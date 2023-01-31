ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?

The Wildcats continue to play some of their best basketball of the season as Arizona defeated Oregon 91-76 on Thursday night in a game that the Wildcats controlled throughout. “Oregon really battled that second half, they didn’t make it easy,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They could have they could have wilted but they didn’t, so it was good. We had to hang in there and make a bunch of plays under duress, kind of uncomfortable. Sometimes nursing those leads is not the easiest thing. I’m super proud of our guys for really adhering to a game plan and doing a good job on that.”
EUGENE, OR
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Illinois

Iowa welcomes Illinois to Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the Hawkeyes and Illini will go head to head in a Big Ten battle that has turned into a rivalry the last couple of seasons. The Hawkeyes enter this contest on a two-game winning streak and are 14-8 overall...
IOWA CITY, IA
What they were saying about Arkansas' win vs. Texas A&M

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their third straight SEC win as they knocked off the Texas A&M Aggies, 81-70, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 15-7 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. The Razorbacks put together an efficient offensive performance against an Aggie...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family

Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Caldwell signs with Carolina

Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
ROCK HILL, SC
FSU Men's Basketball travels to face Louisville for second time this season

Florida State will face Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and the Cardinals will be shown on ESPN2, with Doug Sherman and Jay Williams on the call. A video stream can be found here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage. An audio stream is available here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kansas State signee RJ Jones talks memorable unofficial visit

Kansas State signee RJ Jones took an unofficial visit to Manhattan last Saturday. The visit came as Jones’ first visit this season which left a really good impression. “When I took my official visit in the summer there was no students on campus so I didn’t get the full experience of the K-State environment. It felt good being there because they weren’t lying about the Octagon of Doom. That crowd gets loud, it gets packed and they said the rest of the home games for the year are sold out. It felt really cool to be there especially when they put me on the Jumbotron and welcomed me to the fans. That was really big to me.”
MANHATTAN, KS
Georgia football duo lands on ESPN's projection for college football's best player

Spring football is right around the corner and the Georgia Bulldogs will have the equally rare and enviable task of attempting to threepeat as National Champions after taking home the 2021 and 2021 titles. Georgia will be preparing for its 12 traditional practices and three scrimmages, including G-Day on April 15 where fans will be in attendance. ESPN discussed its college football players to watch for the 2023 season, beginning with who it thought would be the best player this fall. Two different reporters at the outlet mentioned Georgia players, one on each side of the ball. On offense, Adam Rittenberg's selection should come as no surprise.
ATHENS, GA
Commitment day for QB Walker White

One way or the other, Auburn's top quarterback target Walker White is coming off the board on Friday. After taking a collection of unofficial visits over the course of January, the Top247 quarterback will announce his commitment on Friday. The finalists for the Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) are Auburn, Baylor and Clemson.
AUBURN, AL
National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class

Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
