Strategies to “Liven Up” Financial Education Classes
Extension educators are always looking for ways to increase participation and engagement in their financial education classes. Here are a dozen interactive teaching methods to consider:. For additional content related to working with clients on personal financial issues, visit the OneOp Personal Finance Team. Free CEUs are available for AFCs...
Sorghum: The Unlikely Food Source for Pollinators
Researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and Oklahoma State University (OSU) Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources found that sorghum, commonly called milo, served as a pollen food source for bees, hoverflies, and earwigs. Sorghum is primarily grown in the Central Plains and Southeast United States.
REQUEST FOR APPLICATIONS: EXCITE Implementation Phase
ELIGIBILITY: Competitive phase available to ALL Land-grant universities (1862, 1890, 1994) by completing an online application. Participation in the Design Phase is not a requirement to apply for the Implementation Phase. AWARD AMOUNT: $100,000. TIMELINE:. Application Open: February 2023. Application Deadline: March 15, 2023, 11:59PM PT. Award Notification: May 2023.
Job Opening: Pesticide Safety Education Coordinator, UC Statewide IPM Program (Davis, CA)
The University of California Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program is seeking an energetic person to coordinate, develop, and deliver educational programs in pesticide safety for users of pesticides in California. In this position, you would provide objective information about pesticide safety and promote sound decision making to reduce pesticide risks to human health and the environment in the context of integrated pest management. You would also serve as the Pesticide Safety Education Coordinator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency/U.S. Department of Agriculture (EPA/USDA) pesticide safety program, interacting with federal, state, and county personnel to ensure safe, legal, and effective pesticide use. You would assist California pesticide users (licensed professional applicators of restricted use and general use pesticide products, private applicators [growers)]) with their educational needs related to pesticide licensing and recertification. In addition, you would develop train-the-trainer programs for individuals who must train field workers and pesticide handlers, and support UC IPM Urban and Community Outreach programs delivered to people across California. To help you in these endeavors, award-winning Cooperative Extension Specialists and Advisors across the state and affiliated faculty from UC campuses will be available to you. You will also have dedicated staff to support course delivery and the writing of study guides and grants.
