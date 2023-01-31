Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
WSLS
Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County increasing security at schools
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is planning to upgrade security at all schools. Thursday was the Botetourt State of the County Update. Officials shared updates on just how the county is doing. During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said the number one priority is adding more...
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
Virginia Business
Danville pharma startup announces $6.1M expansion
Danville-based pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company Engineered BioPharmaceuticals Inc. will invest $6.1 million to expand from a business incubator into its first standalone manufacturing space, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday. The move is expected to create 34 jobs. The company will expand from its current lab space at Dan River...
WDBJ7.com
Pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company expanding in Danville, creating 34 jobs
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., is investing $6.1 million to establish a standalone base of operation in Danville, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The governor’s team says the investment will create 34 jobs. The company’s new facility will be at 1 Ecomnets Way. The governor’s...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
wfirnews.com
State of Botetourt County is good says supervisor
Botetourt County Supervisor Dr. Richard Bailey delivered the State of the County Address this morning at the Greenfield Center, when he said more broadband installation underway with the help of state grants will be a key to future growth. A new circuit courthouse and history museum in Fincastle, enhanced library & recreation programs and a new 26-mile scenic trail that has one end in Eagle Rock are among the upcoming highlights for Botetourt County in 2023.
WSET
Crumbl Cookies to hold grand opening in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide and TikTok favorite, Crumbl Cookies, is coming to the Hill City. After months of waiting patiently, Crumbl shared the plans for a grand opening at the Wards Road location. The store is across the street from Sam's Club, next to US Cellular. On...
Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia
A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
Augusta Free Press
Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless
Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
pcpatriot.com
10,000th Mack Rolls Off Line In Roanoke
Employees at Mack Trucks Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, pose with the 10,000th Mack® MD Series vehicle that recently rolled off the production line. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began rolling off the line Sept. 1, 2020. The Mack MD Series is built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of a wide variety of medium-duty trucking applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Mack modeled the MD’s bold cab, hood and grille styling on the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model. The Mack MD Series is supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network. Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.
Inside Nova
Cities with the most expensive homes in Lynchburg metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Lynchburg metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg elementary school will reopen Friday after odor investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Leesville Road Elementary School is scheduled to be back open Friday, February 3 after being closed Thursday because of a chemical odor in the building. According to Campbell County Public Schools, HVAC technicians were on site around 11 a.m. to help determine the cause of the...
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
WSLS
Liberty University and Tap in Roanoke offering free tax services
ROANOKE, Va. – Tax season is in full swing, and there are free tax services being offered in our region that could make filing your taxes less stressful. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, you can visit the Dumas Center in Roanoke for a free tax clinic with Total Action For Progress (TAP) to ensure your taxes are done correctly. With the service, you can also get help with applying for tax credits you qualify for.
