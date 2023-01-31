ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratontribune.com

“Honor Your Doctor” 25th Anniversary Luncheon Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton to Raise Scholarship Funds for Medical and Nursing School Students

For Patients and Colleagues To Nominate Their Favorite Medical Professionals;. “Votes by Donation” Help Underwrite Education of Future Healthcare Providers. Boca Raton, FL — Serving up much celebration and accolades to recognize Boca Raton’s finest healthcare providers, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR) will be pulling out all the stops for the “Honor Your Doctor” 25th Anniversary Luncheon (HYDL). The silver anniversary event will be held the day before National Doctors Day on Wednesday, March 29 beginning at 11:15 a.m. at Boca West Country Club.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Doctor gets 20 years in insurance scam

For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

3 to see: Boca Museum art festival, Eduard Angeli exhibit, 'The Science of Leaving Omaha'

Sponsored Content Enjoy a wondrous array of arts and cultural events this winter in The Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Fest(!), Swank Table farm dinner, cornhole for good in Delray

My favorite memory of GroundUp Music Festival, which returns to the idyllic Miami Beach Bandshell this Friday through Sunday, is the first one, in 2017, a lineup that featured David Crosby. In an interview days before the festival, the venerated songwriter — who spoke about penning his iconic “Wooden Ships” in Fort Lauderdale in a separate Sun Sentinel interview — described a torrent of ...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Former NSU professor reported missing in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 69-year-old man missing from Wilton Manors since Monday, the agency announced Wednesday. The agency said Dr. James Doan was last seen in the Wilton Manors area. According to the FDLE, Dean is a...
WILTON MANORS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try

Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boynton Beach: Riverwalk’s luxury apartment building approaches opening

Workers were putting finishing touches on the grounds of the $85.3 million Avion Riverwalk last month, laying stone walkways around newly planted palms and flowering trees. The 10-story luxury apartment building at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway is scheduled to open in late April or early May, according to a leasing agent who declined to give her name. The leasing office could be open as soon as next month, the agent said.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy