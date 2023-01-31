Read full article on original website
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
Feature film ‘Condor’s Nest’ shot in North Carolina
(WGHP) — So many kids dream of growing up to make feature films. It’s a great life, but unless you’re one of the few people part of the big studios, it’s not quite what you may think. “Man, it’s hard work,” said Phil Blattenberger, a UNC-Greensboro graduate who wrote and directed the new feature film “Condor’s […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Our Most Honorable Mentions of 2022
The 10 honorable mentions in our Made in NC Awards impressed our judges — and us! — with their incredible creativity, craftsmanship, and stories showcasing the best that North Carolina has to offer.
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
country1037fm.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Bright Black
Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
coastalreview.org
Sea level rise in NC focus of next lunch program
Dr. Paul Liu of North Carolina State University will give a virtual talk on seal level rise and the effects on rural northeastern North Carolina during the Feb. 8 “History for Lunch” at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City. The program that will begin at noon...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Farm to Feet
Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. As Gus Davis hiked with his family along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in Pisgah National Forest, he...
hendersonville.com
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
North Carolina Nazi wanted to be ‘American fuhrer’
Queen City News anchor Brien Blakely talks with North Carolina historians about the impact of one Asheville man as he worked to spread hate and fascism throughout the country.
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
hendersonville.com
The True Impact of Western North Carolina’s Maternal Desert on Rural Women
This story is a collaboration between Carolina Public Press and The Daily Yonder. The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary and analysis about and for rural America. Written by Shelby Harris and Sarah Melotte. As her husband drove through Western North Carolina’s winding mountain roads in December 2018, Katlyn Moss repeated...
WCNC
Another 'Big Tobacco', or a health-focused aid? NC medical weed bill has largely bipartisan support
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The push to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina is underway, again. Senate Bill 3, known as the Compassionate Care Act, gained support from both Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of the statehouse last year. It's back again to be discussed. This position on medical...
qcnews.com
North Carolina Nazi
Adolf Hitler influenced North Carolina resident William Dudley Pelley and his Silvershirts. North Carolina historians talk about Pelley's brand of fascism, based in Asheville, as it worked to influence many Americans. North Carolina Nazi. Adolf Hitler influenced North Carolina resident William Dudley Pelley and his Silvershirts. North Carolina historians talk...
nsjonline.com
MURPHY: Science of reading is the answer to North Carolina’s literacy crisis; Teacher prep programs need to get on board
Literacy is the foundation of learning. If students can’t read well, there’s almost no chance they’re going to succeed in school. That’s why state leaders have been rightly focused on early grade literacy, and rightly alarmed that 68% of North Carolina fourth graders are not proficient in reading.
WBTV
Foster care shortage leading to crisis in North Carolina, data shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now in North Carolina, there are around 12,000 children in the child welfare system. Kids who desperately need someone to take them in. To give them a bed to sleep in. A meal to eat. Someone to give them stability and a chance at some normalcy.
