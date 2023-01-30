ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth lawmaker takes lead on legalizing gambling in Texas

AUSTIN — The latest high-stakes push to bring gambling to Texas escalated on Friday as Rep. Charlie Geren of Fort Worth introduced a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow voters to authorize resort casinos, including two in the Fort Worth-Dallas metropolitan area. If authorized by a two-thirds vote by...
Paxton Motheral files for seat on Tarrant Regional Water District board

Developer and former Fort Worth City Council candidate Paxton Motheral is the latest candidate to throw his hat into the ring for a seat on the Tarrant Regional Water District board of directors. Motheral, a vice president at Cassco Development Co., did not return phone calls requesting comment on his...
Fort Worth pays out little to people who claim police misconduct, analysis shows

The city of Fort Worth has paid $480,385 since 2017 on police liability claims. More than a quarter of that spending came from a single case. During each City Council meeting, staff prepare a presentation outlining liability claims filed by residents over the past month. These presentations include the name of the claimant, the department involved, the incident type and whether there was an injury to the claimant, among other details.
Fort Worth real estate firm expands to Dallas as market stays strong

The North Texas commercial real estate remains strong, so much so that some Fort Worth firms are expanding their geographic reach. The latest is LanCarte Commercial Real Estate, which opened a Dallas office in January, part of the company’s strategic plan of growth over the next several years. M2G Ventures, a Fort Worth-based real estate investment and development firm, also has opened offices in Dallas and Austin during the past year.
Fort Worth rodeo producer explains how bucking horses get their kicks

If you’ve been to a rodeo at Dickies Arena recently, you’ve seen Jim Gay’s work firsthand. The way he describes it, he is akin to a talent scout for a football or baseball team. But instead of scouting out an all-star pitcher or quarterback, he has his eyes on athletes with four hooves.
Freezing rain and potential power outages threaten Tarrant County. Here are tips to stay safe.

North Texas is entering the third round of a winter storm that has brought thunder, sleet and freezing rain to the Metroplex. The National Weather Service expects up to 0.5 inches of ice to accumulate on roads, with conditions expected to worsen Wednesday night and into Thursday morning thanks to additional freezing rain. An ice storm warning is in place across 14 counties, including Tarrant, through at least 9 a.m. Thursday.
