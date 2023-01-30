ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders' sale expected 'sooner than later'

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OhFgf_0kX2mUOH00

Every week that the Washington Commanders aren’t sold, worry begins to creep into the minds of the team’s longtime fans.

Earlier this month, multiple reports — one from Front Office Sports and one from JP Finlay — said a sale is expected soon.

With Super Bowl LVII approaching, you probably will not hear a lot regarding the sale of Washington over the next two weeks. The NFL likes to keep the focus squarely on the big game, especially next week.

However, on Sunday, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports was answering fan questions and, no surprise, one of the questions posed to Glazer was regarding the sale of the Commanders. Remember, Glazer was the first one back in November to report a timeline for a potential Washington sale.

What was Glazer’s latest regarding a Commanders’ sale?

“Sooner than later,” Glazer said. “This whole time, they’ve wanted to get something done where they could basically vote on it at March NFL owner’s meetings. Where all the owners could vote. And after it becomes official, the sale has to be agreed on before that. So the latest you’re looking at is the end of March.”

Nothing new there. It’s along the lines of what Finlay said two weeks ago. While Washington would prefer things happen before the start of the new league year on March 15, that always seemed a bit too optimistic.

Glazer is one of the more respected NFL reporters, and he’s always maintained this timeline, which bodes well for the sale to become official in March.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Names 'Best' Quarterback He Saw Wednesday

Jerry Jones was reportedly loving what he saw from one quarterback at Wednesday's Senior Bowl drills. And that QB was TCU's own Max Duggan. Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein: "Jerry Jones isn't unbiased about [Dallas Fort-Worth] players. Still, unprompted, Jerry said Max Duggan 'stood out' in good practice ...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys are making changes after the disappointing way their season ended, and owner Jerry Jones dropped a big hint about what we can expect to see from the team going forward. Jones confirmed Wednesday that coach Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays moving forward. The offense, he said, will be a variation of... The post Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson

After months of speculation about former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos finally decided to make a deal with the Saints in order for Payton to become the new head coach in Denver. Denver gave up some huge compensation to New Orleans in the deal, trading away a 2023 first-round pick Read more... The post Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Coaching Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys offense will look different in 2023. Dallas parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who then accepted the same position for the Los Angeles Chargers. Before the Cowboys hired a replacement, Jerry Jones already confirmed a major responsibility will go to his head ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans’ hiring of DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach has the stamp of approval from a franchise legend. J.J. Watt reacted via Twitter Tuesday to the news of the Texans hiring Ryans as their head coach. LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!! You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a... The post JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy