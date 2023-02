LSU dropped to 1-4 and 1-2 in the SEC Friday night in a meet where they showed signs of progress. The #8 Tigers fell to the #23 Arkansas Razorbacks 197.475-197.250 in front of a sold-out Barnhill Arena. This was Arkansas’ second ever home win over LSU and the first since 2012. Despite the loss, LSU upped their average and set a new season-high for a road score (crucial for NQS). Head coach Jay Clark called it a half-step forward, which is funny because that’s basically what cost LSU the meet.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO