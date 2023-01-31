The University of California Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program is seeking an energetic person to coordinate, develop, and deliver educational programs in pesticide safety for users of pesticides in California. In this position, you would provide objective information about pesticide safety and promote sound decision making to reduce pesticide risks to human health and the environment in the context of integrated pest management. You would also serve as the Pesticide Safety Education Coordinator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency/U.S. Department of Agriculture (EPA/USDA) pesticide safety program, interacting with federal, state, and county personnel to ensure safe, legal, and effective pesticide use. You would assist California pesticide users (licensed professional applicators of restricted use and general use pesticide products, private applicators [growers)]) with their educational needs related to pesticide licensing and recertification. In addition, you would develop train-the-trainer programs for individuals who must train field workers and pesticide handlers, and support UC IPM Urban and Community Outreach programs delivered to people across California. To help you in these endeavors, award-winning Cooperative Extension Specialists and Advisors across the state and affiliated faculty from UC campuses will be available to you. You will also have dedicated staff to support course delivery and the writing of study guides and grants.

DAVIS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO