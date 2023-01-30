Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
American Parks ousts Kovinic in Lyon to reach first WTA 250 semi-final
American Alycia Parks beat Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the No 7 seed, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the last 4 of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Friday afternoon. Parks, ranked No 79, will play the winner of the match between Russian Anastasia Potapova, the...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Noskova makes last eight
Czech qualifier Linda Noskova won against Egyptian Mayar Sherif, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last eight of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Wednesday evening. Noskova, ranked No 56, will face Colombian Camila Osorio next. Ahead of her victory,...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Parks reaches last 8
American Alycia Parks won against Croat Petra Martic, the No 4 seed, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to move into the last eight of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Wednesday. Parks, ranked No 79, will face the winner of the match between Montenegrin Danka...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Belgian Zanevska earns clash with Parks in semi-finals
Belgian Maryna Zanevska moved into the last four of the Lyon Open by defeating Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 5 seed, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Friday afternoon. Zanevska, ranked No 93, will play American Alycia Parks next. The Belgian won against Hungarian...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Italy’s Paolini sets up quarter-final against top seed Garcia
Italian Jasmine Paolini reached the quarter-finalsof the Lyon Open by defeating Russian qualifier Erika Andreeva 6-2, 6-3 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Thursday evening. Paolini, ranked No 66, will face Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, next. Back at it 👐. 🇮🇹 Jasmine Paolini reaches the...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Zanevska crushes second seed Zhang to reach quarter-finals
Belgian Maryna Zanevska advanced to the last eight of the Lyon Open by winning against Chinese Shuai Zhang, the second seed, 6-2, 6-0 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Thursday evening. Zanevska, ranked No 93, will face Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 5 seed, next. Thunderous ⚡
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Kalieva reaches quarter-finals
American Elvina Kalieva won against Italian Nuria Brancaccio 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Cali Open at the Club Campestre de Cali on Wednesday evening. Kalieva, ranked No 251, will play Argentinian Paula Ormaechea next. The 19-year-old American edged out No 6 seed Hailey Baptiste (5-7,...
tennismajors.com
Thailand Open: Andreescu survives late wobble to reach semi-finals
Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the top seed, survived a late wobble before reaching the semi-finals of the Thailand Open by defeating Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, the No 5 seed, 6-0, 7-6 (3) at the True Arena Hua Hin on Friday afternoon. The former US Open champion led 6-0, 5-1 and was broken...
tennismajors.com
Davis Cup Friday Wrap: Zverev beats Wawrinka; Evans upset in Bogota, Serbia and U.S. take 2-0 lead
In perhaps the most eagerly anticipated match of Davis Cup action this weekend, former world No 1 Alexander Zverev, coming off a seven-month injury lay-off, defeated three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in straight sets in their Davis Cup Qualifier in Trier. Zverev won 6-4 6-1 to score only his...
tennismajors.com
Thailand Open: Zhu sets up all-Chinese semi-final clash with Wang
Chinese Lin Zhu won against Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-2 to reach the last four of the Thailand Open at the True Arena Hua Hin on Friday. Zhu, ranked No 54, will face Chinese Xinyu Wang, the No 7 seed, next. Heating up in Hua Hin ♨️. 🇨🇳 Lin...
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Ormaechea moves into quarter-finals
Argentinian Paula Ormaechea reached the quarter-finals of the Cali Open by winning against Spaniard Aliona Bolsova, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (4), 6-3 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Wednesday evening. Ormaechea, ranked No 206, will face the winner of the match between American Elvina Kalieva and Italian Nuria...
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Arango moves into semi-finals
Colombian wildcard Emiliana Arango reached the last four of the Cali Open by defeating Italian qualifier Martina Colmegna 6-1, 7-5 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Friday night. Arango, ranked No 350, will play Argentinian Nadia Podoroska next. Ahead of her victory, the 22-year-old Colombian won against Canadian Carol...
tennismajors.com
Thailand Open: Tsurenko advances to last eight
Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko moved into the last 8 of the Thailand Open by edging out Russian Anna Kalinskaya, the No 4 seed, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 at the True Arena Hua Hin on Wednesday afternoon. Tsurenko, ranked No 136, will face the winner of the match between Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska...
tennismajors.com
Thailand Open: Kostyuk makes quarter-finals
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, the No 5 seed, advanced to the last eight of the Thailand Open by defeating Japanese Nao Hibino 6-3, 7-6 (7) at the True Arena Hua Hin on Thursday night. Kostyuk, ranked No 60, will face the winner of the match between Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the top...
Comments / 0