Iowa bill would allow minors to serve alcohol in restaurants
MOLINE, Ill. — This summer, teenagers working in Iowa restaurants could be able to serve alcoholic drinks to customers. There's a bill under consideration in the Iowa legislature that would remove the current age restrictions. Republican Iowa State Representative John Wills says the bill was proposed because of the...
Iowa lawmakers considering bill limiting length of freight trains
A proposed bill would limit the length of freight trains operating in Iowa to 8,500 feet, or roughly 1.6 miles. Currently, there's no limit to train length.
Pritzker seeks more info on AP African American Studies course changes from College Board
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker this week asked the College Board for more information about its reasoning for changing the final framework of a new Advanced Placement course in African American studies after it had been criticized by Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Although we are pleased...
Maryland police are searching for gorilla thief
A man took the statue from the front of an antique store using bolt cutters to cut the cable holding the statue in place. Police are still searching for leads.
Teacher shortage reaches 5-year high in Illinois, officials looking for solutions
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois schools are still grappling with a teacher shortage that seems only to be getting worse, a recent survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools shows. This mirrors the state’s own data, which shows Illinois’ teacher shortage is at the highest level in...
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
Does Team Illinois have an advantage in the Tug Fest? Here's what an expert found
Team Iowa claims the river's current favors Team Illinois, which is why it hasn't won Tug Fest in 10 years. Here's what a hydrologist had to say.
Quad Cities afflicted with car thefts of Kia, Hyundai models
Thieves are targeting Kia and Hyundai cars across the country. Rock Island Police say 74 Kia and Hyundai cars were stolen in 2022 alone, more than any other model.
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings
The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 1. If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered. Here are the boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received. Class 4A. Lisle-Benet Academy (24-1) 110 PTS. Moline (22-3) 97 PTS. Joliet...
