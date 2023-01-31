HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Rutherford

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights swept Rutherford, 7-0, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Monday afternoon.

The Aviators were neck-and-neck for eight frames until Hasbrouck Heights pulled ahead and finished strong to win game one, 659-590. William Munoz led the Aviators with a 184, while Michael McGurran rolled a 183.

Game two was a blowout as the Aviators won 663-516. McGurran rolled a 223 to lead the team to the victory. Hasbrouck Heights saved its best for the last game, with a 704-550 win. Michael Quimbayo strung four strikes in a row to finish with a 211 while Munoz rolled a 209.

The Aviators had a balanced effort on the day as McGurran (558), Quimbayo (545) and Munoz (541) all finished within 20 pins of each other.





Hasbrouck Heights 7, Rutherford 0











Michael Quimbayo

167

167

211

545





Michael McGurran

183

223

152

558





William Munoz

184

148

209

541





Adrain Argana

125

125

132

382





Total

659

663

704

2026





Rutherford

590

516

550

1656







