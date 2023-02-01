Chelsea complete Enzo Fernandez signing on deadline day, Man Utd confirm Marcel Sabitzer loan

Chelsea have completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez for £106m, in what is a British transfer record. The Blues met Benfica’s release clause for the Argentina midfielder shortly before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

A statement from the Portuguese side confirmed the deal past midnight after Chelsea rushed to complete the transfer.

It came after Manchester United signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season . The Austria international adds to United’s midfield options after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.

Brighton held on to midfielder Moises Caicedo , but Arsenal turned their attention to another target and signed Jorginho from Premier League rivals Chelsea in a £13m deal .

Elsewhere, Tottenham confirmed the signing of right back Pedro Porro, with Matt Doherty joining Atletico Madrid on a free transfer after his contract with Spurs was terminated by mutual agreement.

