracuse, by the lake. Marcuccilli is concerned about silt along the...
inkfreenews.com
Two-Vehicle Wreck Occurs Along Winona Avenue
WARSAW — A two-vehicle wreck occurred along Winona Avenue in Warsaw. It happened around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at Washington Street. No other information is known at this time. Responding to the scene were the Warsaw Police Department, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS.
