ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Gymnastics Set for Road Tilt at No. 13 Michigan State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's gymnastics team (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will travel to East Lansing, Michigan this weekend for a meet against No. 13 Michigan State (3-1, 2-0 Big Ten) in Jenison Field House on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Penn State will compete in...
EAST LANSING, MI
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Lacrosse Hosts Lafayette in Season Opener Saturday at Holuba

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Penn State men's lacrosse opens it 2023 campaign on Saturday afternoon by hosing Lafayette. First faceoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Holuba Hall. Saturday, February 4 | 1 p.m. Watch- B1G+. Game Notes- Penn State (PDF) SERIES HISTORY. Penn State leads the series 2-0 as they...
EASTON, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 9 Men's Hockey Travels to No. 7 Ohio State for B1G Series

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 9th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions look to rebound and get back to their winning ways this weekend with a trip to No. 7 Ohio State for a Big Ten Conference series in Columbus on Friday and Saturday evening. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Friday, February 3...
COLUMBUS, OH
GoPSUsports.com

No. 4 Men's Volleyball Set for Two Top-10 Opponents at Rec Hall

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The fourth-ranked Penn State men's volleyball team continues its challenging non-conference schedule this weekend as it hosts No. 10 USC and No. 2 UCLA for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. No. 13 Ohio State will also play the Trojans and Bruins at the event. BIG TEN/PAC-13...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 10 Women's Ice Hockey Travels to Syracuse for CHA Series

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The 10th-ranked Penn State women's ice hockey team hits the road on Friday to begin a two-game series at Syracuse to begin its final four-game road stretch to wrap up the regular season. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Friday, February 3 | Saturday, February 4. Place: Tennity...
SYRACUSE, NY
GoPSUsports.com

Men’s Basketball Falls at #1 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Penn State men's basketball team fell victim to a hot-shooting Boilermaker squad in an 80-60 road loss at #1 Purdue Wednesday night inside Mackey Arena. Seth Lundy led the Nittany Lions with 18 points and six rebounds. Jalen Pickett contributed 12 points, seven assists...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
GoPSUsports.com

Desmeules Garners Big Ten Indoor Track Athlete of the Week Honors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Track & Field's Olivier Desmeules was recognized as the men's recipient of the Big Ten's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week honor, as announced by the conference on Feb. 1. Desmeules, a sophomore majoring in economics, ran a 1:48.47 in the 800m on...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

NOTES: Penn State Visits Ohio State and Indiana in B1G Road Weekend

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State (11-0, 4-0 B1G) hits the road for two Big Ten dual meets this weekend. The Nittany Lions visit Ohio State (11-1, 5-0 B1G) on Friday, Feb. 3, for a B1G Network national telecast at 7 p.m. Two days later, the Nittany Lions visit Indiana (7-2, 3-2 B1G) for a 2 p.m. dual on Sunday, Feb. 5. All rankings listed are InterMat/Intermat TPI (team tournament power index).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Football Adds Chimdy Onoh to 2023 Signing Class

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. - Penn State football announced the addition of offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh to the 2023 signing class on Wednesday. Penn State has welcomed 23 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to join the football program. Eleven of the signees have already enrolled – Mega Barnwell, Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh, Lamont Payne Jr., Ta'Mere Robinson, Tony Rojas, Joey Schlaffer, Jaxon Smolik, Zion Tracy, Elliot Washington II and J'ven Williams.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy