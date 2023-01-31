Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Ardmore remembers former school superintendent Kim Holland
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Kim Holland, Ardmore City Schools' superintendent, died on Friday. Chauvin Aaron, who once was the director of fine arts and bands for the district, said Holland's legacy of treating everyone with respect will continue for years to come. "He said, 'Sometimes we have to dream...
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
KTEN.com
Truck crash jams traffic on icy Denison highway
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on icy U.S. 75 Monday night, leading to a big backup. The Denison Police Department said the accident happened in the northbound lanes near the FM 84 exit. Authorities said a wrecker and the Texas Department of Transportation were at the scene.
KXII.com
Body found in Sherman identified
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
KTEN.com
Winter storm has an impact at the pump
(KTEN) — If you've been out on the roads during the ice storm, you may have noticed a change in gas prices. "It just keeps going up," said Daniel Ramirez. Before the winter storm, in some parts of Texoma, gas prices for unleaded fuel had dropped under $3. On...
KXII.com
Temporary stop sign in place after vehicle hits traffic signal in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A traffic signal in Ardmore is currently down after a car slid into it Wednesday. According to the City of Ardmore, a car slid on ice and took out the signals at the intersection of Highway 70 and Michelin Rd. Temporary stop signs have been put...
KXII.com
Almost left without heat in freezing weather, Sherman resident raises concern about apartment maintenance
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As temperatures dropped below freezing Monday, Laura Patterson knew her options for staying warm were declining too. “The next three days are going to be horrible,” said Patterson. “What am I going to do?”. She says she submitted a work request to get her...
KTEN.com
Car recovered from icy lake in Roff
ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — The Pontotoc County Sheriffs Office, the Chickasaw Lighthorse dive team and other local firefighters braved freezing temperatures to recover a car that was found submerged in Roff's City Lake. Officials were first alerted to the vehicle in a 911 call from Roff residents on Tuesday.
KXII.com
Mom, kids rescued from car sliding into pond off icy Bryan County road
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Scary moments Thursday for a Bryan County family as a mother and her two children began sliding on an icy road into a pond unable to stop. “It was imminent that the vehicle was going to slide off into the pond,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Scott Hampton said.
KXII.com
Crews working to clean up semi-truck spill after crash in Atoka County
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Crews are working to clear up a crash in the southbound lanes of US-69 in Atoka County. According to social media post, a semi-truck ran off the highway, hit a barrier, causing the trailer to split and spill a load of aerosol cans. This is...
Comments / 0