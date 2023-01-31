Read full article on original website
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
bolivarbullet.com
CCMS New Administrators
Johnson and Sparks join Cleveland Central Middle School in 2023. Cleveland Central Middle School started the 2023 school year with new administrators. Veteran educators, Dr. Authur Johnson and Cathy Coleman Sparks are serving as the new principal and assistant principal. Cleveland Central School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Lisa Bramuchi is excited about the new leaders and the experience they bring to the nearly 500 student school.
deltadailynews.com
Fallen Officer Myiesha Stewart Honored by O’Bannon High School
A delta high school remembers an officer who was killed In the line of duty. O’Bannon High School retired the number 10. It is the basketball jersey of fallen Investigator Myiesha Stewart of the Greenville Police Department. Stewart lost her life in October of last year.
deltanews.tv
Help for Greenwood-Leflore Hospital
Mississippi House Speaker Phillip Gunn has agreed to help the financially troubled Greenwood-Leflore Hospital. More details are in the story.
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
actionnews5.com
1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday. A two-vehicle crash happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 North near Lula, according to CCFD. A fire crew worked quickly to remove a person that was trapped inside the...
