Rosedale, MS

bolivarbullet.com

CCMS New Administrators

Johnson and Sparks join Cleveland Central Middle School in 2023. Cleveland Central Middle School started the 2023 school year with new administrators. Veteran educators, Dr. Authur Johnson and Cathy Coleman Sparks are serving as the new principal and assistant principal. Cleveland Central School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Lisa Bramuchi is excited about the new leaders and the experience they bring to the nearly 500 student school.
CLEVELAND, MS
deltadailynews.com

Fallen Officer Myiesha Stewart Honored by O’Bannon High School

A delta high school remembers an officer who was killed In the line of duty. O’Bannon High School retired the number 10. It is the basketball jersey of fallen Investigator Myiesha Stewart of the Greenville Police Department. Stewart lost her life in October of last year.
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.

COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday. A two-vehicle crash happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 North near Lula, according to CCFD. A fire crew worked quickly to remove a person that was trapped inside the...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS

