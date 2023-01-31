ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WQAD

Iowa bill would allow minors to serve alcohol in restaurants

MOLINE, Ill. — This summer, teenagers working in Iowa restaurants could be able to serve alcoholic drinks to customers. There's a bill under consideration in the Iowa legislature that would remove the current age restrictions. Republican Iowa State Representative John Wills says the bill was proposed because of the...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
LE CLAIRE, IA
WQAD

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings

The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 1. If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered. Here are the boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received. Class 4A. Lisle-Benet Academy (24-1) 110 PTS. Moline (22-3) 97 PTS. Joliet...
ILLINOIS STATE

