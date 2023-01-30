Read full article on original website
Cali Open: Ormaechea moves into quarter-finals
Argentinian Paula Ormaechea reached the quarter-finals of the Cali Open by winning against Spaniard Aliona Bolsova, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (4), 6-3 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Wednesday evening. Ormaechea, ranked No 206, will face the winner of the match between American Elvina Kalieva and Italian Nuria...
Cali Open: Strakhova seals quarter-final berth
Ukrainian Valeriya Strakhova beat Brazilian qualifier Carolina M. Alves 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Cali Open at the Club Campestre de Cali on Thursday evening. Strakhova, ranked No 389, will play Brazilian Laura Pigossi, the second seed, next. The Ukrainian won against Colombian wildcard Maria...
Cali Open: Arango moves into semi-finals
Colombian wildcard Emiliana Arango reached the last four of the Cali Open by defeating Italian qualifier Martina Colmegna 6-1, 7-5 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Friday night. Arango, ranked No 350, will play Argentinian Nadia Podoroska next. Ahead of her victory, the 22-year-old Colombian won against Canadian Carol...
Cali Open: Kalieva reaches quarter-finals
American Elvina Kalieva won against Italian Nuria Brancaccio 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Cali Open at the Club Campestre de Cali on Wednesday evening. Kalieva, ranked No 251, will play Argentinian Paula Ormaechea next. The 19-year-old American edged out No 6 seed Hailey Baptiste (5-7,...
Cali Open: Colmegna makes last eight
Italian qualifier Martina Colmegna advanced to the quarter-finals of the Cali Open by beating Colombian wildcard Yuliana Lizarazo 7-5, 6-4 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Thursday night. Colmegna, ranked No 401, will face Colombian wildcard Emiliana Arango next. The Italian won against Argentinian Maria Lourdes Carle, the No...
Cali Open: Contreras Gomez advances to quarter-finals
Mexican Fernanda Contreras Gomez, the No 8 seed, won against Chinese Xiaodi You 6-2, 6-0 to reach the last eight of the Cali Open at the Club Campestre de Cali on Wednesday evening. Contreras Gomez, ranked No 183, will play the winner of the match between Argentinian Nadia Podoroska and...
Cali Open: Pigossi makes last 8
Brazilian Laura Pigossi, the second seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Cali Open by defeating Cypriot Raluka Serban 6-2, 6-3 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Thursday night. Pigossi, ranked No 110, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian qualifier Carolina M. Alves and Ukrainian Valeriya...
Lyon Open: Kovinic advances to last eight
Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the No 7 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open by beating Hungarian Anna Bondar 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Thursday afternoon. Kovinic, ranked No 67, will play American Alycia Parks next. The Montenegrin won against Swiss Viktorija...
American Parks ousts Kovinic in Lyon to reach first WTA 250 semi-final
American Alycia Parks beat Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the No 7 seed, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the last 4 of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Friday afternoon. Parks, ranked No 79, will play the winner of the match between Russian Anastasia Potapova, the...
Lyon Open: Osorio through to last 8
Colombian Camila Osorio won against German Jule Niemeier 7-6 (5), 7-5 to move into the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Wednesday evening. Osorio, ranked No 73, will face the winner of the match between Czech qualifier Linda Noskova and Egyptian Mayar...
Lyon Open: Italy’s Paolini sets up quarter-final against top seed Garcia
Italian Jasmine Paolini reached the quarter-finalsof the Lyon Open by defeating Russian qualifier Erika Andreeva 6-2, 6-3 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Thursday evening. Paolini, ranked No 66, will face Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, next. Back at it 👐. 🇮🇹 Jasmine Paolini reaches the...
Lyon Open: Zanevska crushes second seed Zhang to reach quarter-finals
Belgian Maryna Zanevska advanced to the last eight of the Lyon Open by winning against Chinese Shuai Zhang, the second seed, 6-2, 6-0 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Thursday evening. Zanevska, ranked No 93, will face Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 5 seed, next. Thunderous ⚡
