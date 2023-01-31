Read full article on original website
Related
"I would choke my kids and bite them when angry to discipline them." An elderly man grieves lost family relationships
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I live with my sister because I don't have much strength to take care of myself. My children no longer come to see me and don't want anything to do with me. When they expressed how I treated them poorly as kids, I dismissed them and told them never to talk to me. I was a no-nonsense father who would choke her kids or even bite them when angry to discipline them."
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Opinion: The Impact of Narcissistic Parenting on Children
Narcissistic parenting refers to a style where the parent prioritizes their needs and wants over their child's. They may be overly controlling, demanding, and critical and often lack empathy and emotional warmth towards their child. The impact of this type of parenting can be significant and long-lasting and affect the child's emotional, psychological, and social development.
Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle
Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
After 4 years of ‘gentle parenting’ I’m completely burned out
A mom shared a pressing parenting concern on Reddit recently — and asked for help. The parenting philosophy known as “gentle parenting” has not been working for her, the concerned mother told the online community — and said she felt like “an emotional punching bag” for her four-year-old child. “I was not raised by gentle parents and I knew I needed to do better for my kids, so I really latched onto the gentle parenting philosophy,” a Reddit user known as “mamaearthdumpling” wrote in the parenting subreddit in a post titled, “Gentle parenting burnout.” The post continued, “I’m now four years into it and I feel...
Millennial moms and dads are consciously striving to parent differently than Boomers, study finds
It is only human nature for the younger generation of parents to strive to parent differently than their own parents. Parenting is a journey that inherently calls us to compare and contrast observations from our own childhood. But as more millennials are having kids, they're making more of an emphasis on parenting very differently than their parents — who typically Baby Boomers — parented them.
icytales.com
How to Build Trust in a Relationship:- A Complete Guide with 6 Steps
Without trust, the relationship is like the sunk Titanic ship. It’s like the building block of any relationship. But you have seen many people out there who say trust is earned, not given. Well, this is not considered to be true, especially in a relationship. Because the reality is...
TODAY.com
Pediatricians share questions they wish more parents would ask at well-child visits
While most parents make sure to schedule regular wellness checks for their kids, many don’t consistently prepare questions to ask the pediatrician ahead of time so they can make the most of the visit, a new report finds. Responses to a national poll revealed that 25% of parents say...
Opinion| Putting A Passive-Aggressive Person In Their Place Completely
Being passive-aggressive is never a good look, but if you're being put in your place by a good friend then it's time to take action. If you're a good friend, then you know that there is nothing worse than having someone be passive-aggressive toward you. It's a feeling of helplessness and guilt that can make anyone feel alone in their world.
Opinion: Early Childhood Experiences Impact Adult Attachment Styles And Relationships
Our childhood experiences shape how we view ourselves, others, and the world around us. They also shape the way we relate to others and form relationships. One of the most significant ways in which our early childhood experiences impact adult relationships is through the development of attachment styles. Attachment styles refer to how we form emotional bonds with others. Our attachment style is developed in childhood primarily through our relationship with primary caregivers. If we have a secure attachment style, we are more likely to have healthy and fulfilling relationships in adulthood. On the other hand, if we have an insecure attachment style, we may struggle in our relationships in adulthood.
msn.com
My Religious Zealot Sister Keeps Trying to Involve Me in Her Schemes
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My older sister is quite devout and seems to feel that it is her duty to rescue those family members she feels have strayed from the religious upbringing she and I experienced. Each of her nieces and nephews is gifted with a monthly devotional booklet subscription, given each year as a Christmas present. They are all adults now, and not one of them wants to receive this subscription. I know that several of them have asked my sister to stop sending it, and she ignores the request. The nieces and nephews view this continued push of religious propaganda as insulting and disrespectful. Now, my own adult child has established an address of her own, and my sister has asked for it. I referred the request to my daughter to either give it or not, and she is conflicted. She is frustrated and insulted that my sister continues in this unwanted campaign to influence her choices (she is a wonderful, thoughtful adult who frequently sings in church choirs and is a paragon of good behavior but not a member of the church where we were raised). Also, she believes that if my sister wants a relationship with her as an adult, she should contact her directly. Regardless of my attempts to remove myself, I seem to be in the middle of this anyway. What is my play here? I will be at a family gathering soon, and I’m sure that my sister will bring up the fact that I have not given her my daughter’s address.
Inner Engineering is the Key to Positive Results in Life and Love
All of the answers we seek are within. So why then do we look to others for external validations, for answers in troubling times, for things we actually already know? There are many reasons for this. Sometimes we lack confidence and feel others are more knowledgeable, sometimes it is pure laziness, sometimes we simply want validation that we were right, and other times we subconsciously do not realize we knew the answer all along.
sixtyandme.com
What Makes Adult Children Pick the Road of Estrangement?
Estrangement, the widespread and stigmatized condition describing cutting off one family member from one or more family members, is becoming increasingly common. Estrangement can mean cutting ties completely with no contact or little contact with emotional distancing. When an adult child cuts ties from one or both parents, they choose...
Is remote work lazy? It can be. Here are four ways to be productive and less distracted while working from home
Tip one: It might seem counter-intuitive to start your day by walking away from your home desk, but don’t knock it until you try it. When it comes to working from home, there is one thing that managers and their reports just can’t see eye-to-eye on: Just how productive they really are.
BHG
What Is Aging in Place, and Is It an Option in Your Current Home?
As people age, they’re faced with a choice between continuing to live in their own homes or opting for a senior living arrangement. More and more, families are making the choice to stay put as part of a phenomenon known as aging in place. Aging in place has many...
12 Tips for Keeping a Positive Attitude and Feeling Uplifted Every Day
It’s no big secret that it’s been a rough few years for all of us. Deadly viruses, tense politics, higher prices—any one of our modern-day worries can be enough to shift our mindsets to the pessimistic side. Stress can suck the optimism out of anyone’s attitude, and when it’s prolonged, it can increase the risk of anxiety and depression. That’s certainly not a formula for maintaining a positive attitude.
Keeping a Positive Mindset
We’ve been talking about mindset and how oftentimes, we need to shift our mindset in order to make real change occur in our lives. And in all honesty, writing about positivity when it feels like the world is beyond fucked up is hard. But it is something I believe in.
Developing a More Positive Attitude in Your Life"
A positive attitude can help you cope with difficult situations, solve problems more effectively, and build strong relationships. It can also improve your physical and mental health.
Adoption has changed. There's no room for shame when providing a child love and stability.
Over the last 70 years, society has seen a dramatic evolution in social issues. From human rights to the environment, we have learned to understand the complexities of human existence on a more defining level. Adoption is no exception. Modern adoption looks very different today than in the 1950s where women who were unwed and pregnant, or not in a position to parent a child, were carted away to live in exile until the baby was born. The baby was then placed with an adoptive family who “matched” the child’s characteristics and the adoption was never talked about again.
yr.media
Workplace Wellness: Avoiding Distractions
Faced with tasks that require a lot of time and energy, but you’re taking your time to get started? The sound of a social media or email notification can sound pretty sweet as you procrastinate. You might even be willing to strike up an unusually long conversation with a loved one or a colleague. Let’s face it – sometimes we welcome distractions, even when we have pressing deadlines around the corner.
Comments / 0