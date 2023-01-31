Read full article on original website
CSGO players let down by February 2 update with no Operations in sight
CSGO players are dissatisfied after another minor update, as a February 2 patch arrived with minimal map tweaks and no new Operations in sight. Valve has just released yet another minor update for CSGO, however, it hasn’t exactly gone down well with the community. The update consists of minor optimization fixes to Anubis, and minor bug fixes to Boyard and Chalice. That’s all there is to the fairly minor patch notes.
Warzone 2 players want feature from Apex Legends to fight back against hackers
Hackers in Warzone 2 discovered a way to crash entire lobbies, and players want a way to defend themselves. Frequent game crashes marred Warzone 2’s launch, and stability issues have been persistent. Infinity Ward committed to reducing crashes in Season 2, but hackers have only gone and made matters worse.
Overwatch World Cup 2023 is letting OW2 players win their own custom in-game cosmetics
Blizzard has just announced a range of exclusive in-game cosmetics Overwatch 2 players can earn during the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, here is how to get them. Following Blizzard’s announcements of the fan-favorite Overwatch World Cup coming back for 2023, they have also announced exclusive in-game cosmetics players can earn during the event.
Modern Warfare 2 players want Battle Hardened perk buffed
Modern Warfare 2 players have called for the Battle Hardened perk to be buffed, believing that it doesn’t do enough to quell the effects of tactical grenades in the game. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been out for some time now, and while a number of issues in each have been both reported and resolved, there are still some things that players want to be changed or fixed.
Dr Disrespect calls Warzone 2 the “worst” CoD ever as he quits for PUBG
Dr Disrespect has, once again, hit out at Warzone 2, labeling it the “worst” Call of Duty game ever. In fact, he got so annoyed at it that he decided to make a return to PUBG. When it comes to laying down a judgment on a battle royale...
Fleta reportedly eyeing OWL return with Shanghai Dragons despite Valorant offers
OWL Player Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun reportedly still has a chance back onto the Shanghai Dragon’s roster despite Valorant offers tempting him to swap games. In a Tweet from esports journalist Arran Spake, last year’s Shanghai Dragon players still have a chance back on the roster, which includes the 2021 OWL MVP DPS player Fleta.
Pokemon TCG Online will not support Scarlet & Violet expansions as game support ends
Pokemon TCG Online will not be updated for the launch of Scarlet & Violet, making Crown Zenith the last expansion for the game. Fully revealed almost a year ago, Pokemon TCG Live is the company’s first in-house app for the card game and is set to replace the existing Pokemon TCG Online when it comes out of beta.
Overwatch 2 devs planning return of “On Fire” system with new overhaul
Overwatch 2 devs have teased the return of a revamped “On Fire” system, previously missing from the game. When Overwatch 2 released, it was missing many quality-of-life features the first game had, such as end-game statistics displayed after a match, reputation levels no longer being displayed above a player’s name, and the On Fire system also nowhere to be seen.
Pokemon Go players disappointed after Primal Rumblings event removes Shiny mid-evos
The Primal Rumblings event has Pokemon Go players excited for Rayquza Raids, but a recent change to its infographics left players disappointed about the removal of Shiny middle evolutions. Pokemon Go events can be hit or miss with the player base. Some fly under the radar, featuring underwhelming Raid Bosses...
Pokemon Go ‘You’re no match for my iron will’ Rocket Grunt lineup & counters
A new Team Go Rocket Grunt has appeared in Pokemon Go using the taunt, ‘You’re no match for my iron will!’ Here are all of the lineups they can use and the best counters to defeat them. Grunts are the lowest-ranking members of the villainous Team Go...
World First FFXIV Omega Protocol run under investigation as winners used Plugins
Final Fantasy XIV’s The Omega Protocol has finally been cleared, however, the world’s first run is under investigation after videos surfaced of a player zooming out far more than the game allowed thanks to the use of a third-party plugin. Final Fantasy XIV’s ultimates are always huge spectacles,...
Overwatch 2 Mythic ‘Amaterasu’ Kiriko skin revealed for Season 3
Overwatch 2 finally confirmed a Mythic skin for Kiriko, coming as part of the Season 3 Premium Battle Pass. Overwatch 2 Season 3 begins on February 7, featuring one new map and Battle Pass, and hero balance changes. The Development team also uploaded a blog post on January 31 detailing big changes coming to the game’s matchmaking rating and ranking system. The devs also finally confirmed Credits are returning to OW2 in Season 3.
Valorant esports LOCK//IN capsule: Misericórdia Knives, release date, more
Riot Games has revealed its cosmetic bundle for the Valorant Champions Tour kickoff tournament, the LOCK//IN capsule. Riot Games is releasing a cosmetic bundle for its Valorant esports tournament set to take place in Brazil on February 13. The bundle, called the LOCK//IN capsule, will feature a knife, player cards and a spray.
World of Warcraft Furbolg Reputation Items and Rewards Revealed For Patch 10.0.7
The newest rewards and items for the Furbolg’s reputation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight have been revealed, these items will be available onwards from Patch 10.0.7. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight is well underway, with several new zones, revamped systems, and a whole new race and class.
Overwatch 2 taking stricter action against cheaters in groups & abusive chat
The Overwatch team has revealed new measures to stop cheaters and toxic individuals from ruining games in OW2. Overwatch 2’s third season is right around and corner and it’s looking to be one of the biggest updates yet with a new map, ranked changes, skins, and plenty of exciting content.
Legend of Zelda fans demand better weapon durability for Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda fans are worried about weapon durability following Breath of the Wild, demanding changes to allow weapon repair or better useability durations. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild reimagined the series for open-world gameplay on the WiiU and Nintendo Switch. Remaining one of the most popular titles for the portable console, Breath of the Wild gave fans an exciting new way to explore Link’s story – however, there were a few bumps.
Pokemon Go players furious as Ultra Friend XP is still broken
Pokemon Go players can earn XP by raising friendship levels through daily interactions. However, a bug in the system is plaguing those using the feature, and many players are being shorted their XP. Pokemon Go players are in a constant loop of experience grinding. Whether it is gathering up enough...
