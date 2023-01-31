Read full article on original website
thecoastalstar.com
Philanthropy Notes: Boca couple donates $5 million to improve FAU athletic facilities
Florida Atlantic University athletics has received a $5 million gift from Michael and Michelle Hagerty of Boca Raton that will result in a series of improvements, renovations and upgrades. The Hagerty Family Athletics Village will be designated by signs and other means of recognition of the couple’s generosity. “We...
bocaratontribune.com
“Honor Your Doctor” 25th Anniversary Luncheon Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton to Raise Scholarship Funds for Medical and Nursing School Students
For Patients and Colleagues To Nominate Their Favorite Medical Professionals;. “Votes by Donation” Help Underwrite Education of Future Healthcare Providers. Boca Raton, FL — Serving up much celebration and accolades to recognize Boca Raton’s finest healthcare providers, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR) will be pulling out all the stops for the “Honor Your Doctor” 25th Anniversary Luncheon (HYDL). The silver anniversary event will be held the day before National Doctors Day on Wednesday, March 29 beginning at 11:15 a.m. at Boca West Country Club.
Black history: Nine Palm Beach County sites, venues with significance to Black community
Black history is intricately woven into Palm Beach County's past. Here are just some of the sites and venues with historic significance to the Black community. Black History Month: Celebrate across Palm Beach County with music, film, festivals Food Editor: From ribs to rotis, Black-owned restaurant favorites to savor ...
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
Miami New Times
Palm Beach County Chefs Top James Beard "Best Chef: South" Semifinalist List
Last week, the James Beard Foundation announced its first round of picks for its annual restaurant and bar awards, this year giving nods to a large number of South Florida names. Established in 1990, the James Beard Foundation (JBF) restaurant and chef awards are among the organization's five recognition programs,...
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Doctor gets 20 years in insurance scam
For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
thecoastalstar.com
Health & Harmony: Boca Raton doctor offers prevention advice to take to heart
Before you can give your heart to someone, you need to ensure yours stays healthy. So, with Valentine’s Day at its center, February is American Heart Month, a time set aside to improve awareness about heart health and cardiovascular disease. Heart disease and other cardiovascular issues such as stroke...
Living Room Theaters on FAU Boca Raton campus to close permanently Feb. 9
Living Room Theaters, an independent film theater on Florida Atlantic University's Boca Raton campus, will close permanently Feb. 9, the company says, citing low attendance amid COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to see: Boca Museum art festival, Eduard Angeli exhibit, 'The Science of Leaving Omaha'
Sponsored Content Enjoy a wondrous array of arts and cultural events this winter in The Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events. ...
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close four Palm Beach County stores as company faces bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close four more stores in Palm Beach County and a Harmon's store, which is the company's beauty store brand. The closures will be among 87 nationwide as the embattled home goods chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. In addition, the company said...
Weekend things to do (updated): Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Fest(!), Swank Table farm dinner, cornhole for good in Delray
My favorite memory of GroundUp Music Festival, which returns to the idyllic Miami Beach Bandshell this Friday through Sunday, is the first one, in 2017, a lineup that featured David Crosby. In an interview days before the festival, the venerated songwriter — who spoke about penning his iconic “Wooden Ships” in Fort Lauderdale in a separate Sun Sentinel interview — described a torrent of ...
Click10.com
Former NSU professor reported missing in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 69-year-old man missing from Wilton Manors since Monday, the agency announced Wednesday. The agency said Dr. James Doan was last seen in the Wilton Manors area. According to the FDLE, Dean is a...
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
Ken Griffin, a hedge fund billionaire, is known for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to improving education, economic mobility, and medical research. With a net worth of $32.3 billion, Griffin has made a significant impact on the cities he has called home throughout his career.
24th annual South Florida Garlic Fest set to rock with food, Drake White, more
Garlic: a 10-megaton force of flavor capable of taking even the most mundane dishes on a rocket ride to Flavor Town. In honor of this powerfully pungent, bulbous beauty, the 24th annual South Florida Garlic Fest is here and ready to rock your weekend with garlic-infused goodness. More festivals:Don't miss...
How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try
Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
WPBF News 25
Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
thecoastalstar.com
Boynton Beach: Riverwalk’s luxury apartment building approaches opening
Workers were putting finishing touches on the grounds of the $85.3 million Avion Riverwalk last month, laying stone walkways around newly planted palms and flowering trees. The 10-story luxury apartment building at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway is scheduled to open in late April or early May, according to a leasing agent who declined to give her name. The leasing office could be open as soon as next month, the agent said.
Simulation shows impact of sea level rise, Cat. 5 hurricane on West Palm Beach
I will say at the outset of this story to please watch the video accompanying this piece. Words don't do it justice.
