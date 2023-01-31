SANFORD, N.C. — The driver of a school bus carrying students to a Lee County charter school was charged with failure to maintain lane control on Thursday morning. Four children were injured, one seriously when the bus overturned in a ditch on Lemon Springs Road near St. Andrews Church Road in Sanford. There were 13 students on the bus, en route to MINA charter school, at the time of the crash around 7:30 a.m.

LEE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO