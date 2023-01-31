ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Evergreen

Wazzu Weekly: Feb. 3, 2023

WSU women’s basketball will host Stanford, a team they have never beaten, WSU men’s basketball seeks to sweep two talented squads in LA and WSU swimming hosts Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse. WSU women’s basketball received all of the honors this week. Kamie Ethridge was named...
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

WSU club hockey locks in playoff berth

WSU men’s club hockey (4-12) secured the last playoff spot in the PAC-8 Championship after sweeping the USC Trojans (5-11) on Jan. 20–21. The Cougars, led by their season-leading scorer Jake Landers, will sneak into the playoffs this season for the first time since 2016, in which they were the No. 4 seed.
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

WSU swim to celebrate seniors in Battle of the Palouse

The WSU swim team will host the Battle of the Palouse Friday when they welcome Idaho on Senior Night. The Cougs enter their final meet at 1-6 having lost their last four, while Idaho comes in at 5-4. It is not only the last home meet of the season, but...
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

Showdown of the Cougars of WSU and BYU in tennis

BYU (1-0, 0-0 West Coast) has only played one match thus far this year. That match was against Weber State and the Cougars won 7-0. The better Cougars, WSU, come in at 2-2 (0-0 Pac-12) and coming off losses to Virginia and Northwestern. Maxine Murphy was a bright spot in...
PROVO, UT
Daily Evergreen

WSU Wrestling wins first place for men and third place for women

It was no surprise to the WSU wrestling team when they pinned their way through the National Collegiate Wrestling Association in Suprise, Arizona Friday and Saturday. The men’s team placed first at the Western Regional Duals while the women’s team took third place at the National Duals. During...
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

Cougs to play a pair in Los Angeles

WSU men’s basketball (10-13, 5-7 Pac-12) had a couple of good games against the Arizona schools and came away with a 1-1 record in the homestand. Now the Cougars are on the road to face USC (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) and No. 9 UCLA (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12). The Cougs last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Evergreen

Satire: Are We Sure Pullman is Cold Enough?

I was walking to the weekly staff meeting for The Daily Evergreen when I posed an important question to myself: “Are we sure Pullman is cold enough?” I mean, it only felt like the Arctic when I was walking to the meeting, I’m not sure that is quite cold enough.
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

The Modern Plantsman takes root in Pullman

Pothos, Monstera, jade plant and more: Pullman is about to get a little more green. A new plant business is currently renovating the space next to My Office Bar & Grill on Mainstreet Pullman to prepare for dozens of plants to be transferred from Colfax. Owner Dominic Villareal established The...
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

Miss Black Washington USA inspires equity at WSU

Ashley Wells, a Ph.D. student at WSU, was named Miss Black Washington USA 2023. With her new title, Wells said she hopes to help inspire young, minority students, particularly Black women and girls. “I just really want to help create spaces for undergraduate, minority students to learn more about themselves...
PULLMAN, WA
KUOW

Changes down the road for Washington drivers: Today So Far

Washington's roads have become more dangerous over the past couple years. Now, local and national officials are attempting to curb the trend. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 1, 2023. My apologies to regular TSF readers for my absence yesterday. Without getting into details,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
SPOKANE, WA
Daily Evergreen

Downtown Pullman’s Chocolate Decadence returns for V-Day

On Feb. 3, downtown Pullman businesses will have Valentine’s Day displays up in their windows and will be giving away chocolate treats for community members looking to shop local, said Willow Falcon, promotions committee chair for the Downtown Pullman Association. Additionally, a Valentine’s card giveaway has been added to...
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

College Hill community gathers to remember Luke Tyler

Over 100 students and members of the Greek community came together Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to honor and pay respects to WSU freshman Luke Tyler at Theta Chi Fraternity. WSU Police found Tyler dead in his Perham dorm room on Jan. 22 and are investigating his death. The Whitman...
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Evergreen

The AASC is more than Black History Month

Unknown to much of WSU’s population is the welcoming and cozy atmosphere of the African American Student Center, located in room 420 of the Compton Union Building. Students in the AASC can often be found studying, chatting or relaxing when an event is not occurring, said AASC retention counselor Jessica Samuels. Samuels said visitors can sometimes see a dance-off and hear music.
PULLMAN, WA
uiargonaut.com

VandalStore staff member passed

The University of Idaho notified staff and faculty Feb. 25 that Conor Thomas Richards passed on Jan. 22. Richards had worked for the university for 17 years, having graduated from the university’s journalism program in 2010. Richards also worked at The Underground, a bar located in Wallace, Idaho. Students...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy