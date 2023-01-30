Former AIANY Executive Director Ben Prosky to take on new role as President of the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust

Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced major funding for an infrastructure project that will better connect New York and New Jersey by rail. The Hudson Tunnel Project will get $292 million in partial federal funding for one of the first elements of the project: the Hudson Yards Concrete Casing, Section 3, which will as its name suggests, finish off the concrete casings from Penn Station to the edge of the Hudson River that will preserve a future right-of-way for rail tunnels beneath the Hudson. The casings need to be built now because otherwise the foundations from Hudson Yards construction will likely block the path and hamper this first phase of the project, estimated to cost $649 million. Currently, the North River Tunnel, which is over 100 years old, remains the only passenger rail tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York. In 2012 severe flooding from Superstorm Sandy damaged the tracks and structure.

