North Carolina State

Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
The True Impact of Western North Carolina’s Maternal Desert on Rural Women

This story is a collaboration between Carolina Public Press and The Daily Yonder. The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary and analysis about and for rural America. Written by Shelby Harris and Sarah Melotte. As her husband drove through Western North Carolina’s winding mountain roads in December 2018, Katlyn Moss repeated...
North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire

Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
NC requires pollution controls but lets wood pellet plant expand

State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
Boom Supersonic begins construction on superfactory

Boom Supersonic, the company building the world’s fastest airliner, kicked off construction of its Overture Superfactory in Greensboro this week. The manufacturing site is located on a 62-acre campus at the Piedmont Triad International Airport and will house the final assembly line, as well as test facility, and customer delivery center for Boom’s flagship supersonic airliner, Overture.
Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
5 Stunning Train Rides To Take In North Carolina

All aboard! The magic of train travel is back in vogue, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something that feels inherently Southern about taking a train. Maybe it’s the old-fashioned dining cars, where you can savor a sweet tea. Maybe it’s the vintage appeal. Maybe it’s the gorgeous countryside and rural farmland railways always seem to cut through. Or maybe it’s the fact that trains give us the gift of time, prompting to us slow down and become a passenger of the world. Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to punch our train ticket and get rolling. In North Carolina, there are plenty of ways to savor all the nostalgic joys of train travel. From are scenic day rides cutting through the Great Smoky Mountains to 30-minute cruises where you can learn the history behind the state’s railways, here are five incredible train rides in the Tar Heel State. It's time start planning your weekend railway excursion!
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger

Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers

(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
