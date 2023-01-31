ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt County increasing security at schools

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is planning to upgrade security at all schools. Thursday was the Botetourt State of the County Update. Officials shared updates on just how the county is doing. During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said the number one priority is adding more...
Virginia Business

Danville pharma startup announces $6.1M expansion

Danville-based pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company Engineered BioPharmaceuticals Inc. will invest $6.1 million to expand from a business incubator into its first standalone manufacturing space, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday. The move is expected to create 34 jobs. The company will expand from its current lab space at Dan River...
DANVILLE, VA
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

State of Botetourt County is good says supervisor

Botetourt County Supervisor Dr. Richard Bailey delivered the State of the County Address this morning at the Greenfield Center, when he said more broadband installation underway with the help of state grants will be a key to future growth. A new circuit courthouse and history museum in Fincastle, enhanced library & recreation programs and a new 26-mile scenic trail that has one end in Eagle Rock are among the upcoming highlights for Botetourt County in 2023.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

Crumbl Cookies to hold grand opening in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide and TikTok favorite, Crumbl Cookies, is coming to the Hill City. After months of waiting patiently, Crumbl shared the plans for a grand opening at the Wards Road location. The store is across the street from Sam's Club, next to US Cellular. On...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia

A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless

Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

10,000th Mack Rolls Off Line In Roanoke

Employees at Mack Trucks Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, pose with the 10,000th Mack® MD Series vehicle that recently rolled off the production line. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began rolling off the line Sept. 1, 2020. The Mack MD Series is built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of a wide variety of medium-duty trucking applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Mack modeled the MD’s bold cab, hood and grille styling on the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model. The Mack MD Series is supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network. Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg elementary school will reopen Friday after odor investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Leesville Road Elementary School is scheduled to be back open Friday, February 3 after being closed Thursday because of a chemical odor in the building. According to Campbell County Public Schools, HVAC technicians were on site around 11 a.m. to help determine the cause of the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Liberty University and Tap in Roanoke offering free tax services

ROANOKE, Va. – Tax season is in full swing, and there are free tax services being offered in our region that could make filing your taxes less stressful. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, you can visit the Dumas Center in Roanoke for a free tax clinic with Total Action For Progress (TAP) to ensure your taxes are done correctly. With the service, you can also get help with applying for tax credits you qualify for.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy