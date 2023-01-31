Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
hendersonville.com
The True Impact of Western North Carolina’s Maternal Desert on Rural Women
This story is a collaboration between Carolina Public Press and The Daily Yonder. The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary and analysis about and for rural America. Written by Shelby Harris and Sarah Melotte. As her husband drove through Western North Carolina’s winding mountain roads in December 2018, Katlyn Moss repeated...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire
Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
WCNC
Another 'Big Tobacco', or a health-focused aid? NC medical weed bill has largely bipartisan support
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The push to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina is underway, again. Senate Bill 3, known as the Compassionate Care Act, gained support from both Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of the statehouse last year. It's back again to be discussed. This position on medical...
whqr.org
NC requires pollution controls but lets wood pellet plant expand
State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
ncconstructionnews.com
Boom Supersonic begins construction on superfactory
Boom Supersonic, the company building the world’s fastest airliner, kicked off construction of its Overture Superfactory in Greensboro this week. The manufacturing site is located on a 62-acre campus at the Piedmont Triad International Airport and will house the final assembly line, as well as test facility, and customer delivery center for Boom’s flagship supersonic airliner, Overture.
Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
The Daily South
5 Stunning Train Rides To Take In North Carolina
All aboard! The magic of train travel is back in vogue, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something that feels inherently Southern about taking a train. Maybe it’s the old-fashioned dining cars, where you can savor a sweet tea. Maybe it’s the vintage appeal. Maybe it’s the gorgeous countryside and rural farmland railways always seem to cut through. Or maybe it’s the fact that trains give us the gift of time, prompting to us slow down and become a passenger of the world. Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to punch our train ticket and get rolling. In North Carolina, there are plenty of ways to savor all the nostalgic joys of train travel. From are scenic day rides cutting through the Great Smoky Mountains to 30-minute cruises where you can learn the history behind the state’s railways, here are five incredible train rides in the Tar Heel State. It's time start planning your weekend railway excursion!
hendersonville.com
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
Rockingham Speedway first stop on NC Moonshine and Motorsports cultural trail
ROCKINGHAM — The first stop on the Moonshine and Motorsports Trail, an amalgamation of traveling exhibits, itineraries and educational e
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger
Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
wpde.com
Search for missing duck hunter enter day 6, continues into North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The search for 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle has entered day six and will move into North Carolina, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources. Public Information Officer Greg Lucas said, "all hands are on deck." Lucas added air assets will...
publicradioeast.org
Natural gas rates for customers coming down in North Carolina
Piedmont Natural Gas is cutting rates in North and South Carolina thanks to the falling cost of natural gas. The company, owned by Duke Energy, says the average customer will save about $14 a month in North Carolina and $10 a month in South Carolina. Savings will be higher during...
Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers
(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
NC lawmakers aim to eliminate Jim Crow-era policy
But on Thursday, lawmakers filed a bill in the North Carolina House to remove the section.
After a mild, wet January, what weather can North Carolina expect in February?
(WGHP) – The first month of 2023 ended up being our warmest January in the Piedmont Triad since 2006. Not only was it relatively mild, but January was also soggy with 15 days of a trace or more rainfall recorded at PTI airport. It’s also notable that for the first time since Winter 2019-2020, the […]
WECT
What end of COVID-19 federal emergency declaration could mean for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Joe Biden announced this week his administration will end the COVID-19 public health emergency statuses in place since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. This means many uninsured Americans could eventually lose access to free COVID-19 vaccines and at-home tests. Biden says the...
