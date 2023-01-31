ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Area Entertainer

Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rescued a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.

Earlier today, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas was involved in a USFWS-approved rescue of a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX. The eaglet, nicknamed “Boots” by the property owner of the nesting site, was rescued after nest cam footage showed him to be struggling to sit up and move around in the nest, impairing his chances for survival. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ THE REST>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/houston-spcas-wildlife-center-of-texas-rescued-a-nestling-bald-eagle-from-a-nest-in-webster-tx.
WEBSTER, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX
B93

Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?

Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen

HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

February is starting out rather cold in Houston. What about the rest of the month?

February is coming in with a chill, as highs today may only top out in the low 40s. And conditions will be cold for the rest of the week, with a light freeze possible for inland areas on Friday night. But what does the rest of the month look like after that? We should see a return to warmer temperatures next week. And then, the second half of the month looks slightly warmer than normal. After this week it would not surprise me if the Houston region is done with freezing weather for the 2022-2023 winter. Of course that is not an official prediction yet, just a guess.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Rochelle Robertson, 21, of Fresno, Texas, as the woman killed when the KIA Forte she was driving became wedged beneath an 18-wheeler on I-35. The deadly chain-reaction collision happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on IH-35 North near mile marker 359.
FRESNO, TX
KHOU

Bond set at more than $1M for teen accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in trunk of car

HOUSTON — On Thursday, a judge set bond at more than $1 million for an Humble teen accused of killing his mom and putting her body in the trunk of a car. Tyler Roenz was arrested in Nebraska back in October after a chase and crash. He was then extradited back to Harris County in the strangulation and beating death of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, his mother. Her body was found in the trunk of the car he was driving when he wrecked.
HUMBLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy