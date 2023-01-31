ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, OK

KTEN.com

Ardmore remembers former school superintendent Kim Holland

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Kim Holland, Ardmore City Schools' superintendent, died on Friday. Chauvin Aaron, who once was the director of fine arts and bands for the district, said Holland's legacy of treating everyone with respect will continue for years to come. "He said, 'Sometimes we have to dream...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Truck crash jams traffic on icy Denison highway

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on icy U.S. 75 Monday night, leading to a big backup. The Denison Police Department said the accident happened in the northbound lanes near the FM 84 exit. Authorities said a wrecker and the Texas Department of Transportation were at the scene.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Body found in Sherman identified

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Winter storm has an impact at the pump

(KTEN) — If you've been out on the roads during the ice storm, you may have noticed a change in gas prices. "It just keeps going up," said Daniel Ramirez. Before the winter storm, in some parts of Texoma, gas prices for unleaded fuel had dropped under $3. On...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Car recovered from icy lake in Roff

ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — The Pontotoc County Sheriffs Office, the Chickasaw Lighthorse dive team and other local firefighters braved freezing temperatures to recover a car that was found submerged in Roff's City Lake. Officials were first alerted to the vehicle in a 911 call from Roff residents on Tuesday.
ROFF, OK

