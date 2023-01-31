HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Rutherford
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights swept Rutherford, 7-0, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Monday afternoon.
The Aviators were neck-and-neck for eight frames until Hasbrouck Heights pulled ahead and finished strong to win game one, 659-590. William Munoz led the Aviators with a 184, while Michael McGurran rolled a 183.
Game two was a blowout as the Aviators won 663-516. McGurran rolled a 223 to lead the team to the victory. Hasbrouck Heights saved its best for the last game, with a 704-550 win. Michael Quimbayo strung four strikes in a row to finish with a 211 while Munoz rolled a 209.
The Aviators had a balanced effort on the day as McGurran (558), Quimbayo (545) and Munoz (541) all finished within 20 pins of each other.
Hasbrouck Heights 7, Rutherford 0
Michael Quimbayo
167
167
211
545
Michael McGurran
183
223
152
558
William Munoz
184
148
209
541
Adrain Argana
125
125
132
382
Total
659
663
704
2026
Rutherford
590
516
550
1656
