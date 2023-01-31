Children are the future, so we must give them the best shot at health possible. Being born preterm, which is prior to 37 weeks, can set children up for serious health problems like infection, neurological challenges, lung underdevelopment and low birth weight. Being born preterm may even rob a child’s potential before they begin: preterm birth is the second-leading cause of death for kids under 5 years old. Unfortunately, racism also harms families and hurts their chances to live a healthy life. That’s why Minnesota must eliminate its racial inequalities in preterm birth rates. Preterm births in Ramsey County, for example, occur in 11.3% of births to Black people, while only 8.7% of births to white people are preterm.

