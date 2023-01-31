Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
ASUS Router Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
The most common complaint I’ve seen from ASUS router owners is that they can’t access the router dashboard on the browser using router.asus.com. In some cases, directly using the router’s IP address doesn’t work either. The other category of problems is regarding network connectivity. The internet...
technewstoday.com
HDMI to DisplayPort Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
HDMI to DisplayPort (DP) adapter is used to connect HDMI-supported computers to DisplayPort-supported Monitors. This form of connection can be used for setting up multiple display setups. However, this is not a conventional and popular way of connection. Unlike DisplayPort to HDMI connection, you need an active conversion adapter to...
technewstoday.com
Dell Audio Not Working – Here Are 6 Ways to Fix It
If your Dell laptop is not playing audio on its built-in speaker or external devices, it usually indicates issues with your audio configuration. However, hardware damage or driver issues are also other potential causes. Whenever you encounter this issue, first, restart your computer and see if the audio starts working....
technewstoday.com
Amber or Orange Light Blinking on Dell Laptop? 16 Ways to Fix It
An amber or orange light on a Dell laptop usually indicates power/battery issues. While constant orange specifies a low charge, alternatively flashing amber and white means you have attached an unsupported AC adapter/battery. To solve this, simply plug in a Dell-supported charger, and ensure the laptop is receiving enough power....
technewstoday.com
How to Install or Setup ASUS Router
ASUS routers are known to provide way more functionalities compared to their competitors. This is especially true with the higher-end models, or if you’re using Asuswrt-Merlin. The Quick Internet Setup (QIS) utility automates the installation process for the most part and makes the initial setup very easy. But adjusting...
technewstoday.com
How to Make Cursor Bigger
As handy as the cursor is for navigating your system’s user interface, it can sometimes get lost due to its small size. This is especially true for people who find it difficult to clearly see things on their screen. Furthermore, trying to find the little cursor on your display...
technewstoday.com
How to Enable Secure Boot on MSI Motherboard
Secure Boot is a safety feature that allows the system to only boot using recognized software that has a digital signature. It ensures that the system does not use unsigned software during boot, preventing malware from hooking into the boot loader. You need to enable Secure Boot to run several...
