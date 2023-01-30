Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County’s state Senate delegation loses power broker, but boasts experience
AUSTIN — The 88th Legislature is spotlighting a significantly retooled Tarrant County delegation in the Republican-controlled Texas Senate, one trying to absorb the loss of longtime Senate powerbroker Jane Nelson. Five senators, possibly the most ever, are now serving parts of Tarrant County in the upper chamber, dividing representation...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth lawmaker takes lead on legalizing gambling in Texas
AUSTIN — The latest high-stakes push to bring gambling to Texas escalated on Friday as Rep. Charlie Geren of Fort Worth introduced a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow voters to authorize resort casinos, including two in the Fort Worth-Dallas metropolitan area. If authorized by a two-thirds vote by...
fortworthreport.org
Paxton Motheral files for seat on Tarrant Regional Water District board
Developer and former Fort Worth City Council candidate Paxton Motheral is the latest candidate to throw his hat into the ring for a seat on the Tarrant Regional Water District board of directors. Motheral, a vice president at Cassco Development Co., did not return phone calls requesting comment on his...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth pays out little to people who claim police misconduct, analysis shows
The city of Fort Worth has paid $480,385 since 2017 on police liability claims. More than a quarter of that spending came from a single case. During each City Council meeting, staff prepare a presentation outlining liability claims filed by residents over the past month. These presentations include the name of the claimant, the department involved, the incident type and whether there was an injury to the claimant, among other details.
fortworthreport.org
This Fort Worth barbershop will offer more than free haircuts on Sunday
Antonio Igbokidi remembers his father as the man “behind the newspaper.”. At home, he was quiet, almost mysterious. “But I remember going to a barbershop with him often,” Igbokidi said, “and him talking about things I’ve never heard him talk about.”. Igbokidi’s dad, who immigrated...
fortworthreport.org
Demery Cox, co-owner of Fort Worth’s Cox Racing Services, teaches through running
Demery Cox has spent most of his life running five to 10 miles a day. He started the sport at an early age: He participated in his first mile-long running event when he was 4 years old. Cox, now 37, organizes runs such as 5Ks and marathons with his father,...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth real estate firm expands to Dallas as market stays strong
The North Texas commercial real estate remains strong, so much so that some Fort Worth firms are expanding their geographic reach. The latest is LanCarte Commercial Real Estate, which opened a Dallas office in January, part of the company’s strategic plan of growth over the next several years. M2G Ventures, a Fort Worth-based real estate investment and development firm, also has opened offices in Dallas and Austin during the past year.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth rodeo producer explains how bucking horses get their kicks
If you’ve been to a rodeo at Dickies Arena recently, you’ve seen Jim Gay’s work firsthand. The way he describes it, he is akin to a talent scout for a football or baseball team. But instead of scouting out an all-star pitcher or quarterback, he has his eyes on athletes with four hooves.
fortworthreport.org
Meet Snoop Dogg, the grand champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show
Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight European Cross, is the 2023 Junior Grand Champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show. And he’s about to make his owner a lot of money after his impressive showing during Friday’s Junior Steer Show. Snoop Dogg will be sold at the Stock...
fortworthreport.org
Freezing rain and potential power outages threaten Tarrant County. Here are tips to stay safe.
North Texas is entering the third round of a winter storm that has brought thunder, sleet and freezing rain to the Metroplex. The National Weather Service expects up to 0.5 inches of ice to accumulate on roads, with conditions expected to worsen Wednesday night and into Thursday morning thanks to additional freezing rain. An ice storm warning is in place across 14 counties, including Tarrant, through at least 9 a.m. Thursday.
fortworthreport.org
‘The Dish with Deah:’ Soul food vs. Southern food. What’s the difference?
Howdy! And welcome to “The Dish, with Deah,” a new weekly column aimed at satiating a desire for Fort Worthians to nosh on a bit of history, dining trends and cultural foodways with a heaping side of thoughtful context. Some of you may know me through my bus...
fortworthreport.org
13-year-old guitar wonder lassos in audience at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo
The sounds of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo are hard to miss. Horses neighing. Hooves clicking off the concrete streets. Country music emanating from the grounds at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. With a guitar in hand, 13-year-old Mel Garsek set up his makeshift stage in front of...
Comments / 0