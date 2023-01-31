Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Related
Daily Evergreen
Wazzu Weekly: Feb. 3, 2023
WSU women’s basketball will host Stanford, a team they have never beaten, WSU men’s basketball seeks to sweep two talented squads in LA and WSU swimming hosts Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse. WSU women’s basketball received all of the honors this week. Kamie Ethridge was named...
Daily Evergreen
WSU club hockey locks in playoff berth
WSU men’s club hockey (4-12) secured the last playoff spot in the PAC-8 Championship after sweeping the USC Trojans (5-11) on Jan. 20–21. The Cougars, led by their season-leading scorer Jake Landers, will sneak into the playoffs this season for the first time since 2016, in which they were the No. 4 seed.
Daily Evergreen
WSU swim to celebrate seniors in Battle of the Palouse
The WSU swim team will host the Battle of the Palouse Friday when they welcome Idaho on Senior Night. The Cougs enter their final meet at 1-6 having lost their last four, while Idaho comes in at 5-4. It is not only the last home meet of the season, but...
Daily Evergreen
Showdown of the Cougars of WSU and BYU in tennis
BYU (1-0, 0-0 West Coast) has only played one match thus far this year. That match was against Weber State and the Cougars won 7-0. The better Cougars, WSU, come in at 2-2 (0-0 Pac-12) and coming off losses to Virginia and Northwestern. Maxine Murphy was a bright spot in...
Former Clackamas High star Ben Gregg making the most of bench role at Gonzaga
What Gragg has brought the team off the bench is hard to quantify on a box score.
Daily Evergreen
WSU Wrestling wins first place for men and third place for women
It was no surprise to the WSU wrestling team when they pinned their way through the National Collegiate Wrestling Association in Suprise, Arizona Friday and Saturday. The men’s team placed first at the Western Regional Duals while the women’s team took third place at the National Duals. During...
Daily Evergreen
Cougs to play a pair in Los Angeles
WSU men’s basketball (10-13, 5-7 Pac-12) had a couple of good games against the Arizona schools and came away with a 1-1 record in the homestand. Now the Cougars are on the road to face USC (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) and No. 9 UCLA (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12). The Cougs last...
Daily Evergreen
Satire: Are We Sure Pullman is Cold Enough?
I was walking to the weekly staff meeting for The Daily Evergreen when I posed an important question to myself: “Are we sure Pullman is cold enough?” I mean, it only felt like the Arctic when I was walking to the meeting, I’m not sure that is quite cold enough.
Daily Evergreen
The Modern Plantsman takes root in Pullman
Pothos, Monstera, jade plant and more: Pullman is about to get a little more green. A new plant business is currently renovating the space next to My Office Bar & Grill on Mainstreet Pullman to prepare for dozens of plants to be transferred from Colfax. Owner Dominic Villareal established The...
Daily Evergreen
Miss Black Washington USA inspires equity at WSU
Ashley Wells, a Ph.D. student at WSU, was named Miss Black Washington USA 2023. With her new title, Wells said she hopes to help inspire young, minority students, particularly Black women and girls. “I just really want to help create spaces for undergraduate, minority students to learn more about themselves...
KUOW
Changes down the road for Washington drivers: Today So Far
Washington's roads have become more dangerous over the past couple years. Now, local and national officials are attempting to curb the trend. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 1, 2023. My apologies to regular TSF readers for my absence yesterday. Without getting into details,...
KXLY
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
Daily Evergreen
Downtown Pullman’s Chocolate Decadence returns for V-Day
On Feb. 3, downtown Pullman businesses will have Valentine’s Day displays up in their windows and will be giving away chocolate treats for community members looking to shop local, said Willow Falcon, promotions committee chair for the Downtown Pullman Association. Additionally, a Valentine’s card giveaway has been added to...
Daily Evergreen
College Hill community gathers to remember Luke Tyler
Over 100 students and members of the Greek community came together Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to honor and pay respects to WSU freshman Luke Tyler at Theta Chi Fraternity. WSU Police found Tyler dead in his Perham dorm room on Jan. 22 and are investigating his death. The Whitman...
Daily Evergreen
The AASC is more than Black History Month
Unknown to much of WSU’s population is the welcoming and cozy atmosphere of the African American Student Center, located in room 420 of the Compton Union Building. Students in the AASC can often be found studying, chatting or relaxing when an event is not occurring, said AASC retention counselor Jessica Samuels. Samuels said visitors can sometimes see a dance-off and hear music.
uiargonaut.com
VandalStore staff member passed
The University of Idaho notified staff and faculty Feb. 25 that Conor Thomas Richards passed on Jan. 22. Richards had worked for the university for 17 years, having graduated from the university’s journalism program in 2010. Richards also worked at The Underground, a bar located in Wallace, Idaho. Students...
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
KING-5
Power outages possible during strong winds expected Friday in western Washington
SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changes Friday as a frontal system brings widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The Seattle National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning...
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
U.S. Navy Halting Some Dry Dock Ops in Washington State
The United States Navy announced yesterday that they are temporarily suspending operations at four dry docks in western Washington. The suspensions come on the heels of the results from a planned seismic study of the area, along with the study analysis. The seismic assessment, which was done as a part...
Comments / 0