Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Related
Daily Evergreen
Miss Black Washington USA inspires equity at WSU
Ashley Wells, a Ph.D. student at WSU, was named Miss Black Washington USA 2023. With her new title, Wells said she hopes to help inspire young, minority students, particularly Black women and girls. “I just really want to help create spaces for undergraduate, minority students to learn more about themselves...
Daily Evergreen
Ask Emma: First-gen student on managing school and extracurriculars
Editor’s Note: Even though Emma Ledbetter has graduated, The Daily Evergreen has decided to continue the Ask Emma segment with a new author in honor of our friend Emma and all the people she has helped. Dear Emma,. This is my first time being away from home, and I...
Daily Evergreen
The AASC is more than Black History Month
Unknown to much of WSU’s population is the welcoming and cozy atmosphere of the African American Student Center, located in room 420 of the Compton Union Building. Students in the AASC can often be found studying, chatting or relaxing when an event is not occurring, said AASC retention counselor Jessica Samuels. Samuels said visitors can sometimes see a dance-off and hear music.
Daily Evergreen
WSU Wrestling wins first place for men and third place for women
It was no surprise to the WSU wrestling team when they pinned their way through the National Collegiate Wrestling Association in Suprise, Arizona Friday and Saturday. The men’s team placed first at the Western Regional Duals while the women’s team took third place at the National Duals. During...
Daily Evergreen
Passion for the product
Unkle Drew’z Sauces started as a sauce that was loved by family and friends and used on meat, seafood and even salad. This family always dreamed of one day selling the sauce, and eventually, that dream became a reality. Brighton Maughan, co-founder of Unkle Drew’z Sauces, graduated from WSU...
Daily Evergreen
College Hill community gathers to remember Luke Tyler
Over 100 students and members of the Greek community came together Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to honor and pay respects to WSU freshman Luke Tyler at Theta Chi Fraternity. WSU Police found Tyler dead in his Perham dorm room on Jan. 22 and are investigating his death. The Whitman...
Daily Evergreen
Student Veteran Hub sees significant renovation
The Veterans & Military Affiliated Student Center held its grand reopening last week after renovating to expand and add new technology. Manager of VMAS Penny Martinez said the process from conception to completion took about 16 months. Some of the biggest changes that have been made to the center are the expansion of the student lounge area to outside the office area and the charging and computer stations.
Daily Evergreen
The Modern Plantsman takes root in Pullman
Pothos, Monstera, jade plant and more: Pullman is about to get a little more green. A new plant business is currently renovating the space next to My Office Bar & Grill on Mainstreet Pullman to prepare for dozens of plants to be transferred from Colfax. Owner Dominic Villareal established The...
Daily Evergreen
Satire: Are We Sure Pullman is Cold Enough?
I was walking to the weekly staff meeting for The Daily Evergreen when I posed an important question to myself: “Are we sure Pullman is cold enough?” I mean, it only felt like the Arctic when I was walking to the meeting, I’m not sure that is quite cold enough.
Daily Evergreen
Cougars clash with No. 2 Cardinal
The Cougars are at the top of the world and trending in the right direction with the hopefully permanent return of Charlisse Leger-Walker. Between mid-season team and individual honors and two high-profile ranked wins on the road, the Cougars (15-6, 5-5 Pac-12) hope to beat Stanford (21-2, 9-1 Pac-12) for the first time.
Daily Evergreen
WSU women’s basketball beats No. 19 Arizona
Despite Charlisse Leger-Walker having an off game in only her second game back, WSU women’s basketball beat the No. 19 Arizona Wildcats on their home court, 70-59 in a total team effort. The win over No. 19 Arizona marks the first time in program history Wazzu women’s hoops has...
Daily Evergreen
Downtown Pullman’s Chocolate Decadence returns for V-Day
On Feb. 3, downtown Pullman businesses will have Valentine’s Day displays up in their windows and will be giving away chocolate treats for community members looking to shop local, said Willow Falcon, promotions committee chair for the Downtown Pullman Association. Additionally, a Valentine’s card giveaway has been added to...
Comments / 0