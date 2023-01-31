NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-1775 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: Jesse Alan Felts, A petition to change the name of Jesse Alan Felts, now residing in the City of Sandpoint, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to Jesse Alan Johnson. The Reason for the change in name is: to match my birth certificate. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11:00 o’clock a.m. on 2/8/22023 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: Dec. 30, 2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT /s/M K Larson Deputy Clerk Legal#4802 AD#4447 January 13, 20, 27, February 3, 2023 _________________________

