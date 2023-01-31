Read full article on original website
Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rescued a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.
Earlier today, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas was involved in a USFWS-approved rescue of a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX. The eaglet, nicknamed “Boots” by the property owner of the nesting site, was rescued after nest cam footage showed him to be struggling to sit up and move around in the nest, impairing his chances for survival. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ THE REST>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/houston-spcas-wildlife-center-of-texas-rescued-a-nestling-bald-eagle-from-a-nest-in-webster-tx.
Family's home burns and dog dies in fire, Deer Park officials say
Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished at about midnight and that two dogs and one cat were saved, but unfortunately, one other dog did not make it. No one else was hurt.
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
Pasadena homeowners plan to rebuild -- not move -- in wake of tornado damage
PASADENA, Texas — One family has no plans to fly the coop after last Tuesday’s tornado caused significant damage to their home. "This is the first day that they’re going to rip out my house,” homeowner Maria Palma said. Palma said she plans to rebuild the...
Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
Thieves burglarizing vehicles by the dozen in Houston apartment parking areas
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a new crime trend in Houston involving car break-ins. So far this week, HPD has responded to four apartment complexes where thieves smashed windows to dozens of cars. "In the last week, we’ve had about four [apartments] that I know of for sure, where...
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at La Marque home
Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balc.
Man mauled to death by dogs while protecting his dog in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was killed by his neighbor's dogs Wednesday in the Acres Homes area, according to Houston police. Authorities said it happened at a home along Sheraton Oaks Drive, which is near the intersection of Antoine Drive and West Little York Road. Police said it happened just...
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
Woman pinned inside Alvin clothing store fitting room when driver crashes into building
The driver said she experienced brake failure, but investigators could not find evidence supporting her claim, officials said. The case will be handed to a grand jury.
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
#ICYMI: 4 shot at Texas City apartment, dogs maul man to death in Acres Homes, Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Four people were shot at the Savan Villas apartments in Texas City, off the Lowry Expressway, on Wednesday. Two children were there at the time, but we’re told they were unharmed. One...
Looters steal from Pasadena resident's home, destroyed in last week's EF3 tornado
A woman, who ABC13 helped reunite with her dog, Coco, told Eyewitness News it feels like every time she moves one step forward, something pushes her two steps back.
'They destroyed it' | Woman calls for city of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston family is demanding answers after their home was damaged in a SWAT raid last month. On Wednesday, the family and their attorneys asked for the city of Galveston to pay for the damages and publicly apologize for the raid. They want those things done by Friday.
Pasadena residents still picking up the pieces after tornado devastated neighborhood
PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena woman has been living in her home with no roof, no water, and no power after the tornadoes ripped through her neighborhood. WHAT HAPPENED? NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado preliminarily rated as EF3. Irene Vega is determined to stay at her Pasadena home on Tamar...
February is starting out rather cold in Houston. What about the rest of the month?
February is coming in with a chill, as highs today may only top out in the low 40s. And conditions will be cold for the rest of the week, with a light freeze possible for inland areas on Friday night. But what does the rest of the month look like after that? We should see a return to warmer temperatures next week. And then, the second half of the month looks slightly warmer than normal. After this week it would not surprise me if the Houston region is done with freezing weather for the 2022-2023 winter. Of course that is not an official prediction yet, just a guess.
Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Rochelle Robertson, 21, of Fresno, Texas, as the woman killed when the KIA Forte she was driving became wedged beneath an 18-wheeler on I-35. The deadly chain-reaction collision happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on IH-35 North near mile marker 359.
Houston woman rescued as a baby from NW Houston school more than 40 years ago shares her story
On Feb. 14, 1982, a newborn girl was found outside of M.C. Williams Middle School in northwest Houston. Now, more than 40 years later, we helped her connect with the pair who found her.
Customizable ice cream sandwich shop The Baked Bear now open in Webster area
The Baked Bear opened a new location in the Webster area Jan. 21 and specializes in offering customizable ice cream sandwiches. (Courtesy The Baked Bear) The Baked Bear opened a new location at 18205 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, on Jan. 21, according to Baked Bear employee Jackie. The ice cream...
Bond set at more than $1M for teen accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in trunk of car
HOUSTON — On Thursday, a judge set bond at more than $1 million for an Humble teen accused of killing his mom and putting her body in the trunk of a car. Tyler Roenz was arrested in Nebraska back in October after a chase and crash. He was then extradited back to Harris County in the strangulation and beating death of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, his mother. Her body was found in the trunk of the car he was driving when he wrecked.
