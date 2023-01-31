UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The fourth-ranked Penn State men's volleyball team continues its challenging non-conference schedule this weekend as it hosts No. 10 USC and No. 2 UCLA for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. No. 13 Ohio State will also play the Trojans and Bruins at the event. BIG TEN/PAC-13...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO