Virginia Business

Cox expands Myers’ role to East Coast

Exec oversees cable provider's operations from Rhode Island to Florida. Cox Communications Inc. has expanded Virginia executive J.D. Myers II’s’ role so that he now oversees much of the East Coast. Myers, who is based in Chesapeake, previously had oversight of operations and business growth in Virginia. As...
Virginia Business

Phlow promotes chief biz officer to president

Dan Hackman joined Richmond pharma company in 2020. Richmond-based Phlow Corp. has promoted Dan Hackman from chief business officer to president, the pharmaceutical manufacturing company announced Thursday. Hackman joined Phlow in 2020. He previously worked with Kaleo Inc. as general manager of its Auvi-Q product — an injectable pen developed...
Virginia Business

Ashland fire protection firm CEO retires

Ashland-based VSC Fire & Security (VSC) President Tommy Clements has assumed the added role of CEO, following former CEO Mike Meehan’s retirement, the fire protection and security company announced in mid-January. Meehan retired on Dec. 31, 2022. He will continue to serve on the board of directors as non-executive...
