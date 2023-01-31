Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for February, 3 2023
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-1775 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: Jesse Alan Felts, A petition to change the name of Jesse Alan Felts, now residing in the City of Sandpoint, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to Jesse Alan Johnson. The Reason for the change in name is: to match my birth certificate. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11:00 o’clock a.m. on 2/8/22023 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: Dec. 30, 2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT /s/M K Larson Deputy Clerk Legal#4802 AD#4447 January 13, 20, 27, February 3, 2023 _________________________
Bonner County Daily Bee
N. Idaho systems awarded DEQ grants
A trio of North Idaho systems are among the half-dozen selected for grants to fund studies to evaluate community drinking water and wastewater systems. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced the award of $191,300 to six drinking water and wastewater systems Wednesday. Among those selected for a grant were the Sagle Valley Water and Sewer District in Bonner County, the Curley Creek Water Association in Boundary County and the Kingston Water District in Shoshone County.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections
A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Feb. 2, 2023
Bonner County Daily Bee
Floyd Kallio
Floyd Joseph Kallio, our sweet brother, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Sagle, Idaho, after a long battle with cancer. He fought the disease with all his strength for five years with courage and humor. Floyd was born Dec. 31, 1955, in Sandpoint, Idaho, to William and Ruth Kallio. He...
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cool temps freeze region's gas prices
SANDPOINT — Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State was $3.44 per gallon, which is a nickel more than a week ago, but the same price as a month ago. Bonner County gas prices range from about $3.49 to $3.55 while gas prices...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 16, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a citizen assist in the 200 block of Memory Lane in Oldtown at 8:21 a.m. Report of an agency assist in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kudos to Bonner Commissioner Asia Williams
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Commissioner Williams single-handedly organized a planning workshop that was truly for the people. The room was arranged for human interaction, tables clad with comp plan packets, pens, highlighters, and comment sheets. A presentation was up and designed to guide the process. While I think most were in shock, not accustomed to this sort of attention from a county commissioner, everyone soon relaxed and shared their ideas and expertise, eyes glancing every so often to the table of food and drink she provided, as if seeing a mirage.
KXLY
Spokane community leaders frustrated following police accountability roundtable
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane community leaders are issuing demands, saying they're done working with city officials to bring more police accountability and reform. Following the protests and riots over the death of George Floyd in 2020, the city asked the community to join roundtable discussions to create new policies for Spokane Police, focused on equity and officer accountability.
inlander.com
Turns out, a lot of people want to be cops in Spokane
Over the past three years, police departments across the country have reported challenges with staffing and attracting new recruits. Along with the broader economic factors, many police chiefs blamed the political climate and rhetoric stemming from the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, including Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl. "I...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Robert 'Bob' Simmons, 83
Robert "Bob" Simmons passed away Jan. 30, 2023, in Sagle, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral home in Sandpoint is handling arrangements. Please visit Bob’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guest book.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Merry-Ann Keane is new Newport Health CEO
Newport Hospital and Health Services welcomed Merry-Ann Keane as chief executive officer this fall. Keane replaces Tom Wilbur, who served as the hospital district's CEO since 2004. A 31-year registered nurse, Keane holds a Masters of Science in nursing, Bachelor of Science in nursing, registered nurse certification, Nurse Executive board...
Coeur d'Alene tractor company donates machine to Children's Village
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — General Manager of Coeur d’Alene Tractor Matt Adams presented Children’s Village CEO Vanessa Moos with a shiny new Kubota tractor Monday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. “Isn’t she cute?” Moos said as Adams unloaded it from...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. - A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by Spokane...
Bonner County Daily Bee
BCSD receives Title IX complaint
BONNERS FERRY — A Title IX complaint is alleging the Boundary County School District is not providing equal opportunities for female high school athletes. Mark Rossmiller, a Sandpoint resident and an ally of the National Women's Law Center, filed the complaint against BCSD and reported it to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights on Jan. 26.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Priest River takes Sandpoint in wrestling duel
Sandpoint High School wrestling team traveled to Priest River on Wednesday, Feb. 1st for a duel meet. "We had some great matches," head coach Doug Fry said. "Christian Troumbley had a last-second takedown to win his Match and Shane Sherrill won with a third round pin in his return to action following an injury."
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
KXLY
Idaho Fish and Game investigating reports of coyotes chasing skiers
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Idaho Fish and Game officials are investigating reports of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain chasing skiers heading down the slopes. One of the coyotes even bit a skier, causing minor injuries. Last week, Fish and Game also received reports of two coyotes roaming a business district near downtown...
