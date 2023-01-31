ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Feature film ‘Condor’s Nest’ shot in North Carolina

(WGHP) — So many kids dream of growing up to make feature films. It’s a great life, but unless you’re one of the few people part of the big studios, it’s not quite what you may think. “Man, it’s hard work,” said Phil Blattenberger, a UNC-Greensboro graduate who wrote and directed the new feature film “Condor’s […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Made in NC: Bright Black

Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
DURHAM, NC
coastalreview.org

Sea level rise in NC focus of next lunch program

Dr. Paul Liu of North Carolina State University will give a virtual talk on seal level rise and the effects on rural northeastern North Carolina during the Feb. 8 “History for Lunch” at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City. The program that will begin at noon...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
ourstate.com

Made in NC: Farm to Feet

Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. As Gus Davis hiked with his family along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in Pisgah National Forest, he...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
hendersonville.com

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”

Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places: C.D.’s Grill

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
hendersonville.com

The True Impact of Western North Carolina’s Maternal Desert on Rural Women

This story is a collaboration between Carolina Public Press and The Daily Yonder. The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary and analysis about and for rural America. Written by Shelby Harris and Sarah Melotte. As her husband drove through Western North Carolina’s winding mountain roads in December 2018, Katlyn Moss repeated...
qcnews.com

North Carolina Nazi

Adolf Hitler influenced North Carolina resident William Dudley Pelley and his Silvershirts. North Carolina historians talk about Pelley's brand of fascism, based in Asheville, as it worked to influence many Americans. North Carolina Nazi. Adolf Hitler influenced North Carolina resident William Dudley Pelley and his Silvershirts. North Carolina historians talk...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy