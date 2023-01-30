Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Meet Pop Legend Michael Jackson’s Nephew, Jaafar Jackson
Jaafar is the son of Jermaine Jackson, the late Michael Jackson’s older brother. The 26-year-old is one of seven children and was born to Jermaine and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza. According to a recent announcement by director Antoine Fuqua, there is a biopic of Michael Jackson in the works, and Jaafar would be playing his late celebrity uncle.
Jaafar Jackson: 5 Things To Know About Michael Jackson’s Nephew, 26, Playing Him In Biopic
Jaafar will play Michael Jackson in a biopic. Jaafar is Michael Jackson’s nephew. The biopic is Jaafar’s acting debut. The Michael Jackson biopic is keeping it in the family. Jaafar Jackson will be playing his uncle in the upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed movie. This will be Jaafar’s first major onscreen role.
Michael Jackson’s nephew cast as singer in biopic after ‘worldwide search’
Michael Jackson is set to be portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson in an upcoming biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film, titled simply Michael, will be the first major film role for 26-year-old Jaafar, who is the second-youngest son of songwriter and Jackson 5 member Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s older brother. Announcing the role, Jaafar described himself as “humbled and honored”.
Elton John tour sets record; Michael Jackson biopic; Showtime changes name: Buzz
Sir Elton John has set a new record for the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Billboard reports the piano legend’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” has grossed $817.9 million over 278 shows so far, bypassing the previous record held by Ed Sheeran’s 258-date The Divide Tour ($776.4 million). In terms of total tickets, John has sold 5.3 million tickets since the farewell trek began in 2018 — well behind Sheeran (8.9 million in 2017-19), U2 (2009-11), The Rolling Stones (’94-’95), Coldplay (2016-17) and Guns N’ Roses (2016-19). Still, John is expected to move up to fourth on the all-time ticket sales list and pass $900 million before his final show. It also means the Rocket Man’s September performance at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse is a part of rock-and-roll history.
Jennifer Lopez Insulted by Kim Kardashian, Video of Fighting With Ben Affleck Viral on TikTok?
Kim Kardashian did what anyone would have done if sat next to Jennifer Lopez and Oprah at the 25th anniversary dinner for the beauty brand Anastasia: she asked them to take a group selfie. But would others who had the opportunity to be in a photo with Jennifer Lopez cropped the latter? We do not think so. But that is what the reality star did.
Priscilla Presley Forced 'Cheapskate' Daughter Lisa Marie To Wildly Spend $100M Elvis Fortune?
After Elvis Presley died, Lisa Marie Presley received a sizable inheritance. But she wasn't permitted to use it until she was 25 in 1993, by which time it had increased to around $100 million. It was discovered that she had a $4 million debt when she passed away. What happened...
Barrett Strong, Motown trailblazer with the Temptations and Marvin Gaye, dies at 81
Singer Barrett Strong, who cut Motown's first million-selling song and helped create hits for artists like the Temptations and Marvin Gaye, has died.
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson
The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
Motown's Legendary Singer Smokey Robinson Confirms 1st Album in 10 Years
Smokey Robinson is officially coming back with new music. Robinson hyped fans with the good news by sharing a black-and-white video of him on his Twitter page Thursday. The iconic singer revealed that his first solo album in nearly a decade, "Gasms," would be out on April 28. He shared...
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Shoots Linda Ronstadt Song ‘Long Long Time’ Into iTunes Top 5
Sunday night’s emotional “The Last of Us” episode titled “Long Long Time,” which featured the 1970 Linda Ronstadt song of the same name, had fans in tears – and hitting up streaming services to download the song about unrequited love. In one scene, zombie...
Vanilla Ice Paints Madonna as 'Desperate' While Legend Prepares for Career-Spanning 'Celebration Tour'
Vanilla Ice claims he turned down Madonna's marriage proposal in the 1990s, partially because he was too young, but also because she included him in her notorious "Sex" book. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper described the scene on the "Just Jenny with Jenny Hutt" podcast, recalling a spate of sold-out concerts when Madonna was in the audience jamming to songs from his 15x platinum debut album. Even after Madonna came backstage and gave him "the seductive eyes" in his dressing room, Ice found it difficult to believe that she thought he was attractive.
Marvin Gaye and 5 R&B artists from the ’60s and ’70s
Marvin Gaye is a renowned American singer-songwriter and musician who was well known for his contributions to the genres of rhythm and blues, soul, funk and pop music. He is widely recognized as one of the most influential artists of all time, having had a profound impact on popular culture, not only in terms of his music but also through his activism in civil rights issues. As an artist, he pushed boundaries both musically and lyrically, introducing new sounds and ideas that were integral to the development of modern-day R&B.
Lisa Marie Presley Birthday: Age, Net Worth, Late Singer Forged Her Own Path in Music
Lisa Marie Presley might not have had a career as successful as her father's, but she made sure that she would forge her own path, despite being brought up like royalty. Born as the only child of the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie's birth was highly publicized, and she was treated like a princess, and her death was just as highly publicized.
Lisa Marie Presley 'Groomed' By Controversial Movement At Age 25, Revealed The Person She Despise Most
When Lisa Marie Presley was 25 years old, a startling incident occurred. After her father's passing in 1977, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley became part of Scientology at the age of nine. She disclosed that Sylvia Taylor, John Travolta's assistant, was responsible for her mother's recruitment to...
Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Adele Attend Grammys: Queen B Pressed For Big 4 Win?
Four days before the 2023 Grammy Awards take place and it seems like the attendance for Music's Biggest Night is growing bigger and bigger. After much speculation over the past few days and weeks, Hits Daily Double reports that all three big stars - Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Adele will be attending the Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Priscilla Presley Pushes Riley Keough To Become Co-Trustee of Lisa Marie's $35M Trust – Battle Over?
Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, is poised to get wealthy when a family dispute comes to light. Barry Siegel, the problematic star's former business manager, is reportedly intending to resign from his position as co-trustee of her trust. As a result, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie's mother, supposedly...
Shakira Now 2023: Age, Net Worth+ New Diss Track Dropping on Her and Gerard Pique's Birthday?
Happy birthday Shakira! Happy birthday to her ex, Gerard Pique too! Unfortunately, given their fallout and the recent diss track that Shakira released, it appears that the two would not even exchange cordial birthday greetings. New Diss Track From Shakira?. What Shakira will reprotedly do though is release a new...
Ashton Kutcher Wants To Apologize To Harry Styles For an Embarrassing Reason: 'I Feel Like A Jerk'
Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher has recently revealed how he wanted to apologize to British pop sensation, Harry Styles, for something he absent-mindedly said. The former "MTV: Punk'd" host recounted his favorite karaoke story in the most recent "Explain This" episode of Esquire, which also featured a cameo by none other than the "Don't Worry Darling" actor.
Harry Styles GRAMMYs Performance Happening: Still No Word for Beyonce, Taylor Swift?
Harry Styles was confirmed to be performing at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards. The announcement came days after he was also revealed to be a performer at the 2023 BRIT Awards. Styles has been nominated for six Grammy Awards this year. His smash album, "Harry's House," was nominated for Album...
