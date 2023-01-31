Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff is a formidable member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders don't always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you'll need to bear in mind the possible combinations you might end up facing.
IGN
Princess Farmer - Official Launch Trailer
Princess Farmer is a match-3 visual novel that features a group of whimsical characters to befriend and mysteries to solve with new features and content exclusive to the platform. With easy-to-learn action mechanics and different play styles that let you breeze through the game or challenge you. Princess Farmer is available now on iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
IGN
Warzone 2 Resurgence Map: Ashika Island
The new map for the Resurgence game mode within Warzone 2 has been unveiled: Ashika Island. Bringing with it a whole host of new POI's to discover, there is plenty for you to explore!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the new Ashika Island map for the Resurgence...
IGN
The Misty Shore Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Misty Shore, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Lethal Devotion
Lethal Devotion is the fifth Chapter in Dead Space. It covers Isaac's trip back to the Medical Deck in an attempt to find Nicole. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Lethal Devotion below.
IGN
Sims 4 Update Jan 31 Patch Notes
A special treat for console-playing Simmers has rolled through in the latest The Sims 4 update. The patch on January 31, 2023 will not only completely refresh the player experience for those who enjoy The Sims 4 on Playstation and Xbox, but debuts several new wearables and other Create a Sim options.
IGN
Side Missions Guide
This page if the Days Gone guide outlines all the side missions in the game. There are a variety of side missions to choose from. These can be completed as you progress through the main campaign. For details of the main missions, check out the Days Gone Walkthrough. Benefits of...
IGN
Indus Game Pre-Registration Perks Revealed; All You Need to Know
Indus Battle Royale is a Made in India title developed by SuperGaming, that we have been hearing about some time now. The game is being developed for mobile, PC and console. It is a narrative driven title, where players play the role of Mythwalkers, who are in search for an extremely valuable resource, Cosmium, on the hostile planet, Indus.
IGN
Mutants - Praenost
Mutants are boss fights Frey will run into while she explores Forspoken's various regions. Each fight will see the protagonist go up against a powerful monster, with the player having to exploit their weaknesses to succeed. The guide below will run you through fighting every mutant in Praenost, with entries...
IGN
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - Official Isshiki Otsutsuki DLC Trailer
Isshiki Otsutsuki is joining Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. Watch the trailer to see the character in action, including a look at his abilities like Vast Dark Heavens and Karma.
IGN
Best Palico Support Type
Palicoes are companions in Monster Hunter Rise that you can bring along on quests and expeditions to help you, by providing buffs and actively fighting alongside you. There are five different types of Palico to choose from, so on this page, we break down each of the support types, their moves, and which ones we think are best.
IGN
Chapter 2 Power Nodes
In Chapter 2, Intensive Care, you can find four free Power Nodes. This guide will explain where the Power Nodes are and how to find them. The first Power Node can be found in the Diagnostic Technician Office on the Medical deck. Head into the office and look for the wall safe on the back wall.
IGN
Mushroom Kingdom Power Moons
On this page you will find the guide for all Mushroom Kingdom Power Moons, with the locations and positions of every Power Moon that you can find in this region. Power Moons are collectible objects that are needed to power up the Odyssey to travel to new destinations. Upon completing the main story, gaining additional Power Moons will allow you to unlock new Kingdoms and Costumes.
IGN
Encampment Jobs Guide
This page if the Days Gone guide outlines all the Encampment Jobs in the game. These side missions can be completed as you progress through the main campaign. For details of the main missions, check out the Days Gone Walkthrough. For a review of other types of side missions, check out the Side Missions Guide.
IGN
Belfry Towers - Praenost
Offering Frey a stylish bird's eye view, Forspoken's Belfry Towers can be found in every single one of Athia's regions. Activating one will provide additional experience, a new fast travel point and a better lay of the land when searching on a map. Below, you'll find our Belfry Tower guide...
IGN
Into the Void
The area on deck A is cleared of enemies here, but unlike the previous safe zone, this area will have enemies later. Keep that in mind. Call up the elevator so you can get that dying guy's animation out of the way, but don't head down until you are totally ready. In the mean time, get a free power node (1 of 4) on this deck (before entering the all-in-one save room).
IGN
Monuments - Praenost
Monuments are found all over Forspoken's main setting of Athia, and come in various different forms. These activities range from Monuments of Strength, which imbue Frey's powers, to Familiar Monuments, which allow Frey to befriend magical critters that will join her in Refuges. Below, we'll guide you through finding every...
IGN
How to Level up Quickly
You can level up Frey's stats by exploring Athia, defeating foes, and progressing through the main storyline until you reach the level cap at 99. On this page, we go over the best practices to level up quickly in Forspoken. How to Level Up. To level up, you'll need to...
IGN
Samum Coast Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Samum Coast, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Comments / 0