Moore County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

27-Year-Old Woman Arrested In Case Of Baby Found Dead Near Railroad Tracks

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. – The Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case of the dead baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham. Sheriff Mark Gulledge said on Thursday that his investigators arrested 27-year-old Kimberly Dawn Harris of Rockingham. She has been charged with murder and felony conceal/fail to report a death. Harris is in jail without bond.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Man gets 10 years in prison for 2020 drive-by shooting in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was sentenced to a decade in prison for possessing a firearm after opening fire during a drive-by shooting toward a group of individuals in Dunn in 2020. According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2020, Dunn police officers were patrolling downtown businesses when...
DUNN, NC
cbs17

Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WRAL

Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals

In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder. In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
RALEIGH, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Reward Offered In Case Of Newborn Baby Found Dead Along Railroad Tracks

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC — A cash reward is being offered for information in the death of a newborn baby located near railroad tracks last week in East Rockingham. The baby boy was found around 2pm Thursday near South Street and 9th Avenue. A vigil is planned for Friday at 5pm across from E.R. Corner Store on Mill Street in Rockingham.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Children injured, one seriously when Lee County school bus crashes

SANFORD, N.C. — The driver of a school bus carrying students to a Lee County charter school was charged with failure to maintain lane control on Thursday morning. Four children were injured, one seriously when the bus overturned in a ditch on Lemon Springs Road near St. Andrews Church Road in Sanford. There were 13 students on the bus, en route to MINA charter school, at the time of the crash around 7:30 a.m.
LEE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Man found dead inside vehicle in Robeson County

Deputies in Roberson County found a dead man inside a car Wednesday. According to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, the man was found in his car near the Hornets Road and Meadow Road area of Lumberton. The Lumberton Police Department also responded to the crime scene. The man was identified as Timothy...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC

