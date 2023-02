Denny Huisman was recently named 2022 Aplington’s Firefighter of the Year. Huisman and Scott Poppen were recognized for 25 years of service to the Aplington Fire Department, Matt Johnston received a 15-year service award and Tyler Nevenhoven a 10-year service award. Abby Everts was designated as the department’s Junior Firefighter. (Photo from Facebook)

APLINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO