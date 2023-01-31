Read full article on original website
» Huisman named Aplington Firefighter of the Year
Denny Huisman was recently named 2022 Aplington’s Firefighter of the Year. Huisman and Scott Poppen were recognized for 25 years of service to the Aplington Fire Department, Matt Johnston received a 15-year service award and Tyler Nevenhoven a 10-year service award. Abby Everts was designated as the department’s Junior Firefighter. (Photo from Facebook)
Supervisors discuss farm drainage, fairground renovations
ALLISON – The Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 24 included an exchange with a local farmer concerned about drainage pipe issues during the meeting's open forum. Nick Cordes brought maps of a farm he is purchasing. Cordes informed the Board that the drainage tube which runs...
