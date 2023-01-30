Read full article on original website
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
fortworthreport.org
Paxton Motheral files for seat on Tarrant Regional Water District board
Developer and former Fort Worth City Council candidate Paxton Motheral is the latest candidate to throw his hat into the ring for a seat on the Tarrant Regional Water District board of directors. Motheral, a vice president at Cassco Development Co., did not return phone calls requesting comment on his...
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County’s state Senate delegation loses power broker, but boasts experience
AUSTIN — The 88th Legislature is spotlighting a significantly retooled Tarrant County delegation in the Republican-controlled Texas Senate, one trying to absorb the loss of longtime Senate powerbroker Jane Nelson. Five senators, possibly the most ever, are now serving parts of Tarrant County in the upper chamber, dividing representation...
texasmetronews.com
Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond
A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth lawmaker takes lead on legalizing gambling in Texas
AUSTIN — The latest high-stakes push to bring gambling to Texas escalated on Friday as Rep. Charlie Geren of Fort Worth introduced a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow voters to authorize resort casinos, including two in the Fort Worth-Dallas metropolitan area. If authorized by a two-thirds vote by...
dallasexpress.com
HPISD Superintendent’s Sudden Departure Questioned
Questions are being raised about the announced “retirement” of Highland Park Independent School District’s (HPISD) superintendent, who had just a few months earlier secured a five-year extension to his contract. Superintendent Tom Trigg was just one of five resignations that followed a scandal triggered by the discovery...
fortworthreport.org
Want to get access to public information in Fort Worth ISD? You might have to pay.
Jennifer Crossland is trying to decide where to send her daughter to school next year. She wanted to make an informed decision and filed an open records request with the school district for a list of books, by grade, that students read. The bill for that information was $1,267.90. Between...
Texas high school choir director wins 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award
Inside her Texas classroom, high school choir director Pamela Dawson is referred to as "Mama Dawson." But she's getting a new title to add to her collection: Grammy Award winner. Dawson has been named the recipient of the 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award.Dawson has been the choir teacher at DeSoto High School since 2007, after leaving her office job to go into teaching. "Got in front of those kids that first day and said, 'Oh my God, I missed my calling. This is it,'" Dawson said. Dawson comes from a musical family in Detroit, Michigan. She was one of eight kids...
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
prosperpressnews.com
Prosper ISD Board President Wilborn arrested for indecency with a child
According to Dallas County arrest records, Prosper Independent School District Trustee Drew Wilborn was arrested Jan. 25 on the charge indecency with a child, including sexual contact. Details of this arrest are still unfolding. Prosper ISD sent out an email at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 25 informing parents that Wilborn had...
dmagazine.com
At Rockwall-Heath High, a ‘Gladiator Sport’ Splits the Community
Diana Avila doesn’t like to think about the messages she read on her brother’s phone as he lay in his hospital bed at Children’s Medical Center in Plano. They came from his classmates and football teammates at Rockwall-Heath High School, and they were hateful. Profanity-laden. “Things I can’t even repeat,” she says.
fortworthreport.org
This Fort Worth barbershop will offer more than free haircuts on Sunday
Antonio Igbokidi remembers his father as the man “behind the newspaper.”. At home, he was quiet, almost mysterious. “But I remember going to a barbershop with him often,” Igbokidi said, “and him talking about things I’ve never heard him talk about.”. Igbokidi’s dad, who immigrated...
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas
DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
Dallas Observer
Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City
Out on a rural piece of land in Lancaster, Clarence Glover stepped up to a structure that sat on a wooden pallet and was wrapped in a blue tarp. Storm clouds overhead spat out a light drizzle as Glover untangled knotted up bits of bungee cable that held the tarp down. When he was done, Glover revealed what was underneath – a 500 pound bale of white gold, otherwise known as cotton.
Tarrant County commissioners approve contract for technology upgrades at criminal justice center, commissioners court room
Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare (second from right) voted against a contract that cost nearly $230,000 for consulting work for a Carrollton company. (Courtesy Tarrant County) The Tarrant County commissioners approved a contract for technology upgrades in multiple rooms, though newly elected County Judge Tim O’Hare voted againts the nearly quarter-million-dollar venture.
North Texas cities have one of the worst commutes in America: Study reveals
Working from home has been more common since the pandemic, but companies/businesses are returning to the office in droves and thus, more people are facing long, dreadful commute times.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Dallas’ New Dr. Death?
If there is anyone out there reading this who hasn’t heard of “Dr. Death,” I suggest you listen to the Podcast, watch the documentary “Dr. Death Undoctored,” watch the “American Greed” episode about the case, or heck … just Google him. You’ll likely catch me on there talking about the case and the multiple patients of his I had the privilege of representing. And, if you get hooked on the story, you’ll also likely hear me talking about the institutional issues which allowed him to keep hurting patients.
Shorthorn
Arlington begins construction of recreation center for adults 50 and over
The city of Arlington recently broke ground on an Active Adult Center, which will offer adults 50 and over various programs and amenities focused on promoting healthy lifestyles. Scheduled to open in winter 2024, the 72,361 square-foot facility is one of the largest buildings in the city’s system, said Venera...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth pays out little to people who claim police misconduct, analysis shows
The city of Fort Worth has paid $480,385 since 2017 on police liability claims. More than a quarter of that spending came from a single case. During each City Council meeting, staff prepare a presentation outlining liability claims filed by residents over the past month. These presentations include the name of the claimant, the department involved, the incident type and whether there was an injury to the claimant, among other details.
dallasexpress.com
Highway 380 Widening Project Begins
A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
