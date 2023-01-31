ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Rutherford

By Chip Armonaitis
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights swept Rutherford, 7-0, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Monday afternoon.

The Aviators were neck-and-neck for eight frames until Hasbrouck Heights pulled ahead and finished strong to win game one, 659-590.  William Munoz led the Aviators with a 184, while Michael McGurran rolled a 183.

Game two was a blowout as the Aviators won 663-516.  McGurran rolled a 223 to lead the team to the victory.  Hasbrouck Heights saved its best for the last game, with a 704-550 win.  Michael Quimbayo strung four strikes in a row to finish with a 211 while Munoz rolled a 209.

The Aviators had a balanced effort on the day as McGurran (558), Quimbayo (545) and Munoz (541) all finished within 20 pins of each other.



Hasbrouck Heights 7, Rutherford 0





Michael Quimbayo
167
167
211
545


Michael McGurran
183
223
152
558


William Munoz
184
148
209
541


Adrain Argana
125
125
132
382


Total
659
663
704
2026


Rutherford
590
516
550
1656

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TtJZl_0kX2Dq4k00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Defeats Lyndhurst, 5-2

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – The pins were falling for Wood-Ridge, as the Blue Devils defeated Lyndhurst, 5-2, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling matchup Thursday in North Arlington.   The Blue Devils earned the win in game one with a decisive 752-613 victory over the Bears.  Nico Altamura rolled a 228 to lead the way, with Andrew Medina chipping in a 200 game to lead Wood-Ridge to the victory.  Game two went to Lyndhurst, 705-655, despite Giancarlo Valente’s 191 game.  Wood-Ridge bounced back in game three, as Medina rolled a 258 and Dylan Matawa rolled a 210 to lead the Blue Devils to aa 753-722 victory. Wood-Ridge was also able to collect the total pinfall point, defeating Lyndhurst 2160 to 2040   Wood-Ridge 5, Lyndhurst 2         Dylan Matawa 159 172 210 541 Andrew Medina 200 151 258 609 Nico Altamura 228 141 173 542 Giancarlo Valente 165 191 112 468 Wood-Ridge Total 752 655 753 2160 Lyndhurst 613 705 722 2040
LYNDHURST, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimming; Madison Swimming Defeats Hanover Park

MADISON, NJ - Madison boys and girls swimming were in action yesterday against Hanover Parks. The boys (4-4) defeated Hanover Park, 87-82. The winners include: Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Spencer Rosenbaum, Jacques Chemaly in the 200 MR Abeysinghe placed first in the 100 breast and 200 free. Kaden Chou in 100 Free Jacques Chemaly in 500 Free Weller in 100 Back Weller, Ethan Simms, Evan Katz, Chemaly in the 400 Free On the girls side, the Dodgers (6-2) defeated Hanover Park, 93-77. The winners include: Erin Barisonek, Isabella Guarino, Karen Wu, Layla Knoll in 200 MR Guarino took first in the 200 IM and 100 breast. Knoll in 200 Free Wu in the 100 Free  Knoll,  Barisonek, Guarino, Wu in the 200 Free Barisonek in the 100 Back
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Bayonne Drubs Lincoln, 53-29

JERSEY CITY, NJ -- Bayonne broke it open in the second quarter and rolled to a 53-29 boys basketball victory over Lincoln High School on Thursday. Rahmin Wright scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Bees (14-7), who outscored Lincoln, 19-8, in the second quarter to open a 28-13 halftime lead. Patrick Sagna had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists for Bayonne. Noah Shaw scored nine points. Ziquan Roe led Lincoln (7-15) with 11 points.  
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

No 6 Seed Morristown Girls Basketball Eliminated From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball, the sixth seed, lost to 11-seed Hanover Park, 40-38, in overtime in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday evening. Maya Summerville led Morristown with 14 points and nine rebounds, Caroline Condon grabbed 13 rebounds and Anna Rivetti chipped in nine points and eight rebounds. The Colonials fell to 10-7 on the year and snapped a four-game winning streak. Morristown received a bye in the Preliminary Round. After tonight's win, Hanover Park will advance to face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Morris Knolls High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Tops Asbury Park on Senior Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ — Senior Bryan Zhang sank six 3-pointers in his return to the court to lead Watchung Hills over Asbury Park on Senior Night and Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, 58-35. Prior to the game the Watchung Hills seniors and their parents were recognized.  SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE And the teachers selected by each of the senior boys basketball players were honored before tip off. Each senior chose one teacher that has had a positive impact on them and helped to make their experience a positive one. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE Watchung Hills (10-8) took a 34-20 lead into the...
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimmer Kate Curran is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ -- In her four years as part of the Gov. Livingston swim program, there's not a single event at which Kate Curran has not excelled, according to her coach. "By the time she graduates, Kate will be in the top 10 for career points and she will be the only swimmer I have ever had that will have top 10 times for every single individual event," Gov. Livingston swim coach David Closs said. "Her best events include the 200 free and the 500 free, where she is just a tenth or two off the school record in each...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Cools Off East Brunswick, 55-42, on SB Senior Night

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Before analytics took over the sport and dictated the importance of the 3-pointer, basketball teams used to emphasize the value of points in the paint. On Senior Night in South Brunswick, the Vikings highlighted the truth of that old-school philosophy that dates farther back than any of their oldest players birth dates. Dominating the interior offensively, South Brunswick built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to a 55-42 boys basketball victory over East Brunswick Thursday night. Daniel Swirad led the Vikings with 20 points, and was the standout performer in the decisive second quarter, when he continually got free for...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Boys Basketball: Wins Nail-biter Against Northern Highlands

ALLENDALE, NJ – The Maroons defeated Big North Conference rival Northern Highlands Thursday night by a score of 54-50 to improve to 12-7 on the season. The final score is not indicative of the pace and scoring of much of Thursday night’s contest against the Highlanders. The game was scoreless, on both sides, until the 4:23 mark when Ridgewood managed to finally put the ball in the basket. The Maroons played stifling defense in the opening eight minutes, and the offense began to click a little bit at the tale end of the quarter finishing the frame on a 13-4 run....
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway High School Boys Basketball Celebrates Seniors

RAHWAY, NJ — Despite losing to Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Thursday evening, the mood at the Rahway High School (RHS) boys varsity basketball game was festive, as the team celebrated and acknowledged its three senior players. Those seniors included: Kyle Hall (#11) Jayden Mitchell (#20) Amir Robinson (#4) On a personal note, I teach or taught all three of these young men. They will be missed not only by the basketball team but by the school and the district in general. We wish them the best with the remainder of their season and in all their ventures, academic, athletic, and otherwise, beyond the walls of Rahway High School. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: West Essex Edges Caldwell, 48-46

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- West Essex withstood an upset bid by Caldwell to hold on for a 48-46 girls basketball victory Thursday night. Sasha Resnick collected 13 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots, and Jordan Cohen also scored 13 points for West Essex (13-5).  Olivia Weiss finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Eliot Biggerstaff grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with six points in the victory. Lauren Sanderson led Caldwell (5-13) with 14 points, Natalia Brown had 12 points and Tea Fiore totaled 10 points in a losing cause.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Leskauskas 23 Points Paces Four Starters in Double Digits for Chatham Boys Basketball in Morris County Win vs. Roxbury, 74-48

CHATHAM, NJ -- It's hard to tell whether Chatham boys basketball coach Todd Ervin is being facetious when he claims not to be aware of his team's record for the season. After commenting on Chatham's 14th straight win, 74-48 vs. Roxbury on Thursday night in the first round of the Morris County Tournament, Ervin asked "What's our record?'' His response to the answer of 15-2 was, "Not bad." Ervin, who currently owns 521 career wins in his 32-year tenure at Chatham, is probably right not to put too much significance on the current run. Up to this point, the winning streak is all window...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

'All-American' Allen Posts Double-Double for Chatham Girls Basketball in Morris County 1st-Round Win, 56-33 vs. Morris Hills

CHATHAM, NJ -- The timing couldn't have been better. The Chatham girls basketball team needed a mood change after its lackluster performance in the first half of its Morris County Tournament game vs. Morris Hills on Thursday evening. And Cougar coach Joe Gaba gave his team just what they needed. Just before the start of the second half, Gaba grabbed the microphone and made a surprise presentation to senior Riley Allen, who became just the second girls basketball player in school history to gain McDonald's All-American status. Allen received an ovation from the crowd for her accomplishment. As if on cue, Allen drained...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestler Jake Caldwell is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Bernards Athlete of the Week

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ -- Even though he won 18 matches last season, Bernards wrestler Jake Caldwell believed there was a lot of room for improvement. The junior has realized a big improvement on the mat this season, and has excelled wrestling in the 150-pound weight class. "Jake is 17-2. He came in first in the Blue Knight Holiday Tournament, third in the Roselle Park Invitational and third in the Somerset County Tournament," said Bernards wrestling coach Dave Brothers, who is also Caldwell's coach in lacrosse at Bernards. Caldwell is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Bernards Athlete of the Week. "Jake is a three-year starter. He's...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-RIdge Tames Wallington, 71-31

WALLINGTON, NJ – Wood-Ridge jumped out to a 21-12 lead after one quarter, in running away to a 71-31 victory over Wallington in an NJIC boys basketball game Wednesday night at Wallington High School.  Wood-Ridge improves to 7-12 on the season, while Wallington falls to 4-15 on the season. The Blue Devils, up 11 entering the second quarter, blew open the game, outscoring the Panthers 24-3 to take a 45-13 lead into halftime. Eric Barton led Wood-Ridge with 16 points, while Ryan Lagrasta added 13 for the Blue Devils.  Jaydin Punt also added 10 points for Wood-Ridge, as eight players scored for the Blue Devils on the night.
WALLINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lace up the Sneakers for the Support Sadie 5K

MILLTOWN, NJ - The Support Sadie 5K is set for Sunday, March 19 in North Brunswick Community Park at 9 a.m. It is a run or walk event to help Spotswood High School student Sadie Trush. Sadie Trush is a member of the Chargers cross-country and track and field teams. The teen recently lost her mother Susan. Susan Ellen Trush died in her sleep on January 16. She was raising her daughter Sadie on her own.  Sadie Trush has since been taken in by her best friend's mom, Nadya Lazarev. Lazarev is trying to raise donations to help the teen's future. The entrance fee to the upcoming 5K is to make a monetary donation to a GoFundMe Lazarev has set up. Monetary donations can be in any amount. 
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: New Providence's Win over Roselle Catholic Gives Pioneers Division Championship

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- In the midst of a week with a couple of high-profile opponents on the schedule, the New Providence girls basketball team nonetheless could not look past its opponent on Wednesday, Roselle Catholic. The Pioneers held Roselle Catholic scoreless in the first quarter and went on to defeat the Lions, 67-34, to clinch the Watchung Division championship of the Union County Conference. It is New Providence's fourth consecutive division crown. This could have been a "trap game" for the Pioneers, who defeated highly regarded Pope John of Sparta on Monday and who will host Ocean Township (18-1) Thursday night....
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights' Kroncke and Reyngoudt Sign Letters of Intent

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was Signing Day at Hasbrouck Heights High School as Ella Reyngoudt and Natalie Kroncke signed their respective National Letters of Intent to attend and play in college in 2023-24.  Reyngoudt will be playing soccer for Drew University in the fall.  A three-time Second Team All Division selection for Hasbrouck Heights, Reyngoudt returned to the Lady Aviators lineup after missing all of 2021 with an injury. “Aside from being a really good academic school, the coach was really welcoming, and the athletic community was really welcoming, and I felt really comfortable there,“ Reyndoudt explained when asked why she chose Drew. ...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Registration Open for Spotswood Recreation Department's Flag Football

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Online registration is open for the Spotswood Recreation Department's popular Flag Football League. Games are played on Sundays from March 12 through June 17. Start times for games begins at 9:15 a.m. The Flag Football League is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Kindergarten-aged players must be five by December 31, 2022.  The season is seven games long. Games are 50 minutes in length with two 25-minute halves. Age groups will be divided into Kindergarten through second grade, third grade through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade. Divisions may end up changing before the start of the season depending on the amount of participants in each age bracket. All games will be played at Spotswood High School. Official referees will be on the field for games involving third through eighth graders.  Registration fees are $40 for Spotswood residents and $50 for non-residents and can be completed online on the Spotswood Recreation Department's website.  The Spotswood Recreation Department is looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming spring Flag Football League. All volunteer coaches must be Rutgers SAFETY certified. Interested volunteers should email spotswoodrec@spotswoodboro.com.   
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
CLIFTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy