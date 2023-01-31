Find Out Who Zach Shallcross Sent Home Last Night on Night 2 of 'The Bachelor' Season 27!

Three women ended their 'Bachelor' journeys in week 2.

We're only on week two of Zach Shallcross ' quest for love on The Bachelor , and we've already identified one of this season's villains!

Christina Mandrell , niece of country singer Barbara Mandrell , apparently sparked ill will by telling another competitor that she hated her during last week's premiere.

On Monday night’s second episode of season 27, Brianna Thorbourne let Zach know she had lingering hard feelings about how Christina had treated her during the premiere episode. True to his word that he didn't want this season to be all about drama, he dismissed her concerns and basically told her to lighten up!

So, which contestants got the boot in week 2? Find out who Zach Shallcross sent home last night on the second night of The Bachelor Season 27—and who got his roses.

Who got Zach Shallcross' first group date rose on The Bachelor Season 27 last night?

The first date card of the season was handed out quickly, and it was a group date.

Brianna Thorbourne, Brooklyn Willie, Katherine Izzo, Mercedes Northrup, Bailey Brown, Davia Bunch, Cat Wong, Genevie Mayo and Kylee Russell were the lucky invitees to Zach's first group date on week 2. The ladies loaded onto a party bus and headed to a warehouse in Los Angeles where they found guest star and newly minted Grammy nominee Latto on hand to help them prove that they have “bad bitch energy.” The fun started with a dance off.

After a bit of unexpected drama at the cocktail party that followed (see below), Katherine Izzo received the first group date rose.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Who were the guest stars on Week 2 of The Bachelor Season 27?

Who better to help conjure their BBE that a few of Bachelor Nation's previous season villains: Victoria Fuller (Peter's season; last season of Bachelor in Paradise ), Tahzjuan Hawkins (Colton's season, 2 seasons of BIP ) and Courtney Robertson (Ben F.'s season) were in the house to help judge the women during the first group date of the night.

"Latto brought us in for the bad bitch alumni that we are," says Tahzjuan. "She needed help, like, judging, and we were more than willing to offer that up."

Leave it to a former Bachelor star to bring the drama! Tahz crashed Zach's cocktail party to “see if there’s anything there” with Zach. While he didn't immediately shut her down, he did finally send her packing. But not before she could stir up a little chaos when confronted by the women on the group date. She lashed out and told them they had missed their opportunity to connect with Zach and dissed their attempt at displaying BBE.

Who got Zach Shallcross' first one-on-one date The Bachelor Season 27 last night?

Christina Mandrell got the coveted first one-on-one date of the night and she made the most of it. Opening up to the hunky bachelor about her 5-year-old daughter.

The pair had taken a helicopter to meet his parents and family to celebrate Zach's mom’s birthday . While his mom was showing off his baby album, Christina summoned the courage she needed to tell Zach about her daughter. Zach said he needed time to figure out whether he was ready to become a dad, but gave her a rose and told her he wanted to keep getting to know her—at least until next week!

Who got Zach Shallcross' second group date rose on The Bachelor Season 27 last night?

The second group date—which included Greer Blitzer, Charity Lawson, Jess Girod, Aly Jacobs, Kaity Biggar, Anastasia Keramidas, Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, Victoria Jameson and Kimberly Gutierrez —was much more low key than the night's first. Zach opted for simple cocktail party where he could have real conversations with some of the women he didn't have a chance to chat up in week one.

Jess ended the evening with the group date rose.

What condition did Zach have as a child?

During the second group date, Zach opened up to Jess about his childhood diagnosis of Pyloric stenosis, an uncommon condition in infants that blocks food from entering the small intestine. He's super close with his family, especially his mom, because she fought for his diagnosis and treatment.

Who did Zach Shallcross send home last night on Episode 2 of The Bachelor Season 27?

The evening started with 20 women and ended with 17. Here are the three women who went home last night on The Bachelor week 2.

Cat Carter Wong

Kimberly Gutierrez

Victoria Jameson

Who’s left on Zach Shallcross' Season 27 of The Bachelor ?

Brianna Thorbourne

Age: 24

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

Job: Entrepreneur

Bailey Brown

Age: 27

Hometown: Brentwood, Tennessee

Job: Executive Recruiter

Christina Mandrell

Age: 26

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Job: Content Creator

Anastasia Keramidas

Age: 30

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Job: Content Marketing Manager

Gabi Elnicki

Age: 25

Job: Account Executive

Hometown: Pittsford, Vermont

Genevie Mayo

Age: 26

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Job: Neonatal Nurse

Davia Bunch

Job: 25

Hometown: Roebuck, South Carolina

Job: Marketing Manager

Aly Jacobs

Age: 26

Hometown: Smyrna, Georgia

Job: Healthcare Strategist

Kylee Russell

Age: 25

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Job: Postpartum Nurse

Mercedes Northup

Age: 24

Hometown: Bloomfield, Iowa

Job: Nonprofit Owner

Jess Girod

Age: 23

Hometown: Winter Springs, Florida

Job: E-Commerce Coordinator

Brooklyn Willie

Age: 25

Hometown: Mineola, Texas

Job: Rodeo Racer

Katherine Izzo

Age: 26

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Job: Registered Nurse

Greer Blitzer

Age: 24

Hometown: Bellaire, Texas

Job: Medical Sales Representative

Charity Lawson

Age: 26

Hometown: Columbus, Georgia

Job: Child and Family Therapis

Ariel Frenkel

Age: 28

Hometown: New York City, New York

Job: Marketing Executive

Kaity Biggar

Age: 27

Hometown: Kingston, Ontario

Job: ER Travel Nurse