Former AIANY Executive Director Ben Prosky to take on new role as President of the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust

Columbia GSAPP announces scholarship fund honoring late architect James Stewart Polshek
Columbia GSAPP Dean Andrés Jaque has announced a scholarship fund honoring the late architect James Stewart Polshek, who served as dean of the school from 1972 to 1987. The endowed scholarship fund, which currently totals $350,000, was kicked off by a $125,000 gift from Ennead Architects, the architecture firm founded by Polshek. It will be awarded annually to a GSAPP Master of Architecture student entering their final year of study “whose studies and work demonstrate design excellence with a commitment to enduring positive social impact.”
Theaster Gates transmutes loss into an acknowledgment and celebration of Black creativity at the New Museum
In “When the Battle Is Over,” the introductory essay in the catalogue accompanying Young Lords and Their Traces, Theaster Gates explains that the genesis for the exhibition was the loss of two dear friends: curator, writer, and critic Okwui Enwezor and feminist theorist bell hooks. Gates states that with this exhibition, the New Museum temporarily becomes a site of mourning and communing but also mischief and conjuring. The show recognizes the recent loss of a roster of Black Young Lords, including polymath designer Virgil Abloh, theorist Greg Tate, painter Sam Gilliam, and ceramicist Marva Lee Pitchford-Jolly, in addition to Gates’s father, Theaster Gates Sr. It also marks the absence of other influences on Gates’s practice, such as film theorist Robert Bird, painter Agnes Martin, and artist Joseph Beuys.
The Architect’s Newspaper is turning 20
The January/February 2023 issue of The Architect’s Newspaper is out today. In addition to architecture news and reviews from across North America, the issue includes features on the theme of rurbanity and a focus section about residential construction. To dive into the issue’s contents, we begin with the Editor’s Note, which shares messages from our Editor in Chief Aaron Seward and Cofounder and CEO Diana Darling that look back on the publication’s trajectory as it celebrates its 20th year.
Biden to dedicate almost $300 million to better connect New York and New Jersey
Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced major funding for an infrastructure project that will better connect New York and New Jersey by rail. The Hudson Tunnel Project will get $292 million in partial federal funding for one of the first elements of the project: the Hudson Yards Concrete Casing, Section 3, which will as its name suggests, finish off the concrete casings from Penn Station to the edge of the Hudson River that will preserve a future right-of-way for rail tunnels beneath the Hudson. The casings need to be built now because otherwise the foundations from Hudson Yards construction will likely block the path and hamper this first phase of the project, estimated to cost $649 million. Currently, the North River Tunnel, which is over 100 years old, remains the only passenger rail tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York. In 2012 severe flooding from Superstorm Sandy damaged the tracks and structure.
AN marks the start of Black History Month with a survey of coverage from the past year
The Architect’s Newspaper celebrates the start of Black History Month with a roundup of stories published over the course of the past year that highlight the contributions Black architects, landscape architects, individuals, and groups have made and are making to designing the built environment. AN shares news across a...
