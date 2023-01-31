Read full article on original website
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?
The Wildcats continue to play some of their best basketball of the season as Arizona defeated Oregon 91-76 on Thursday night in a game that the Wildcats controlled throughout. “Oregon really battled that second half, they didn’t make it easy,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They could have they could have wilted but they didn’t, so it was good. We had to hang in there and make a bunch of plays under duress, kind of uncomfortable. Sometimes nursing those leads is not the easiest thing. I’m super proud of our guys for really adhering to a game plan and doing a good job on that.”
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Illinois
Iowa welcomes Illinois to Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the Hawkeyes and Illini will go head to head in a Big Ten battle that has turned into a rivalry the last couple of seasons. The Hawkeyes enter this contest on a two-game winning streak and are 14-8 overall...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win vs. Texas A&M
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their third straight SEC win as they knocked off the Texas A&M Aggies, 81-70, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 15-7 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. The Razorbacks put together an efficient offensive performance against an Aggie...
Avery Johnson is the next Brock Purdy | National Signing Dya
247Sports' Chris Singletary explains why Kansas State commit Avery Johnson has a chance to be the next Brock Purdy.
What Nyckoles Harbor said on ESPN after his commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football
Just moments ago, five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor made his public pledge to the South Carolina football program. Not long later, his National Letter of Intent came through and he officially became a Gamecock. Before that though, there were anxious moments. It was thought to be Oregon late last night and...
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family
Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
Kansas State is the sleeper class of the Big 12 | National Signing Day
247Sports' recruiting analyst Chris Singletary likes what Chris Klieman has done with the 2023 class in Manhattan.
Top Five prospect Dylan Harper has cut his list to final five
Dylan Harper, arguably the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to five finalists, he tells 247Sports. “I want to say thank you to all the coaches who recruited me," said Harper. "I wish them, their players and programs continued success. This process has been a dream come true!”
Caldwell signs with Carolina
Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
FSU Men's Basketball travels to face Louisville for second time this season
Florida State will face Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and the Cardinals will be shown on ESPN2, with Doug Sherman and Jay Williams on the call. A video stream can be found here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage. An audio stream is available here.
Luke Goode available to play at Iowa: 'I'm really confident with where I'm at right now'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward Luke Goode practiced on Thursday and will be in uniform and available to play Saturday at Iowa, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on Friday. Goode, a sophomore, has missed the entire season as he recovers from foot surgery following an injury he suffered...
Kansas State signee RJ Jones talks memorable unofficial visit
Kansas State signee RJ Jones took an unofficial visit to Manhattan last Saturday. The visit came as Jones’ first visit this season which left a really good impression. “When I took my official visit in the summer there was no students on campus so I didn’t get the full experience of the K-State environment. It felt good being there because they weren’t lying about the Octagon of Doom. That crowd gets loud, it gets packed and they said the rest of the home games for the year are sold out. It felt really cool to be there especially when they put me on the Jumbotron and welcomed me to the fans. That was really big to me.”
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
Georgia football duo lands on ESPN's projection for college football's best player
Spring football is right around the corner and the Georgia Bulldogs will have the equally rare and enviable task of attempting to threepeat as National Champions after taking home the 2021 and 2021 titles. Georgia will be preparing for its 12 traditional practices and three scrimmages, including G-Day on April 15 where fans will be in attendance. ESPN discussed its college football players to watch for the 2023 season, beginning with who it thought would be the best player this fall. Two different reporters at the outlet mentioned Georgia players, one on each side of the ball. On offense, Adam Rittenberg's selection should come as no surprise.
Oklahoma’s top 2024 prospect 'missing Boulder' after trip to check out the Buffs
Danny Okoye, the top ranked 2024 prospect in Oklahoma according to the 247 Sports Composite, has attended visits to Tennessee and Oklahoma State, but neither were able to match the energy brought by Colorado. “It’s a different level of energy,” Okoye said. “I got there and was just like, wow....
247Sports
Commitment day for QB Walker White
One way or the other, Auburn's top quarterback target Walker White is coming off the board on Friday. After taking a collection of unofficial visits over the course of January, the Top247 quarterback will announce his commitment on Friday. The finalists for the Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) are Auburn, Baylor and Clemson.
National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class
Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
What Kansas State's incoming freshmen are saying as they meet with the media for the first time
Watch what Kansas State incoming freshmen Avery Johnson, Wesley Fair and Andre Davis are saying as the speak to the media for the first time on Thursday, February 2, 2023. On being on campus finally... "I've been waiting since I committed. I'm so excited, during my OV I knew this...
