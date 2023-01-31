Read full article on original website
27-Year-Old Woman Arrested In Case Of Baby Found Dead Near Railroad Tracks
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. – The Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case of the dead baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham. Sheriff Mark Gulledge said on Thursday that his investigators arrested 27-year-old Kimberly Dawn Harris of Rockingham. She has been charged with murder and felony conceal/fail to report a death. Harris is in jail without bond.
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
Deputies said the search continued the next day when detectives found a 55-gallon barrel in a wooded area that contained concrete and what were believed to be human remains.
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
Woman charged with murder after newborn found dead near North Carolina railroad tracks
Deputies say the case remains active until other leads are followed up to ensure nobody else was involved.
Guilford County Sheriff's office: man fired gun after deputies entered house
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a man fired shots at deputies during a standoff after deputies forced their way into a house. Deputies tried to serve a search warrant at a home on Beatle Drive at 1:45 p.m. Thursday but someone in the house would not let them inside.
Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
Former Guilford County deputy bailiff charged with assaulting female while on duty, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Guilford County deputy bailiff has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a female, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, former Deputy James John Winiarski was arrested and served with the warrants. The charges are the result of an investigation […]
Man gets 10 years in prison for 2020 drive-by shooting in Dunn
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was sentenced to a decade in prison for possessing a firearm after opening fire during a drive-by shooting toward a group of individuals in Dunn in 2020. According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2020, Dunn police officers were patrolling downtown businesses when...
Raleigh police receive four reports of human trafficking in January as survey shows survivors continue facing barriers
Police received a call Saturday to the Extended Stay on Wake Forest Road. Christopher Pierce, 36, was charged with simple assault, human trafficking and involuntary servitude and drug paraphernalia, according to records WRAL News received through a public information request. That call came about 24 hours after a similar call...
Moore Co. woman in critical condition, man dead in domestic shooting
One woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Moore County.
Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals
In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder. In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
Three murders not forgotten six years later
LUMBERTON — “We still hope to come to a conclusion on those,” said the Lumberton Police Department on the ongoing investigat
Robeson County homicide investigators on scene of man found dead in car in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead in a car Wednesday in the area of H
Reward Offered In Case Of Newborn Baby Found Dead Along Railroad Tracks
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC — A cash reward is being offered for information in the death of a newborn baby located near railroad tracks last week in East Rockingham. The baby boy was found around 2pm Thursday near South Street and 9th Avenue. A vigil is planned for Friday at 5pm across from E.R. Corner Store on Mill Street in Rockingham.
Children injured, one seriously when Lee County school bus crashes
SANFORD, N.C. — The driver of a school bus carrying students to a Lee County charter school was charged with failure to maintain lane control on Thursday morning. Four children were injured, one seriously when the bus overturned in a ditch on Lemon Springs Road near St. Andrews Church Road in Sanford. There were 13 students on the bus, en route to MINA charter school, at the time of the crash around 7:30 a.m.
Sheriff: Man found dead inside vehicle in Robeson County
Deputies in Roberson County found a dead man inside a car Wednesday. According to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, the man was found in his car near the Hornets Road and Meadow Road area of Lumberton. The Lumberton Police Department also responded to the crime scene. The man was identified as Timothy...
Woman airlifted with gunshot wound, gunman turns weapon on self, Moore County sheriff says
PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside of Pinebluff. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home after 4 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they reported finding a female victim with a gunshot...
62-year-old Marlboro County man beaten inside his home; family wants answers
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family is upset and wants answers relating to the beating of a 62-year-old inside his home in the McColl community of Marlboro County. Leonard Anderson was badly beaten this past Saturday following a card game at his home on McDowell Street, according to an incident report.
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
